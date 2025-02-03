5 Top Coworking Spaces in Lagos You Should Try

If you read our last post on fun things to do in Lagos on weekends, you may have noticed that the guide has nothing to do with how weekdays in Lagos go. A typical weekday in Lagos has ‘9-5ers’ trying to survive the Lagos craze while other professionals and creatives work in different co-working spaces across the city.

Thanks to its many benefits, co-working spaces have become popular for freelancers, content creators, remote workers, small and medium-sized businesses, and even startups. I believe the best co-working spaces in Lagos are in prime locations, offering ample hours of operation, exciting membership benefits, competitive costs, and several community space amenities.

If you want to get work done in Lagos without compromising on ease and comfort, here are 5 of the best co-working spaces in Lagos and what they’ve got going for them.

Workstation

At No. 7 Ibiyinka Olorunbe Close, Victoria Island is one of Lagos's most comfortable and lively co-working spaces. This space opens daily from 9 AM to 5 PM, including weekends.

It offers flexible subscription plans that cater to the varied needs of freelancers, remote workers, entrepreneurs, startups, and small & large businesses.

With fast internet, state-of-the-art facilities, and conference & meeting rooms, Workstation guarantees a smooth co-working experience. You also get complimentary coffee and other beverages and access to printers, scanners, and copiers.

989 Workspaces

With a location on Victoria Island and another in Lekki Phase 1, 989 Workspaces is a coworking space that takes you out of the hot mess of Lagos into a modern, tastefully decorated space with comfortable interiors and high-speed internet.

The Lekki Phase 1 location on the 1st Floor, Fiveways, 2 Adeniyi Olanrewaju Street, is open from 8 AM to 5 PM, Monday to Friday. You can pay ₦2, 000 hourly, ₦8, 000 daily, or ₦100,000 monthly to use this workspace.

If you’re closer to Victoria Island, you can access the location at 3/4 Water Corporation Road, Victoria Island, from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Payment ranges from ₦2500 hourly to ₦12,000 daily and ₦200,000 monthly.

There's also the Work Smart Anywhere option that allows you access to any location closest to you. Whatever your subscription plan, you’re treated to high-speed internet, efficient mail service, an equipped kitchen and an events space, among other perks.

360 Creative Hub

360 Creative Hub is a top pick for creatives living on the mainland. Located at 34 Ajao Road, Off Olufemi Street, Surulere, Lagos, 360 Creative Hub enables your creative DNA, especially if you are in the fashion industry.

They offer monthly membership plans, which grant you access to the hub and its facilities for ₦5, 000 daily, while non-members are required to pay ₦7, 000 daily. This space opens from 7 AM to 7 PM.

Besides having a space to work, members enjoy services like social media management, loan facilitation, fashion PR, and a chance to host pop-up events at their stores in Lagos and Ghana.

They also recently opened a new hub in Yaba in partnership with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) and the United States Africa Development Foundation.

Hub One

Hub One is one of the best co-working spaces in Lagos for artists, working professionals, teams, startups, and entrepreneurs. And they offer one of the most varied and affordable plans.

Between 9 AM and 6 PM, any day of the week, you can make a stop at 10 Hughes Avenue, Alagomeji, Yaba, for a productive working environment that will help you stay focused and inspired as you get your job done in a comfortable setting where fast internet, free coffee, lounge area, meeting room, printing, scanning, and photocopy are guaranteed.

Workbay

Outside having high-speed internet, constant power, reception service, a communal kitchen, board rooms, and a car park at your disposal, Workbay is also known for its outstanding service and hospitality. The customer service here is at a peak, complimenting the favourable working atmosphere, vibrant designs, and ergonomic furniture for comfort and efficiency.

Businesses, startups, and freelancers in Lagos have marked Workbay as a favourite co-working space because the workspace fosters efficiency. This space is at F1, Lagos City Mall, JK Randle Road, Onikan and Third Floor, View Point Plaza, Nepa Road, Ajah, and is open from 8 AM to 5 PM daily.