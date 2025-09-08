Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs. Pixel 10 Pro Fold: What the Future of Phones Looks Like

Foldables have gone from futuristic prototypes to legitimate daily drivers, with Samsung carrying the banner for years and Google finally throwing its weight behind the category, focusing heavily on AI-powered software and photography to give foldable enthusiasts a strong alternative.

Now, in 2025, the choice isn’t “should I get a foldable?” but rather which foldable should you trust with your money: Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold? Both promise a tablet-in-your-pocket experience, but they approach the problem differently. Samsung leans on polish, hardware iteration, and an app ecosystem shaped by seven generations of trial and error. Google plays to its strengths: AI integration, clean design, and Pixel-first software smarts. The question is whether you want refinement or reinvention.

If you’re trying to decide between these two foldables, you’ll want to know how they compare in design, display, performance, cameras, software, battery, and price. This article breaks everything down in clear detail.

Design & Durability

When it comes to foldables, design isn’t just about how pretty the phone looks, but how practical it feels in your hands and pockets. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold leans towards sturdiness. It’s slightly thicker when folded, heavier at 9.10 ounces, and its build is all about protection.

It comes with IP68 dust and water resistance, meaning it can survive more exposure to sand, dust, and spills. Google also wrapped it in Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which is tough enough to handle accidental drops and scratches.

Samsung takes a different approach with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 . It’s slimmer, lighter at just 7.58 ounces, and easier to carry in your pocket without feeling like you’re hauling around a brick. The glass protection is also impressive, with Samsung using Ceramic Shield 2 on the front and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back. However, its IP48 rating means dust could still find its way in, even though it’s equally water-resistant.

If you want a sleek foldable that feels less bulky, Samsung has nailed it. If you live in a place where dust and the occasional water splash are part of daily life, then the Pixel offers more peace of mind. Google’s design feels more approachable, like a phone you could just… live with.

Displays

The real drama of a foldable phone is always in its screens. Both the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 unfold into an 8-inch OLED display, and both refresh between 1Hz and 120Hz for smooth scrolling and gaming. But there are small differences that can affect how you use them daily.

The Pixel’s outer display measures 6.4 inches, with a resolution of 2,364 by 1,080 pixels and an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz. The inner display is 8 inches with a resolution of 2,152 by 2,076 pixels, but the big selling point here is brightness. It goes up to 3,000 nits, which is incredibly helpful if you spend a lot of time outdoors.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes with a 6.5-inch outer screen, slightly larger than the Pixel’s, with a sharper resolution of 2,520 by 1,080 pixels. The inner display is also 8 inches, at 2,184 by 1,968 pixels, and can reach 2,600 nits of brightness. While it’s not as bright as the Pixel, it’s still excellent, and the outer display feels a bit more natural to use as a standalone phone. In short, both phones deliver beautiful colours and smooth animations. Samsung’s outer screen is a little easier to use for texting and apps when folded, while Google’s brighter inner display wins for visibility when you step outside in harsh sunlight.

Performance

Performance is another area where these two phones show their differences. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold uses Google’s brand-new Tensor G5 chip, paired with a generous 16GB of RAM. On paper, this setup is designed not just for speed, but for smarter AI-driven performance. During demos, the Pixel handled switching between apps, multitasking, and AI features without breaking a sweat.

Samsung, meanwhile, equips the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, one of the fastest and most reliable chips available on Android phones right now. It comes with 12GB of RAM, which is plenty, though some might wish it matched the Pixel’s 16GB. What you get, however, is proven raw performance, perfect for heavy multitasking, demanding mobile games, and long work sessions.

So if you want a foldable that feels like it’s optimised to “think with you,” the Pixel is the smarter choice. If you want one that guarantees raw speed and muscle for any app you throw at it, Samsung remains the safer bet.

Camera Quality

Photography is where Google and Samsung compete head-to-head, and their foldables continue that battle. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold comes with a 48MP main camera, a 10.8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 10.5MP ultra-wide camera. That zoom in particular makes a huge difference for people who love capturing faraway shots, like concerts, sports, or even Lagos skyline photos from across the bridge. Samsung, on the other hand, is flexing its megapixels. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 features a 200MP main camera, along with a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.

While its zoom isn’t as strong as Google’s, the level of detail you get from the 200MP main shooter is unmatched. It also supports 8K video recording, which makes it a dream for content creators who want professional-level footage from their phone. Both phones also come with dual 10MP selfie cameras; one on the outer display and one inside. Google tucks its inner camera neatly in the corner, while Samsung centres it at the top of the right panel. In the end, the Pixel gives you more reach with zoom, while Samsung delivers unbeatable sharpness and video quality.

Battery Life

Battery life is always tricky for foldables, but Google and Samsung approach it differently. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold packs a 5,015mAh battery, which is larger than most foldables, and supports 30W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Google even brings in Pixelsnap magnetic charging, its version of Apple’s MagSafe, which could be a big deal for accessory lovers. Google claims the Pixel can last for over 24 hours , and up to 84 hours with extreme Battery Saver , though we’ll need real-world tests to confirm.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes with a 4,400mAh battery, slightly smaller, with 25W wired charging and the same 15W wireless support. In actual tests, it lasted about 13 hours and 10 minutes, which is decent for such a large device but not exceptional. So at this stage, the Pixel looks more promising for long-lasting power, but Samsung already has the proven track record. If Google’s promises hold up, the Pixel could easily take the lead here.

Software & AI: Who’s Smarter?

Both devices run Android 16, which is the latest version of the OS, and both promise seven years of updates. But when it comes to software features, they aim at different users. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is all about AI. It comes with features like Magic Cue, which predicts what you need before you even ask. For example, pulling up directions before you think of checking them, or suggesting replies before you start typing. The new Material Design Expressive also makes the interface more fluid and colourful, giving it a fresh feel.

Samsung, meanwhile, focuses more on productivity. Its custom software for foldables makes multitasking a breeze, and you can comfortably run more than two apps side by side. With Samsung DeX, the Fold 7 can even act like a computer when you connect it to a monitor, keyboard, and mouse, a feature that heavy workers or freelancers might find game-changing. In short, Google wants to be your smart daily assistant, while Samsung wants to replace your laptop.

Pricing:

Specifications Screen: 6.3in 120Hz FHD+ OLED (422ppi)

Processor: Google Tensor G5

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 128 or 256GB

Operating system: Android 16

Camera: 48MP+ 13MP UW + 10.8MP 5x tele; 10.5MP selfie

Connectivity: 5G, eSim, wifi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 6 and GNSS

Water resistance: IP68 (1.5m for 30 minutes)

Dimensions: 152.8 x 72.0 x 8.6mm

Weight: 204g The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is a premium unlocked Android foldable boasting the ultra-responsive Gemini AI assistant for smarter everyday use. Its advanced triple rear cameras capture sharp, detailed photos in any setting. With a reliable 24-hour battery, it keeps up with work and everything in between.

Screen: 8.0 " (main) and 6.5 " (cover), Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120 Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (3 nm), Octa-core (2×4.32 GHz + 6×3.53 GHz)

RAM: 12 GB

Storage: 256 GB

Operating system: Android 16 with One UI 8 (promised 7 major upgrades)

Camera: Rear – 200 MP wide + 10 MP telephoto (3× optical) + 12 MP ultra-wide; Front – 4 MP under-display + 10 MP cover camera

Connectivity: Nano-SIM + eSIM, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Samsung DeX, UWB

Water resistance: IP48 (dust >1 mm, up to 1.5 m water for 30 min)

Dimensions: Folded – 158.4 × 72.8 × 8.9 mm; Unfolded – 158.4 × 143.2 × 4.2 mm

Weight: 215 g

Which Foldable Should You Buy?