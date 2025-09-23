If you live in Nigeria, you either own a Tecno phone or know at least three people who do. That’s because Tecno has mastered the art of giving us smartphones that don’t cost a fortune but still feel like they’re competing with the big names. Just like Samsung has its famous Flip and Ultra phones, Tecno has its Spark series: the budget-friendly line that keeps getting better every year. The Tecno Spark 10 Pro, which first dropped in 2023, quickly became known as “the budget king.” Fast-forward to 2025, and people are still asking if it’s worth buying. Continue reading to find out if it’s still one of the best phones you can get without burning through your savings.

First Impressions – “Wait, this looks like an iPhone?”

When you first look at the Spark 10 Pro, you’ll probably do a double-take. Its flat edges and glossy camera design make it look like an iPhone clone, which is not a bad thing. It comes in Starry Black (which actually looks more like deep blue) and Pearl White. Both colours are sleek and classy. The back of the phone is made of glass with a frosted matte finish, which means fewer visible fingerprints. You also don’t have to worry about dropping it; Tecno includes a transparent case in the box along with earphones and a charger. That’s a big deal, because some other brands (like Samsung and Apple ) make you buy these accessories separately. READ ALSO: A Foldable Phone That Doesn’t Fear Dust: Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Review

Big Screen, Smooth Feel

One of the first things you’ll notice is the massive 6.8-inch display. In simple terms, that’s almost as big as a small tablet. The display is Full HD+, which means you’re getting sharp, colourful pictures, not those grainy images you see on cheaper phones. Now here’s where it gets even better: the screen refreshes at 90Hz. That’s tech-speak for how smoothly things move when you scroll or play games. Most budget phones stick to 60Hz, but the Spark 10 Pro gives you that silky, almost flagship-like smoothness. Once you get used to it, going back to 60Hz feels like your phone is lagging.

Speed, Storage, and “Memory Fusion”

Here’s the part that shocked everyone when this phone launched: it comes with 8GB of RAM. RAM is what helps your phone run apps smoothly without freezing. A lot of phones still come with just 4GB or 6GB of RAM, but Tecno gave the Spark 10 Pro 8GB and even added something called Memory Fusion. This lets you “borrow” from your storage and turn it into extra RAM, up to 16GB in total. It’s not the same as having a real 16GB, but it still makes multitasking easier. Storage is also generous, as you get either 128GB or 256GB of space. That’s more than enough for most people, unless you’re the type to download movies and keep them forever. If you somehow manage to fill it up, there’s still a slot for a memory card.

Everyday Use and Gaming

The Spark 10 Pro runs on the MediaTek Helio G88 processor. This is the brain of the phone, and it’s designed to handle both everyday tasks and light-to-medium gaming. So yes, you can play games like Call of Duty, PUBG, or Asphalt, though you may not get the very highest graphics settings. The good news is that the phone doesn’t overheat or slow down after a long session. For day-to-day tasks like WhatsApp, Instagram, work emails, and Zoom calls, it runs smoothly. Apps open quickly, and you can switch between them without frustration. The only drawback is Tecno’s software, HiOS 12.6 (based on Android 13). It’s colourful and full of features, but it comes with some preinstalled apps and ads. Luckily, you can disable most of them if they bother you.

Cameras – Selfie Lovers, Take Note

One of Tecno’s selling points here is the 32MP selfie camera. To put that in perspective, many budget phones only have 8MP or 12MP selfie cameras. Selfies come out sharp, bright, and social-media ready, especially in good lighting. There’s even a dual LED flash on the front for night-time selfies (yes, Tecno thought of everything for the selfie crowd). At the back, you get a 50MP main camera. It captures detailed photos during the day, with nice colours and decent HDR (that’s the feature that balances light and shadows). At night, results aren’t as sharp unless you’re in a well-lit area. Videos max out at 2K resolution, which is crisp enough, but there’s no stabilisation, so you’ll need a steady hand.

Battery Life – Say Goodbye to Power Banks

Battery life is one of the Spark 10 Pro’s strongest points. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, which is the standard for big phones these days. On regular use, such as social media, calls, browsing, and a bit of gaming, it can easily last a whole day and sometimes extend into the next day. Charging is handled by the 18W charger included in the box. It takes about two hours to go from 0 to 100%. Not the fastest charging speed in the world, but definitely good enough for most users. READ ALSO: Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Do You Really Need the Upgrade?

Price in Nigeria (2025)

As of now, the Spark 10 Pro sells for 314,000 at Spop Nigeria . For what you’re getting, this is still one of the best deals in Nigeria.