Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Do You Really Need the Upgrade?

Google’s foldable phones have quickly become some of the most discussed devices in the smartphone world. With the arrival of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, many Pixel 9 Pro Fold users are asking the same question: is it worth spending nearly $1,800 for the upgrade, or should you stick with what you have? The short answer is that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold brings improvements in durability, performance, and charging. But the differences are not as dramatic as some may expect. This comparison will walk you through each area; design, display, performance, cameras, battery life, price, and more, so you can decide if upgrading to Google’s latest foldable is the right move.

Design and Durability

The design of both foldables looks nearly identical at first glance. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is slightly thinner when unfolded (5.8mm compared to 6.1mm on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold), and the folded body is a touch taller and slimmer. These changes make it feel a little sleeker in the hand, though not dramatically different. The real highlight is durability. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the first foldable phone to achieve an IP68 rating, which means it can resist both dust and water. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold only offered IPX8, protecting against water but not dust. If you work in dusty environments or you simply want added reassurance for daily use, this is a meaningful improvement. Google has also switched to aerospace-grade aluminium for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, offering a sturdier frame compared to the standard aluminium on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. In daily use, you might not feel the difference, but the added strength does matter for long-term durability.

Display and Brightness

On paper, the displays are nearly identical. Both models feature an 8-inch foldable inner screen and a cover display around 6.3 to 6.4 inches. The main difference is brightness: the Pixel 10 Pro Fold peaks at 3,000 nits, while the Pixel 9 Pro Fold peaks at 2,700 nits. In real-world use, this difference is subtle. Indoors or even under mild sunlight, both displays look crisp and colourful. Only under the harshest direct sunlight will the Pixel 10 Pro Fold show its advantage with slightly better visibility. If display brightness is your main concern, this upgrade alone may not justify spending the extra money.

Performance and Processing Power

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold introduces the Tensor G5 processor, while the Pixel 9 Pro Fold runs on the Tensor G4. Neither chipset is built for raw gaming power, but the G5 delivers a meaningful bump. Think of it as moving from mid-level gaming to medium-high gaming, with smoother performance across apps and multitasking. This matters most if you plan to keep your phone for several years. The Tensor G5 is more efficient, meaning you’ll get better battery life alongside faster response times. Day-to-day use on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold already feels fluid, so if you’re satisfied with its performance, you may not feel the difference immediately.

Storage and Memory

Both models come with 16GB of RAM, but storage speeds are where the Pixel 10 Pro Fold makes a leap. It uses UFS 4.0 storage compared to UFS 3.1 on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This upgrade means quicker file transfers, faster app loading, and smoother handling of tasks like editing large files. Storage options remain the same: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. So, the change isn’t about capacity but speed, making the Pixel 10 Pro Fold more efficient for demanding users.

Camera Performance

Cameras are one of the most important parts of a Pixel device. At first glance, the hardware looks similar between the two phones, with identical megapixel counts across the main and ultrawide lenses. But there is one significant change: the Pixel 10 Pro Fold offers 10x optical zoom, while the Pixel 9 Pro Fold maxes out at 5x.

This means if you take a lot of zoomed shots, like wildlife, stadium events, or city skylines, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will deliver sharper, cleaner results. For everyday photos and videos, both models still produce excellent quality thanks to Google’s processing. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is slightly ahead, but the jump isn’t transformative. The dual 10-megapixel front cameras also remain unchanged, so selfies and video calls will look familiar if you’re coming from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Battery and Charging

One of the strongest upgrades comes in the power department. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold packs a 5,150mAh battery, compared to the 4,650mAh cell inside the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. That’s nearly 400mAh more capacity, and when combined with the efficiency of the Tensor G5, you can expect up to two extra hours of screen time.

Charging has also been refined. Both phones support 30W wired charging, but the Pixel 10 Pro Fold pulls ahead in wireless charging. It now supports 15W magnetic wireless charging, up from just 7.5W on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The inclusion of magnets makes wireless charging faster, more reliable, and less frustrating. If you regularly charge overnight, the difference might not matter. But for those who use wireless charging throughout the day, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is far more practical.

Connectivity and Extras

Both phones support Wi-Fi 7, ensuring smooth connections for years to come. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold adds Bluetooth 5.4(compared to 5.3 on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold) and slightly faster USB-C 3.2 data transfers. You’ll also find support for dual SIM, NFC, and satellite SOS, which could be a life-saver in emergencies. These additions make the Pixel 10 Pro Fold a little more future-proof, though not features that will change daily usage for most people.

Software and Updates

Both the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel 9 Pro Fold run Android 16 and promise seven years of software updates. The difference is that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold already has one year behind it, so it will stop receiving updates sooner. If you care about having the longest possible software support, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold naturally wins. But in practice, both devices still have years of support ahead.

Price and Value

Pricing is always a decisive factor. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to launch around $1,799–$1,899, depending on the market. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold can now be found for significantly less thanks to discounts and trade-in offers. This makes the Pixel 9 Pro Fold a compelling option if you want a foldable phone without spending top dollar. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold may feel expensive, especially since the design and displays haven’t changed dramatically.

Who Should Upgrade?

Upgrade to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold if: You need IP68 dust and water resistance, especially if you work outdoors.

Magnetic 15W wireless charging appeals to you.

You want the added efficiency of the Tensor G5 chip and longer battery life.

You regularly use zoom and want the 10x optical lens. Stick with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold if: You’re satisfied with current performance and cameras.

You don’t care about dust protection or magnets for wireless charging.

You want to save money and avoid spending nearly $1,800 on small refinements.