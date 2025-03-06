We Asked 22 Remote Workers: What’s the Best Thing You Bought for WFH?

Since 2020, what many of us thought would only be a temporary break from our offices has become our new work reality . Whether you're now working from home full-time or just a few days a week, it probably took time, effort, and money to create a home office setup that makes your work-from-home experience bearable.

We wanted to find the best gear and accessories to create a comfy and efficient work-from-home setup, so we asked 22 remote workers about the best thing they bought last year to improve their WFH experience . Their answers included everything from standing desks and comfy chairs to more monitors, a new keyboard, and even food (surprised?).

Furniture

1. Work Table and Chair

At least three respondents mentioned how buying a work table and chair transformed their WFH experience last year. These pieces of office furniture make them “more comfortable, offering better relaxed posture, back support, and reducing strain during long working hours.” Would you love to get yours soon? Check out this work table and chair from DGrateful Interiors for ₦130,000.

Home Appliances

2. Rechargeable Fan

No heat? Better workflow! That's the comment of some of our respondents who recently bought rechargeable fans. These fans help them stay cool and relaxed, even during a power outage! You can also get yours from SMC Assorted for ₦24,000.

Ergonomic Products

3. Neck Pillow

Nothing prepares you for the body strains and pain you feel after long working hours. They will only make you realise how much you need the comfort and good posture a neck pillow gives you. At least four of our survey respondents shared this sentiment after using neck pillows last year. You can also enjoy this comfort when you buy this neck pillow from Homebutiq.ng for ₦15,000.

4. Gaming Chair

According to one of our respondents, the difference between a gaming chair and your typical work chair is the cosy comfort and work posture support you enjoy. There's more to these chairs, from their reclining position to lumbar support, head, arm, and footrest. If that's your deal, then this furgle gaming chair from Homendofficeng , selling for ₦250,000, might be what you need.

5. Mobile Laptop Table

Here is your perfect alternative if you don't have a work chair or table in your space. This mobile laptop table saves you space and money while allowing you to work from your bed or anywhere you like and sit up conveniently. This table also has room for essential work items like coffee mugs, notepads, etc. rmtm_souvenirsnhouseholds might have just the adjustable laptop table you need for ₦16,500

Technology Gadgets

6. Internet Router

Considering the recent hike in data plan prices and the unstable internet connectivity, finding the data plan that works for you is only one step. The next and more crucial step is to find an internet device that can give you better connectivity, like an internet router . A good portion of our survey sample has tried and approved this opinion. Check out this WiFi Router on Konga for ₦78,000.

7. Bluetooth Speaker

For music lovers, nothing sets the tone for a productive day working from home better than a fire playlist and good sound to match. Four of our respondents appreciate this perk the most after buying themselves a good Bluetooth speaker for work. Would you love to set an energetic work mood, too? Then, check out this JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker from TheElectsng for ₦160,000.

8. Webcam and Lighting

Aside from how they light up the room and give you that office feeling, this tried-and-tested technology gadget is the Amen to your video quality, meetings, and interview prayers. You can get yours on Jiji for ₦61,500.

9. Solar-Powered Inverter