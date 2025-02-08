7 Great Perfumes for Men Under ₦10,000

Have you ever been outside, minding your business, but the person beside you doesn’t smell pleasant? You hold your breath, question your life choices, and plot your escape before you pass out. A couple of sprays of a good perfume by this person could have saved you from this! Let’s be honest—some people think smelling nice has to cost a fortune.

The truth? You don’t need to go broke to smell fresh. If you’ve got ₦10,000 or less, you can still get a solid fragrance that makes people want to be near you, not run for their lives.

Some people might not wear perfume often. In this case, it makes sense to buy a less expensive bottle of perfume, so they don't waste a lot of money on a fragrance that might expire before they use it up.

For everyday use, some might even prefer a less expensive perfume, keeping their pricier fragrances for special occasions.

Here are seven of the best budget-friendly perfumes for men in Nigeria that’ll keep you smelling great.

1. Pure Black Perfume

Pure Black is a favourite among many for its bold and masculine scent profile. It offers a blend of spicy and woody notes, making it suitable for both daily wear and special occasions. The fragrance is known for its longevity, ensuring you stay fresh throughout the day. Priced around ₦4,999 for a 100ml bottle, it provides excellent value for money. Price: ₦4,999. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

2. Myk Maestro Pour Homme EDT 90ml

Myk Maestro Pour Homme has a warm creamy aroma that reminds me of sweet caramel and wood. A 90ml bottle is available from ₦8,999, making it an affordable yet quality option. Price: ₦8,999. Where to Buy: Shop Fragrances

3. Prestige Innocence Perfume For Men

Prestige Innocence Perfume For Men offers a fragrance that balances sophistication and price point. With its unique blend of notes, this perfume provides a scent that's both captivating and enduring. A 100ml bottle is priced from ₦3,799, making it a budget-friendly option. Price: ₦3,799. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

4. Copaci 24k Perfume

24k Perfume is worth considering for its rich scent profile, which includes oriental and woody notes that leave a lasting impression. It is available for ₦7,890, making it an affordable indulgence. Price: ₦7,890. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

5. Cybele Gold Eau De Parfum 100ml

Cybele Gold Eau De Parfum is a perfect choice for men who appreciate a softer yet captivating fragrance. While prices may vary, a 100ml bottle is often available for around ₦10,000, especially in online stores. Price: ₦5,900. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

6. Smart Collection EDP 25ml

Smart Collection EDP opens with a fresh rush of mint, bergamot, and a kick of pepper, delivering a good first impression. While the initial notes are crisp, the fragrance gradually deepens over time. It is a versatile fragrance that is suitable for various occasions.



This smaller 25ml bottle is also great for travel or for trying out a new scent without committing to a larger bottle. Price: ₦5,200. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

7. The Official Crystal Intense Perfume

This perfume has a rich, blend of vanilla and chocolate, creating an intense and musky scent. Enhanced by warm cinnamon, and exotic oriental spices, it's sweet dessert-like essence leaves you smelling almost edible. Perfect for date nights, romantic evenings, and intimate occasions, this fragrance is designed to enchant and entice. Price: ₦5,980. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

With lower price points, people can try out different scents without a huge financial commitment.

At the end of the day, smelling good isn’t just about impressing others—it’s about feeling confident, clean, and put-together.