The Best 5 JBL Headphones You Can Get Under ₦150,000

JBL is one of the most trusted names in the audio equipment industry when you’re blasting beats from your Bluetooth speaker, fine-tuning mixes on studio monitors, or simply trying to enjoy some peace on your commute . Known for its signature “Pure Bass” sound, JBL continues to impress with headphones that balance affordability, quality, and everyday functionality. If you’re shopping on a budget of ₦150,000, here are five stellar JBL headphones with outstanding performance.

1. JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones

If you’re looking for an everyday headphone that gets the job done, the JBL Tune 510BT is a great place to start. These wireless on-ear headphones are all about fuss-free music enjoyment. They come with Bluetooth 5.0 and up to 40 hours of playtime. They even have a quick-charge option that gives you 2 hours of listening from just 5 minutes of charging. Thanks to JBL’s Pure Bass technology, your music comes through with that punchy, thumping sound JBL is known for. They’re also light, so you can use them when walking, commuting, or working from home. Price: ₦120,000. Where To Buy: Shop IStore Nigeria .

2. JBL Tune 520BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones

The JBL Tune 520BT builds upon the 510BT but with a few key upgrades. First, it comes with Bluetooth 5.3, which provides better connectivity, which is especially noticeable when streaming videos or gaming. Its massive 57-hour battery life is one of the standout features. You won’t have to worry about charging it every other day. Beyond the battery, it supports multi-point connection, so you can effortlessly switch between your phone and laptop. If you need to take a call while watching a film on your tablet, you won’t need to unpair anything; tap and switch. It also supports voice assistants, and you can customise the sound through the JBL app. Although it lacks noise cancellation, its other features make it worth buying. Price: ₦60,000. Where To Buy: Shop Gadgets Nigeria .

3. JBL Tune 670NC Wireless Headphones

If external noise ruins your listening sessions, you should get the JBL Tune 670NC. These headphones have Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC), which means they adjust to your surroundings and help block out distractions like traffic, office chatter, or even a noisy fan. There are also Ambient Aware and TalkThru features, which let you hear what’s happening around you without taking your headphones off. This comes in handy when someone’s talking to you or you’re walking down a busy street. Its battery life is solid at up to 44 hours with ANC turned off, and they support Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio, so you’re getting a strong wireless connection and decent audio optimisation depending on whether you’re watching videos or just listening to music. It has a foldable design with a comfortable fit for long hours. Price: ₦110,000. Where To Buy: Shop Gadgets Nigeria .

4. JBL Live 660NC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

The JBL Live 660NC has premium-level features that easily compete with higher-end brands. You get JBL Signature Sound with booming bass, but what sets it apart is the Adaptive Noise Cancelling, Ambient Aware, and TalkThru trio, which allows you to control how much sound you let in or block out. It’s also voice-assistant enabled, meaning you can access Hey Google or Siri directly from the headphones. With up to 50 hours of playtime (ANC off), a detachable audio cable for wired listening, and auto pause/resume, this headphone thinks for you. It has smart features like auto pause and full voice assistant integration. It’s slightly bulkier and may get too warm around the ears for extended outdoor use. Price: ₦115,000. Where To Buy: Shop Skit.ng .

5. JBL Tune 720BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

If battery life is your top priority, look no further than the JBL Tune 720BT. With 76 hours of battery life, this over-ear model is a marathon performer. It also supports fast charging with just 5 minutes, giving you an extra 3 hours of music. While it doesn’t have active noise cancelling, the over-ear design helps passively block out a good amount of background noise. It also includes a multi-point connection, custom EQ settings via the JBL app, and an audio cable for when you run out of juice. Price: 85,000. Where to Buy: Shop Gadgets Nigeria .