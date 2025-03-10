The Best Art Galleries In Lagos

There was a time when art galleries were nearly unheard of in Lagos; museums and cultural centres stood as the sole keepers of our culture. Back then, art felt distant, confined to old, dusty halls rather than the vibrant living spaces it is in today. However, the creative energy in Lagos is evident in many available art galleries, with many more surely on the way.

Every visit to these galleries is a profoundly personal experience for me. I step into spaces where the walls (and sometimes the floor–installations) tell stories of local and international creativity. What I love most is that these galleries make art accessible to everyone; they are free to visit, ensuring that art has no exclusivity. In my experience, these are the best galleries in Lagos.

1. Nike Art Gallery

Location: Nike Art Gallery Road, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria. It’s hard not to begin with this gallery. Nike Art Gallery, owned by Nike Davies-Okundaye, is one of Lagos’s most impressive art spaces and one of the largest in West Africa.

With a collection of around 8,000 diverse artworks by Nigerian artists, including Chief Josephine Oboh Macleod, this gallery is a treasure trove of creativity. Housed in a five-story building, the space feels like a living celebration of Nigerian heritage.

Nike Art Gallery showcases everything from fresh new artworks and works by seasoned masters to curated favourites and collections from its resident artists. It also regularly hosts art exhibitions, cultural performances, guided tours, art classes, and workshops. What truly struck me was the sheer scale of the collection. I spent hours wandering through rooms filled with colourful fabrics, intricate beadwork, and paintings that captured the essence of everyday life.

2. Art Twenty One

Location: Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. Another gallery I would like to spotlight is Art Twenty One . Art Twenty One is a space and platform dedicated to contemporary art and design in Lagos. Founded in April 2013 by Caline Chagoury Moudaber, this expansive 600 sqm gallery, located within Eko Hotel & Suites, was created with a clear mission—to contribute to the flourishing art and design scene in Lagos while helping to present the city’s stature on the global art stage.

This space stands out because it manages to weave together the threads of innovation and tradition in a way that feels both modern and deeply rooted. The gallery regularly hosts exhibitions, which give the space a general overhaul, so each visit to the gallery is different.

3. Sachs Gallery

Location: 6 Admiralty Rd, Lekki Phase I, Lagos. No conversation about Lagos’s art scene would be complete without mentioning the Sachs Gallery . The atmosphere at Sachs Gallery is incredibly cosy and welcoming. The space is filled with artwork densely. With two full floors to explore, there’s no shortage of pieces to appreciate. During my visit, the staff and the owner were also incredibly accommodating, adding to the personal and intimate vibe of the gallery. The quiet, peaceful atmosphere made the experience special—my friends and I were the only ones there, allowing us to immerse ourselves in the artwork without any distractions. Sachs Gallery is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a more intimate and relaxed gallery experience, and I can easily recommend it to anyone.

4. Omenka Gallery

Location: 24 Modupe Alakija Cres, Ikoyi, Lagos. Another gem in the gallery scene in Lagos is Omenka Gallery , a contemporary space that has steadily earned its reputation as a must-visit destination for art lovers. Omenka Gallery is one of Nigeria and Africa's top art spaces. It showcases a diverse mix of well-known and emerging contemporary artists from Nigeria and beyond, working in various media. The gallery frequently participates in major international art events such as Art Dubai, The Armory Show in New York, the Joburg Art Fair, the Cape Town Art Fair, Cologne Paper Art, LOOP in Barcelona, the London Art Fair, and the 1:54 Contemporary African Art Fair in London. The gallery’s modern aesthetic is complemented by a thoughtful curation that invites you to look at art from new perspectives.

5. Rele Arts Centre

Location: 32 Thompson Ave, Ikoyi, Lagos. Last but not least is Rele Arts Centre , a contemporary art space in Lagos, Nigeria, founded by art curator and former accountant Adenrele Sonariwo. As part of the nonprofit Rele Arts Foundation, the gallery showcases a range of emerging and established artists from Africa and its diaspora, working in various media. True to its mission of highlighting African art on a global stage, Rele Gallery frequently participates in key art events and fairs.

Practical Tips for Your Visit If you’re planning your tour of Lagos’ art galleries, here are a few friendly suggestions based on my experience: Plan to be Flexible: Lagos is always buzzing with new events and pop-up exhibitions. Allow yourself to wander and discover galleries that aren’t on your pre-planned itinerary.

Engage with the Community: Don’t hesitate to engage with gallery owners, curators, and fellow visitors. These conversations can improve your experience and often reveal fascinating insights about the art and the artists.

Keep an Open Mind: Some galleries may not have the flashy appeal of larger spaces like the Nike Art Gallery. However, the intimate, sometimes experimental works you encounter can also be amazing.

Capture the Moments: Whether through photographs, sketches, or a journal, capturing your experiences can be an excellent way to remember and reflect on your adventures.

Conclusion