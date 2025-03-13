These smartphones have the best cameras, which adapt to every lighting condition, freeze action clearly, and deliver professional-quality images instantly. Have you ever missed that perfect moment because your phone’s camera just couldn’t capture it?

Here are the 10 smartphones with the best cameras in the world:

1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Galaxy S25 Ultra main camera has four different rear cameras. The primary camera has a very high-resolution 200-megapixel sensor that captures a lot of detail. It has a wide-angle view (think of it as being able to take large group photos or landscapes) and is designed to work well even in low light because of its fast f/1.7 aperture.

It also uses optical image stabilization (OIS) to help keep images clear and sharp, even if your hands shake a bit. Zoom offers two options. One is a 10-megapixel telephoto camera that physically adjusts the lens to bring far-away objects nearer without losing image quality.

The other is a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with an even stronger 5x optical zoom. The 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera captures much wider scenes and allows you to record smooth videos while moving.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra records in ultra-high resolution (8K) for incredibly detailed videos. It also records in 4K and 1080p at various frame rates, making it easy to achieve smooth slow-motion footage or a cinematic look. Its camera enhances shots with vibrant, lifelike colours rather than an overly edited, artificial feel.

The selfie camera features a wide-angle lens to capture more of the background, dual-pixel autofocus for quick and accurate focusing, and HDR for added vibrance. The front camera can also record 4K videos, so the Galaxy S25 Ultra is equipped to effortlessly handle any photographic or videographic task.



Price: $1,189. 99-$1,419.99.

2. Google Pixel 9 Pro

The Pixel 9 Pro performs excellently in poor lighting conditions and provides exceptional colour consistency for videos and photos. Let’s take a look at what each of the cameras does. The primary camera takes clear, detailed photos and captures a broad scene, even in low-light conditions.

The second camera zooms in on distant objects and takes close-up shots without reducing the image quality. The third camera captures perfect wide panoramas or large group photos. The Pixel 9 Pro is great for recording videos. It supports high-quality recordings of 8K at 30 fps, 4K at various frame rates, and even fast 1080p recording.

On the front, there’s a 42-megapixel selfie camera with an ultrawide lens that captures more of your background in group selfies. You can record videos in high quality with 4K and 1080p options. The Google Pixel 9 provides very good image and video quality.

Price: $1,098.75.

3. iPhone 16 Pro Max

Everybody loves the iPhone for one reason: its excellent picture and video output. Many mobile photographers even prefer using iPhones. The main camera captures images with very accurate and vibrant colours, even in low-light environments. The lens has a wide-angle view and a fast f/1.78 aperture that provides extra light for a brighter and clearer photo.

iPhone's camera captures smooth, slow-motion clips in 4K and also enhances video color for a more cinematic look. You can zoom in on objects at a great distance and still capture a sharp and detailed shot. The ultra-wide camera helps you capture wide shots.

As always, the iPhone generally delivers exceptional camera qualities, but the 16 Pro Max model is a top-tier option with god-level camera qualities. Price: $179.99.

4. OnePlus 13

The OnePlus 13’s camera specifications scream professionalism. It is the stuff of gods with a high taste. Not only does it have impeccable and distinct camera qualities, but it also has a sleek and refined design. This phone’s main camera uses a high-quality 50-megapixel Sony sensor with an f/1.6 aperture that helps boost photos’ brightness in darker settings.

The camera features blur reduction for shaky hands and electronic image stabilization (EIS) for smoother videos. It allows zooming without losing image quality and excels at portrait shots with background blur for a professional look.

The camera’s top-tier video capabilities, with 8K recording at 30fps for ultra-high resolution, 4K at 60fps or 30fps for smooth footage, and a cinematic movie mode at 4K at 30fps. It supports video zooming for seamless transitions while recording. For selfies, the 32MP front camera with a 90° field of view captures more in each shot, though its f/2.4 aperture may struggle in low light.

The front camera records stable, high-quality videos at 4K and 1080p. It also has the Dolby Vision HDR feature, which supports vibrant, well-balanced colours. Thus, the OnePlus 13 offers high-quality photography and videography for both everyday users and professionals. Price: $1,459.

5. Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Xiaomi 15 Ultra is for serious photographers and videographers. If you see anyone with this phone, you just know they are very serious with their business. This phone has four powerful cameras, each designed for different photography styles.

The 50MP primary camera captures more light for stunning clarity, especially in low light. It also has OIS to prevent blur from shaky hands. Ideal for landscapes and everyday shots, it pairs with a 3x zoom camera that delivers detailed zoomed-in photos without quality loss.

The Periscope Telephoto Camera (4.3x Zoom) is a high-zoom with a massive 200 MP sensor. It can get closer to the subject while maintaining the scene's or object's core details and the photo’s clarity. The ultra-wide camera captures super-wide shots, and its f/2.2 aperture allows decent light intake for balanced, sharp photos.

Regarding video recording, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is the ultimate boss. It supports multiple high-quality video formats: 8K video at 30 fps, 4K video at 30/60/120 fps, and 1080p at 1920 fps. All these formats help improve video quality at normal, slow-motion, or super-slow-motion rates.

The Gyro-EIS ensures smooth videos, while Dolby Vision HDR 10-bit recording (4K at 60fps and 1080p) delivers cinema-grade colours and contrast. The selfie camera captures detailed shots, excels in low light, and supports high-quality vlogs and video calls in 4K at 30/60fps and 1080p at 30/60fps.



Price: £1,271.90.

6. OPPO Find X8 Pro

OPPO’s Find X8 Pro stands out with its ultra-zoom capabilities and AI-powered image editing, making it perfect for dynamic photography. The summary of this is that if you zoom into the distance, you are likely to find your village people sitting calmly in a corner, watching your every move.

This phone has four lenses for different photography needs. The Primary Camera (Wide-Angle) uses a large 1/1.4-inch sensor to improve picture quality in low light by capturing more light. It also has a feature that prevents blurry shots when your hand shakes.

These qualities are expected to cover a wide field of view for landscapes, portraits, and everyday shots.

The Periscope Telephoto Camera (3x Optical Zoom) allows you to zoom in without losing quality. Its 73mm focal length is perfect for portraits and mid-range zoom shots. The real deal is the multi-directional PDAF, which focuses quickly and accurately on still and moving subjects.

The Periscope Telephoto Camera (6x Optical Zoom) is a long-range zoom camera that captures distant subjects without sacrificing detail. Its 135mm focal length is perfect for wildlife, sports, or travel photography.

The Ultra-Wide Camera (50 MP) captures an extra-wide field of view, making it perfect for creative photography, landscapes, and large group shots.

This phone is perfect for high-quality recording of 4K video at 30/60 fps for crisp and smooth footage, 1080p at 30/60/240 fps for everyday shooting and slow-motion effects, Gyro-EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) for steady, professional-looking videos, and Dolby Vision HDR for cinema-quality video recording. Selfie Camera: The 32 MP camera delivers detailed and high-quality selfies. Its 21mm focal length provides a wide field of view for group shots, and its f/2.4 aperture works well in bright conditions but may struggle in low light. The Panorama mode allows for wider selfies by stitching multiple shots together.

The Selfie Video offers a 4K recording at 30/60fps for high-quality vlogging and video calls, 1080p at 30/60fps, offering smooth video in standard resolution, and Gyro-EIS stabilization helps keep videos steady, even when moving. This is the phone for versatile zoom options, pro-level colour calibration, and high-end video capabilities.



Price: £1,085.

7. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold combines top-notch photography with a unique design. This phone has three cameras for different photographic purposes. The primary camera captures detailed and sharp photos in low-light situations. It also has an Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) feature that reduces blur from sudden hand movements.

The Telephoto Camera (5x Optical Zoom) allows you to capture objects at a distance without losing image quality. The Ultra-Wide Camera helps you capture a wider view. While its 1/3.4-inch sensor size may not be as effective in low light, it performs well in daylight.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold phone records high-quality and smooth videos of 4K video at 24/30/60fps and 1080p video at 24/30/60/120/240fps for slow-motion and regular video recording. The Selfie Camera (10 MP) provides clear, detailed selfies with a natural vibe, which is ideal for portraits and video calls. However, it may not perform as well in low-light conditions.

The Cover Camera is the second selfie camera that offers the same resolution and size. It is great for selfies and video calls when using the phone in different modes. Selfie Video offers a 4K recording at 30/60fps for high-resolution video calls, vlogging, and content creation; 1080p at 30/60fps for smooth video with great quality; and HDR and Panorama Mode for a dynamic range of wider selfie shots.

This phone's camera system offers high-quality photography and video recording, ensuring you get the best shot every time. Price: €1,879.

8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung S24 Ultra remains a strong contender with its high-resolution sensors and reliable AI camera features.

The rear camera has four different lenses: The primary camera has a massive 200-megapixel sensor that captures extremely detailed and high-resolution photos and works well for low-light photography and night shots.

The Telephoto Camera (3x Optical Zoom) lets you zoom in on subjects at great distances without losing image quality, and the OIS reduces blur when zoomed in.

The Periscope Telephoto Camera (5x Optical Zoom) lets you zoom as far as you want while maintaining clarity and sharpness.

The Ultra-Wide Camera captures a wide field of view, while the f/2.2 aperture maintains sharpness while letting in a good amount of light.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra provides a high-quality, cinema-standard 8K and 4K video recording of 8K recording, while the HDR10+ recording enhances brightness and colour depth for a more realistic look. The Selfie camera ensures sharp, high-quality selfies. Although it may not perform as well in very low light, the f/2.2 aperture improves image quality.

Selfie Video offers high-quality and detailed video recording at 4K and 1080p, while HDR and HDR10+ enhance colours and contrast to create more vibrant videos. Based on stereo sound recording, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra would benefit professional videographers or content creators, but it is also great for high-end photography.

Price: $912.50.

9. Google Pixel 9

The Pixel 9 is perfect for those who want a budget-friendly option for professional-level photography. The phone’s rear has two high-quality cameras. The primary camera (Wide) has a 50-megapixel sensor that captures sharp and detailed photos, even when cropped or zoomed in. It works perfectly in poor lighting conditions and improves shots captured at night.

The ultra-wide camera captures a wide view and fits more objects into the frame. Pixel 9 delivers high-quality video recording of 4K and 1080p resolution and provides various frame rates, including slow motion. The 10-bit HDR recording helps with colour accuracy and contrast to give it a cinematic feel and look.

The front camera ensures that selfies are sharp and clear regardless of the lighting conditions. It also provides a slightly wider field of view, allowing you to fit more people or backgrounds into the frame.

The front camera also records high-quality and smooth videos at 4K and 1080p, while the HDR and panorama features improve the lighting for a more realistic selfie. This phone’s camera is perfect for anyone who needs a phone with high-end photographic and videographic qualities.

Price: $679-$799.

10. OnePlus 13R

The OnePlus 13R performs excellently and has creative camera features that anyone would love.

The rear camera has three different lenses:

The primary camera has a 50-megapixel sensor that captures a lot of detail. Its f/1.8 aperture means it can let in plenty of light, which is great for low-light shots.

The Telephoto Camera allows you to zoom in on subjects while retaining image sharpness and quality and also performs well in various lighting conditions with its f/2.0 aperture.

The Ultra-Wide Camera lets you capture many details in one shot, like a panorama feature. Although it has a lower resolution of 8 MP, it still does a good job of fitting more into the frame. For incredibly detailed videos, you can record high-quality and detailed videos in 4K and 1080p 30/60 frames per second.

The front camera captures high-quality and clear images in good or bad lighting. It records videos at 1080p only, but your videos still maintain good quality. OnePlus 13R's camera is perfect for everyday use and a semi-professional level. Price: $1,055.

What to Look for in a Camera Smartphone

When searching for the perfect camera smartphone, you must know what features to prioritize. Here are a few things to look out for: Sensor Size and Resolution Check for a larger sensor and high megapixels for great image or video quality. The higher the number of these features, the better the lighting, details, and sharpness. Many smartphones often offer a 50MP sensor combined with 21-200 megapixels. Aperture (Bright Aperture) Here is one thing to note about apertures: The lower the number, e.g., f1.4, the brighter and clearer the image. A smartphone with an f/1.4 aperture will give a sharper and clearer picture than a smartphone with an f/2.4 aperture. Aperture also helps achieve the bokeh effect, which blurs out the background and makes the subject stand out.

Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) When taking pictures or videos, your hand may shake, or the wind may affect your phone’s stability. The OIS feature helps make your shots sharper and smoother when it shakes or shooting in low-light environments.

RAW Shooting Capability This feature gives you total control over the look and feel of your shots, which is particularly useful for photographers. Lens Quality and Variety The perks of having a variety of lenses are the versatility of capturing all kinds of subjects from different angles and distances. When buying a smartphone, ensure it offers multiple lenses, such as ultra-wide, telephoto, wide-angle/standard, monochrome camera/sensor, and depth camera.

Large Screen Since smartphones lack traditional optical viewfinders, the phone's screen helps you view the subject’s position, centre it, and capture it. With a large screen, you can see more details through the lens and adjust the subject or frame to your preference. Optical Zoom & Ultra-Wide Lenses Let's say you see a vast hill from a great distance or a group of people; opt. Optical and ultra-wide lenses help you take these shots while retaining the image’s clarity and details. You will get a smooth and detailed shot with the smartphones listed above.

Advanced AI & Computational Photography These features improve the lighting of your photos and videos, reduce noise and make editing easier.