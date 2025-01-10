Books have become a lifestyle. Whether it’s the latest bestselling thriller, thought-provoking non-fiction, or a nostalgic classic, books have made a major comeback. With reading habits on the rise, thanks to fresh new authors, social media book clubs, cozy reading spaces, and a renewed appreciation for getting lost in a great story, there’s no better time to give a gift that speaks to someone’s love of literature. But what makes a book-related gift stand out? It’s not just about gifting the latest novel—it’s about enhancing the reading experience. From soft blankets perfect for curling up with a book, to book lights that allow for late-night page-turning, whether you're treating a friend, family member, or yourself, this gift guide will help you find the perfect item to elevate their reading routine.

More Books

Let’s face it—there’s no such thing as too many books for a true book lover. Gifting a thoughtfully chosen book (or three) shows that you’ve paid attention to their tastes, whether it’s the latest bestseller they haven’t snagged yet, a beautifully illustrated edition of a favorite classic, or a hidden gem you think they’ll adore.

Dream Count (Pre-order) Price: ₦12,750.00 – ₦17,000. Where to Buy: Shop Roving Heights

Available March 4, 2025 From the award-winning author of Americanah and We Should All Be Feminists comes Dream Count—a powerful novel about love, longing, and self-discovery through the lives of four women. Chiamaka, a Nigerian travel writer in America, reflects on past lovers during the pandemic. Zikora, her best friend, faces heartbreak and unexpected dependence. Omelogor, her bold cousin in Nigeria, questions her identity, while Kadiatou, her housekeeper, confronts a life-altering hardship. A decade in the making, this novel is a must-read.

The Brevity of Beautiful Things by Nnamdi Ehirim Price: ₦7,500. Where to Buy: Shop Roving Heights Set in contemporary Lagos and a boarding school in Ogun State, this collection of ten interconnected stories follows six former schoolmates as they navigate adulthood, burdened by their shared past. Kamara struggles under the shadow of his father, Julius faces his own unimaginable responsibilities, and Iman escapes her family’s stifling religious expectations. Meanwhile, Ufedo seeks pleasure at great risk, Murtala guards a secret about his sex life, and Faramade dreams of a better existence. Through these characters’ intertwined lives, The Brevity of Beautiful Things explores memory, love, loyalty, and the fleeting nature of happiness in a way that is both poignant and unforgettable.

Easy Motion Tourist by Leye Adenle Price: ₦4,000.00 – ₦6,000. Where to Buy: Shop Cassava Republic Set in the vibrant chaos of contemporary Lagos, Easy Motion Tourist is a gripping crime thriller that follows Guy Collins, a British journalist who unwittingly finds himself entangled in the city’s dangerous underworld. When a mutilated body is found near a club, Collins is arrested as a suspect but is soon rescued by Amaka, a bold, justice-driven heroine determined to expose Lagos's dark secrets. As they go into the city’s clandestine organ trade, Collins and Amaka uncover a web of corruption tied to power and politics. With unforgettable characters like the gangster duo Knockout and Go-Slow, this fast-paced novel pulses with the energy of Lagos while exploring its gritty realities.

A Night Lamp

Price: ₦15,000. Where to Buy: Shop Spine and Label For the night owl who can't put down a book—especially not when it’s getting late—there’s no better gift than a handy book light or night lamp. These little gadgets are a total game-changer for late-night reading sessions. They’re compact, portable, and most importantly, they won’t wake up anyone else in the room. Adjustable angles and dimming settings ensure they can get their literary fix without squinting or disturbing the peace. Perfect for when they need to sneak in a few extra chapters before bed.

A Gift Card

Price: ₦1,000. – ₦275,000. Where to Buy: Shop Roving Heights Sometimes, it’s impossible to pick out the perfect book—especially when there are so many amazing options out there. That’s where a gift card comes in! Whether it’s for their local bookstore or an online retailer, a gift card gives the recipient the freedom to choose their next read. And trust us, they’ll be so grateful for the option to pick exactly what their bookshelf needs next. It’s the gift of unlimited possibilities (and zero guesswork on your part).

A Cute Tote

We’ve all seen the book lover’s dilemma: carrying around an armful of books, hoping they don’t fall out as you race to the next destination. A cute, sturdy tote bag is the perfect solution! Whether it’s to lug around a stack of novels, a tablet, or some snacks for the reading session, a chic tote makes it look effortlessly stylish. Plus, with all the amazing bookish designs out there, it’s a fun way for your loved one to wear their literary heart on their sleeve (or shoulder, rather).

Reading Journal

A reading journal is a brilliant gift for the person who has thoughts about every book they read (and let’s face it, who doesn’t?). It’s a place to track their literary journey, jot down reviews, and reflect on characters that hit too close to home. Whether they want to record their favourite quotes, set reading goals, or plan out their next bookshelf conquest, this journal will be the perfect companion for their reading adventures.

Price: 8,062. Where to Buy: Shop Studio Concierge



Lightweight and portable, it features lined pages and a thoughtfully crafted cover proudly made in Nigeria—making it the perfect gift or personal keepsake. Unleash your creativity by adding stickers, stamps, or other embellishments to create a truly one-of-a-kind treasure. Want to make it extra special? Personalise it with their name or picture for an added touch (additional charges apply).

Page Markers/Cute Bookmarks

Price: 500. Where to Buy: Shop Spine and Label



We all know that feeling: you're deep into a book, and suddenly, life happens. You need to put it down, but where did you leave off? Bookmarks are the unsung heroes of the book world, and these funny designs are a fantastic way to keep them place. From sleek metal bookmarks to vibrant designs featuring their favorite literary quotes, bookmarks are a practical gift that’ll make them smile every time they pick up their book.

A Great Mug

Let’s be honest—nothing pairs better with a good book than a hot drink in hand. A great mug is the unsung hero of every reading session, whether it’s tea, coffee, or even wine. A mug—complete with witty quotes, illustrations of beloved characters, or clever nods to their favorite genres—will make every sip even sweeter. It’s the perfect way to enhance the reading experience (and add a dash of personality to their kitchen).

Blankets

Is there anything more satisfying than curling up with a book and a blanket on a cold, rainy day? Blankets are basically a bookworm’s best friend. Think soft, oversized throws that are just the right size to wrap around their shoulders as they read for hours on end. Whether it’s plush, knitted, or woven, this gift will make them look forward to getting cozy—and never want to leave their reading nook.

Price: ₦60,000 – ₦70,000. Where to buy: Shop Esorae



There’s nothing better than wrapping yourself up like a shawarma after a long day, and this king-size Quilted Blanket is perfect for the job. Designed with premium fillings—think down, feather, or hypoallergenic alternatives—it’s all about giving you warmth without the weight. The intricate stitching adds a polished look to the bedroom, and it’s breathable, so this way I’m comfortable without being hot.

Scented Candles

Perfect for creating a cozy reading nook, setting the mood for relaxation, or simply adding a touch of elegance to your home, these candles are a thoughtful gift for book lovers and ambiance enthusiasts alike. Choose from soothing lavender, refreshing citrus, or warm vanilla to match any vibe. Whether it’s for unwinding after a long day or complementing a favorite novel, scented candles are the perfect companion to elevate the experience.

Sundried Linen Tin Can Candle

Price: ₦24,000. Where to Buy: Shop Studio Concierge Bring the crisp, clean scent of freshly laundered linens to your space with the Sundried Linen Tin Can Candle. Encased in a chic tin, this premium candle offers a long-lasting burn and a soothing aroma. The packaging is also so unique.

Sandal & Bloom Candle Care Kit Price: ₦29,500 . Where to Buy: Shop Studio Concierge



This luxurious four-piece set includes a snuffer, trimmer, dipper, and an alluring tray—all crafted in elegant rose gold. Designed to enhance the performance of your candles while adding a touch of sophistication to your space, this kit is perfect for candle enthusiasts who value both functionality and style. Whether as a gift or a personal indulgence, this care kit ensures your candles burn beautifully every time.