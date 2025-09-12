When people talk about Samsung, the big names usually pop up, like their Flip series , the powerful S Series , or the futuristic Fold . While not everyone can afford those, the Samsung A series is another one of their series that’s worth looking into. Affordable, simple, and reliable. The latest in that lineup is the Samsung Galaxy A16 4G, a phone Samsung hopes will keep its crown as one of the best-selling Androids worldwide. Now, I know you’re wondering what’s new, what’s the same, and if it's even worth buying. Well, let’s get into it.

Unboxing and Design

Samsung doesn’t give you much in the box anymore. You only get the phone and a USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable. For colours, the phone comes in grey, black, and light green. The phone itself looks like most A Series phones: clean, minimal, and simple. Although the frame is plastic, you might notice visible lines on the corners where the parts connect. It doesn’t affect performance, but it makes the phone look a little “cheap” up close.

One big improvement, though, is that the A16 now has an IP54 rating. That means it can survive dust and splashes of water, maybe even a quick dip if you pick it up fast. On the flip side, Samsung has removed the headphone jack. So, it’s wireless earphones or Type-C wired ones from now on. That’s not an upgrade, it’s Samsung nudging you into wireless earbuds, whether you’re ready or not. At the back, you now get a matte finish instead of glossy, which feels nicer and doesn’t collect fingerprints as much. READ ALSO: Why Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Is Among the Best Budget Fitness Trackers

Display

The bezels (borders around the screen) are slimmer now, but the U-shaped notch and thick chin remain. Most budget phones now use a hole-punch cut-out, but Samsung seems to be sticking with this old-school look. The screen itself is 6.7 inches Super AMOLED, with Full HD+ (1080p) resolution. For smoothness, it has a 90Hz refresh rate. Not the fastest (some rivals offer 120Hz), but it still makes scrolling and animations feel smooth. One missing feature is Always-On Display, as Samsung still refuses to add it to its cheaper phones.

Software and Updates

The Galaxy A16 will get 6 years of OS upgrades, which is more than some flagship phones from other brands! You can buy this now in 2025 and still get software updates until 2031. It runs One UI 6.1 on top of Android 14, with all the usual Samsung features. You’ll also find some pre-installed apps like Phoenix browser and Temu. Performance-wise, the A16 feels smoother than the A16 5G because of its Helio G99 processor. Yes, it’s the same chip as last year’s A15, but it’s well optimised and doesn’t lag as much. Daily use on WhatsApp, Instagram, and browsing feels snappy.

Gaming and Performance

The Helio G99 is not a gaming beast, but it holds up. You can play PUBG, Call of Duty Mobile, and Genshin Impact on medium settings smoothly. Don’t expect it to run heavy games like Warzone Mobile as it’s not compatible. The good news is that it has no heating issues, and the phone stays stable during long sessions.

Cameras

On the back, you get: 50MP main camera

5MP ultra-wide camera

2MP macro camera

Selfie camera: 13MP The cameras are the same as those on the A15 and A16 5G. Photos look nice in daylight, with good colours and detail, though sometimes shadows appear soft. For video, it only records at 1080p, 30fps. The quality is fine, but stabilisation is poor, so videos may look shaky. The 5G version actually does better here. Also, you can’t switch to ultra-wide while recording, unlike on the A16 5G.

Battery and Charging

The 5000mAh battery lasts a full day of normal use easily. It supports 25W fast charging. With the right charger, you can go from 0–100% in about 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Pricing

You can get the Samsung A16 for ₦258,000 at Revenes . There are also 6GB and 8GB RAM options, and you can choose between 128GB and 256GB storage. If you need more space, you can add a microSD card, but note that the SIM slot is hybrid, so you’ll need to choose between using two SIMs or one SIM and the memory card.

Should You Buy It?