Samsung continues to dominate the Nigerian smartphone market by offering affordable options alongside its flagship models. The Samsung Galaxy A15 is one of its latest budget-friendly releases, arriving in both 4G and 5G models. This year, Samsung trimmed the line-up down to just two versions, unlike the Galaxy A14, which had four. This review focuses on the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, while referencing the Galaxy A15 4G, so you can decide if spending extra for 5G is worth it.

Samsung Galaxy A15 Price in Nigeria

One of the first things Nigerians want to know is the cost. The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G price in Nigeria ranges from ₦300,000 to ₦ 350,000, depending on the storage option and retailer.

Unboxing & First Impressions

Unboxing the A15 5G feels familiar if you’ve handled other lower A-series Samsung phones . Inside the box, you'll find the phone, a cable, and documentation, but no charger, a common omission across the Samsung range. The first difference you notice between the Galaxy A15 5G and the A15 4G is the finish. The 5G version features a matte-textured rear, which resists fingerprints and smudges, unlike the glossy back on the 4G model. For everyday Nigerian use, the matte design feels cleaner and more practical.

Design & Build Quality

Samsung has slightly refined the look of the A15 compared to the last generation. The phone has a flat frame with a slim profile, a key island button cluster, and a single speaker opening at the bottom. It feels sturdy in hand, while still being lightweight. The U-notch display gives it a more polished front look compared to previous A-series models. For a budget device, the Samsung Galaxy A15 design feels carefully thought-out and appealing to younger users who prioritise style alongside functionality. The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G comes with a hybrid dual SIM slot, meaning you can use two SIM cards or one SIM and a microSD card for storage expansion.

Display Performance

The Samsung Galaxy A15 features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is noticeably brighter and sharper than older A-series screens, making it more enjoyable for watching YouTube, Netflix, or scrolling social media. However, Samsung did not include the Always-on Display feature here, keeping it reserved for more expensive models. While animations are smooth most of the time, there are occasional lags on the 5G version, which makes the cheaper 4G variant feel slightly snappier during regular navigation. Still, for the price point, the Samsung A15 screen quality delivers a satisfying experience that is reliable for everyday use.

Performance & Software

Under the hood, the Galaxy A15 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, paired with Android 14 and One UI 6.0. In comparison, the A15 4G uses the Helio G99 processor. In real-world use, performance is pretty smooth for everyday tasks like WhatsApp, Instagram, browsing, and streaming. However, the A15 4G sometimes feels more consistent, as the 5G model shows slight animation lags due to One UI optimisation. A huge selling point for both models is software support. One missing feature, though, is the screen recording function. Like other lower A-series models, it doesn’t come pre-installed, so users will need to download a third-party app. The base model sold locally comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, but you can expand it with an SD card up to 1TB.

Camera Review

The Samsung Galaxy A15 camera setup includes: 50MP main sensor

5MP ultra-wide lens (an upgrade over the previous 2MP depth sensor)

2MP macro lens

13MP selfie camera Photos are clear enough for a budget device, with decent colours and good detail in daylight. However, video is limited to 1080p at 30fps, with no 60fps option and no optical stabilisation. This makes videos look less steady, particularly when compared to cheaper models like the A05s, which oddly allow 1080p/60fps recording. For selfies, the default beauty filter softens images, but you can disable it for sharper detail. In side-by-side comparisons, the A15 5G and A15 4G cameras deliver similar results, with only slight differences in colour tones.

Gaming & Performance Test

The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G can handle popular mobile games, but performance depends on graphics settings. On Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, the phone runs smoothly on low graphics without overheating. For lighter games like PUBG or Mobile Legends, medium graphics are manageable. This makes the phone adequate for casual Nigerian gamers who just want a reliable device without spending flagship money.

Battery Life & Charging

Battery performance is one of the strong points of the Samsung Galaxy A15 specs. It comes with a 5000mAh battery, which comfortably lasts a full day of calls, browsing, and video streaming. Samsung also upgraded charging support from 15W to 25W, although buyers must purchase the charger separately. For Nigerian users who rely heavily on their phones, this makes charging quicker and the battery dependable.

Pros & Cons of Samsung Galaxy A15 5G

Advantages: Affordable Samsung 5G smartphone.

Long-term software support (4 years of Android updates).

Solid build and attractive AMOLED display.

Dependable 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. Drawbacks: No built-in screen recorder.

Occasional animation lags in the UI.

Limited video features (no 1080p/60fps, no stabilisation).

More expensive than the 4G version, with little performance difference.

Should You Buy the Samsung Galaxy A15?