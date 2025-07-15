If you’ve ever looked at a foldable phone and thought, “This is cool but fragile,” Samsung wants you to take another look. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is here with a slimmer design, stronger hinge, bigger outer screen, and its first-ever 200MP camera. So, is it finally time to fold, or are you better off sticking with your regular phone? Here’s everything you need to know, from design to battery, price in Nigeria, and if it actually makes sense for everyday use.

READ ALSO: The Cheapest Samsung Phones to Buy in 2025

1. Design: Slimmer and Tougher

Samsung didn’t flip the table with the design, but the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is now lighter, thinner, and more durable than any Fold before it. They’ve swapped the old hinge for a new ArmourFlex hinge that feels more solid in your hands. Samsung even says it can survive up to 400,000 folds, that is like opening and closing it 100 times a day for 10 years.

It now weighs just 215g, and when folded, it’s only 8.9mm thick. That means it fits better in your pocket and doesn’t feel like you’re carrying two phones stacked together. Colour options available are: Jet Black

Blue Shadow

Silver Shadow

Online-exclusive Mint Basically, it looks and feels more premium but isn’t trying too hard to be flashy.

2. Bigger Displays for Everyday Use

Samsung fixed one thing that used to annoy foldable users: the outside screen was too narrow. On the Z Fold 7, the cover screen is now 6.5 inches, almost the size of a regular phone, so you can reply messages or scroll without opening the full screen every time.

When you unfold it, you get a massive 8-inch AMOLED display, perfect for watching Netflix, editing documents, or just having more room to breathe. Both screens support 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness hits 2,600 nits, so even under Lagos sun, you’re not struggling to see your screen.

3. Performance: Fast, Smooth, and Built for Multitasking

At the heart of the Fold 7 is Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite, one of the most powerful chips in any smartphone this year. Paired with 12GB or 16GB RAM, it can run multiple apps, heavy games, or Google Docs and Zoom at the same time without stalling.

Samsung’s One UI 8 Fold also comes with new tricks, like: A taskbar at the bottom for switching apps quickly

Drag-and-drop between 3 split windows

AI “Circle to Search”, draw a circle around anything and get instant search results

Samsung DeX for turning your phone into a mini laptop when connected to a monitor It’s basically the kind of phone that adapts to how you work or scroll.

4. Cameras: 200MP Says Hello

The Z Fold 7 camera setup is a serious upgrade. This is Samsung’s first foldable phone with a 200-megapixel main camera, and it makes a huge difference in photo quality. Here’s the full breakdown: 200MP main lens

10MP 3x telephoto (zoom)

12MP ultra-wide

10MP front camera (under the inner screen)

Low-light shots look better, zoomed-in images are sharper, and the AI photo editing tools let you: Erase background distractions

Brighten or enhance faces

Shoot hands-free Reels or selfies in Flex mode You can also shoot 4K cinematic video and spatial video, which works with Samsung’s new Vision+ mixed-reality headset, if that’s your thing.

5. Battery Life: It Lasts All Day

On paper, the Fold 7 has a 4,400mAh battery, same as last year. But thanks to the new chip and improved screen tech, the battery lasts longer. You can stream, scroll, use Google Maps, edit photos, and still have enough juice by bedtime. Samsung states the 4,400 mAh battery is “optimised to work intelligently with Galaxy AI,” specifically noting it can last up to 24 hours of video playback, a slight improvement over the previous model’s 23 hours.



Charging speeds: 25W wired (50% in 30 minutes)

15W wireless

4.5W reverse wireless charging This phone holds its own, but if you’re always gaming or using 5G, have a power bank just in case.

6. Expected Price in Nigeria and Where to Buy

You can pre-order from: Samsung Experience Stores (nationwide)

Slot Nigeria — with ₦500,000.00 down payment

Jumia Official Samsung Store Pre-orders come with extras like: Samsung Buds 3

A free case

A charger

Free 1-year protection covers: Accidental damage (screen or other parts), software issues

7. Z Fold 7 vs Z Fold 6: Is the Upgrade Worth It?

If you’re using the Fold 5 or earlier, this is a big leap forward. If you already have the Fold 6 and your camera and hinge are fine, you might not need to rush.

Who Should Get It?

The Samsung Z Fold 7 is definitely not for everyone. You should get it if:

You want something different from a regular slab phone

You multitask a lot and love big screens

You’re big on photography and editing

It’s ideal for creators, remote workers, entrepreneurs, and anyone who wants more screen without carrying a tablet around.