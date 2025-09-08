TECNO’s Spark Slim and Pova Slim Put Big Batteries Into Thin Frames

If 2024 was the year of camera battles, 2025 might just belong to slimness. Back in July, Infinix made waves in Nigeria with the Hot 60 Pro+, which at just 5.95mm thick claimed the title of the world’s slimmest 3D-curved smartphone.

That was a big deal, not just because it beat out ultra-thin flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and Oppo N5, but because it brought that premium, feather-light feel to a budget device. Suddenly, slim was no longer just for luxury phones. Now TECNO is jumping into the race with two new entries: the Spark Slim and the Pova Slim , both designed to push the boundaries of how thin and light a mid-range smartphone can be.

The Spark Slim comes in at 5.93mm, edging out Infinix’s contender just a little, while the Pova Slim matches the 5.95mm thickness but still feels impossibly sleek. At just 156 grams each, these are among the lightest smartphones you’ll find in the mid-tier segment today. Read Also: Infinix Hot 60 Pro+: The World’s Slimmest Curved Phone Now in Nigeria

How Did TECNO Pull This Off?

Getting phones this slim isn’t so simple. TECNO essentially had to redesign its hardware from the inside out. The USB-C connector is only 0.45mm thick, the vapour chamber for cooling measures 0.3mm, and even the 5,160mAh battery has been compressed into a 4.04mm frame.

The back cover is made from aerospace-grade fibreglass, just 0.36mm thick, supported by TECNO’s proprietary Honeycomb stacking technology. In other words, every component has been re-engineered to make space without sacrificing performance. This engineering is why we’re seeing brands like TECNO and Infinix go head-to-head. It’s no longer enough to have a fast phone in the budget category; the design must also feel premium.

Spark Slim vs. Pova Slim

So what’s the difference between the two? At first glance, they look the same. Both feature curved AMOLED displays with a silky 144Hz refresh rate and a stunning 4,500 nits of peak brightness, bright enough to stay visible even under the hot sun. They also share IP64 dust and water resistance, HiOS based on Android 15, and TECNO’s AI software suite.

But under the hood, there’s a split in functionality. The Spark Slim runs on MediaTek’s Helio G200, a solid mid-range chip, and adds something extra for style lovers, a Mood Light LED bar on the back that animates for notifications and lighting effects. Meanwhile, the Pova Slim is built for performance, rocking a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chip with 5G support. That makes it the stronger pick for gamers and heavy streamers who want speed alongside the sleek look.

The Camera Setup

Both devices carry a 50MP main camera, which, on paper, matches many rivals in the space. The real advantage, however, is again with the Spark Slim’s Mood Light LED. It’s not just functional but turns the phone into a conversation starter. It’s a small detail, but one that helps it stand apart in a crowded budget market. Read Also: Infinix Smart 8 vs Tecno Spark 20c: Which Budget Phone Gives More Value

Battery in a Slim Frame

Perhaps the most surprising thing is the battery . TECNO didn’t go the slim but weak route (coughs in iPhone), both phones still manage a 5,160mAh capacity with 45W wired fast charging and 10W reverse charging. That’s the kind of battery spec you expect from a chunky mid-ranger, not a razor-thin model. Compared to other slim phones in the market, which might also pack 45W charging or similar, TECNO is clearly making sure the slimness doesn’t come at the cost of all-day use.

The New Status Symbol

The competition between Infinix and TECNO signals something bigger: slim is becoming the new trend in the budget Android space. For years, ultra-slim phones were either foldables or high-end flagships, often costing upwards of $800. Now, brands are finding ways to pack premium design into devices that everyday users can actually afford. It also shows how Nigeria and other African markets are adapting to global trends. These brands are selling phones here and designing for us, knowing we want both durability and style without spending all our money.

Availability