5 Stylish Sunglasses That Can Record Videos and Take Calls

Sunglasses have evolved from being just stylish shields against the sun. Today, we’re in an era of multi-functional eyewear with sunglasses with built-in cameras. These high-tech accessories protect your eyes from harsh rays and double as action cameras, Bluetooth headsets , and even AI assistants. From recording your travels hands-free to answering phone calls while cycling or vlogging your life on the go, camera sunglasses make life more seamless and futuristic. They’re especially popular among outdoor lovers, bikers, travellers, content creators , and anyone looking for hands-free convenience. If you want to document your daily commute or listen to music without tangled wires, consider getting yourself a pair. Below, we list the best sunglasses with built-in cameras you can buy right now.

1. AI Smart Bluetooth Glasses

Thanks to built-in AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Bluetooth 5.0 in these glasses, you can take calls, play music, or speak to your phone’s voice assistant without lifting a finger. You only have to touch the side of the frame to control everything. The polarised lenses protect your eyes from UV rays. You also get HD sound, noise cancellation, and surround sound to enjoy good music or clear phone calls. The battery lasts long enough to last most of your day and is compatible with Android and iPhones . Price: 75,000. Where To Buy: Shop Konga .

2. HD Digital Camera Sunglasses

These glasses focus on recording sharp, detailed videos using advanced imaging technology. The HD camera uses a high pixel count (1280 x 800) and a fast frame rate (7530 frames per second) to record smooth, clear videos. Though the tech is more advanced and might sound complicated, all it means is that it captures high-quality video in motion. This is beneficial for action sports or even for professional research in fields like engineering or traffic analysis. These glasses focus purely on camera functions and do not have the Bluetooth/music features others have. Price: 52,000. Where To Buy: Shop Spop .

3. Eovas Camera Sunglasses

These glasses combine a camera, sunglasses, and Bluetooth earphones. You can record HD 1080p videos, take photos, and answer phone calls without touching your phone. The setup is simple: Insert a micro SD card (up to 256GB), press a button, and you’re ready to shoot. The lenses filter out harmful rays and improve visibility under the sun. They also reduce glare, which is helpful for driving, skiing, or cycling. The earbuds are comfy, removable, and provide solid call quality. With about two hours of camera recording and 10 hours of call time, these glasses are suitable for short hikes, road trips, and casual day outings. Price: $59.99. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon .

4. Smart Camera Glasses

These glasses are designed with clever features like dual microphones, ultra-wide lenses for better photo angles, and voice control. You can shoot videos or take calls using just your voice. The open-ear speaker design means you can hear music while being aware of your surroundings. The lenses also protect against blue light and UV rays, which helps if you’re switching between screens and sunlight. The battery provides around four hours of music, two hours of calls, or 1.5 hours of video recording, and it can be quickly recharged in under three hours. Price: $99.99. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon .

5. Smart Glasses with Camera (Pre-order Option)

Though these take about a month to arrive (as they’re on pre-order), they have a rich mix of features for tech lovers and everyday wearers. You can record videos, listen to music, make phone calls, and use voice assistants. The lens is prescription-friendly, so you can wear it daily without needing contact lenses. The low-latency audio ensures no lag when watching videos or making calls. It also has a 5-hour battery life, which is decent for daily usage. Price: 95,500. Where To Buy: Shop Gifted Clothings .

Which One Should You Choose?