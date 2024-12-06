From Sunscreen to Sunglasses: The Complete Guide to Packing for Pulse Fiesta

Pulse Fiesta is more than just an event—it’s the event to kick off your Detty December in style. Get Your Tickets Here! But let’s be honest: sunny days and high-energy vibes mean you’ll need to pack smart. Along with your wardrobe essentials, you’ll want to bring a few items to keep you looking fresh and feeling cool all day long.



Here’s your expanded guide to packing like a pro and where to shop for the must-haves.

Sunscreen for All-Day Protection

With the event kicking off in the afternoon, the Lagos sun will be out in full force, and protecting your skin is a non-negotiable. Whether you’re coming out or with a light facebeat , a high-SPF sunscreen will shield you from harmful UV rays, while a lightweight formula ensures you don’t feel sticky or uncomfortable. Make sure to reapply every few hours to keep your skin safe and glowing throughout the day. Sunscreen is not just about avoiding sunburn; it’s about keeping your skin healthy and radiant, even under the harshest sun.

This ultra-light, non-greasy sunscreen is famous for its invisible finish. It’s also packed with high UVA/UVB protection. Dermatologically tested for sensitive skin , this fluid layers seamlessly under makeup without clogging pores or causing irritation. It’s also perfect for those prone to stinging around the eyes. Price: ₦22,000. Where To Buy: Shop The Beauty Prism.

Wet Wipes to Stay Fresh

You’ll need a quick way to freshen up between the food, games, and dancing. Wet wipes are a versatile lifesaver—they can handle everything from sticky fingers after a quick snack to cooling down after a spirited round of Jenga or Fussball.



Keep a pack within easy reach in your bag when you need to freshen up on the fly. They’re lightweight, convenient, and the ultimate hack for staying clean and composed during a full day of activity.

Lip Balms and Glosses for a Hydrated Smile

This Cocoa Lip Balm from Kanda Natural promises to make you bid farewell to dry lips thanks to its all-natural formula. Made with cocoa butter, coconut oil, sweet almond oil, and vitamin E, it heals, hydrates, and protects. It can also be used on dry spots like elbows, hands and cuticles. Talk about multitasking! Price: ₦1,000 - ₦2,000. Where To Buy: Shop Kanda Natural . Chatting, eating, and singing along to live performances can leave your lips dry and chapped if you’re not prepared. A nourishing lip balm with SPF is a small but mighty tool in your Fiesta arsenal. Not only does it protect your lips from the sun, but it also keeps them soft and camera-ready. If you’re aiming to add a touch of glam to your look, top it off with a clear or tinted gloss for that perfect finish. Glossy, hydrated lips are the ultimate confidence booster for selfies and group shots.

Portable Fans or Handheld Fans for the Heat

The oraimo SmartHandheldfan 2, a handheld fan with a convenient light base, is now available at a discounted price of ₦20,500 (original price: ₦27,300). Where to Buy: Shop Oraimo.



Let’s face it: Lagos in December can be hot, and a day packed with high-energy activities doesn’t help. A portable handheld fan is a game-changer, offering instant relief when the heat kicks in. Compact and easy to use, these fans are a smart way to keep cool without having to retreat to the shade. Whether you’re vibing to a live performance or queuing up for a gaming challenge, a handheld fan ensures you stay refreshed and ready for more.

Sunglasses to Look Cool and Stay Protected

The AVO - GREY Sunglasses are a practical yet stylish accessory for everyday wear. With a price range of ₦5,000 - ₦9,000. Where to Buy: Shop The Vault Luxury Haul.



No Fiesta outfit is complete without a killer pair of sunglasses. Not only do they add an effortlessly cool edge to your look, but they’re also essential for shielding your eyes from the sun’s glare. Go for bold frames that make a statement or stick to classic designs for a timeless vibe. The right pair of shades does double duty—keeping you comfortable while elevating your style. And of course, they’re the perfect accessory for those Instagram-worthy moments.

Bucket Hats for Added Flair

Euphoria Black Bucket Hat for ₦7,525 (50% OFF)! Where To Buy: Shop David Blackmore.



Why stop at sunscreen when you can double up on sun protection with a stylish bucket hat? These trendy accessories are not only practical but also add a playful edge to your overall look. Whether you opt for bold prints or classic neutrals, a bucket hat is a fun way to keep the sun off your face while making a statement. Plus, they’re super lightweight, so you can toss one in your bag without a second thought.