iPhone 17 Pro: Leaks, Rumored Specs & What to Expect

The iPhone 17 Pro is already making waves online, even though Apple hasn’t launched it yet. With a release expected later in 2025, tech insiders, analysts, and Apple leakers have been sharing what we might see in Apple’s next high-end smartphone.

So, if you have an iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro Max and are looking to upgrade to the latest, here’s what to expect. From performance upgrades to camera enhancements and AI-powered iOS 19 features, there’s a lot of anticipation. But let’s be clear on this: it’s important to remember that everything we know right now is based on leaks, supply chain reports, and insider information, not official Apple announcements.

Here’s a full breakdown of the rumoured iPhone 17 Pro specs, expected features, and everything you should know if you're planning to upgrade.

Will There Be an iPhone 17 Pro?

All signs point to yes. Apple has released a “Pro” model every year since the iPhone 11 series, and there’s no indication they’ll stop now. Based on Apple's yearly release pattern, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be unveiled in September 2025, likely at their annual fall event.

iPhone 17 Pro Rumored Specs

Remember: these are not confirmed specs, but they’re based on consistent leaks from reliable Apple analysts and supply chain sources.

Design: A Slimmer and Lighter Look?

Leaked design schematics suggest Apple might reduce the bezels even further this year. The iPhone 17 Pro is also expected to keep the titanium frame, which made last year’s model lighter and more durable. There’s also talk of under-display Face ID, which could allow Apple to finally remove the Dynamic Island, or at least shrink it significantly. We might also see new color options, but no leaks have confirmed exactly what yet.

Display: Brighter, Smoother, and More Power Efficient

The iPhone 17 Pro is rumoured to come with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion (up to 120Hz refresh rate) and possibly up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness. That would make it one of the brightest smartphone displays yet, great for users in bright environments or those who love vivid screen quality for streaming, gaming, or editing content.

Camera Improvements: What to Expect

Apple is reportedly upgrading the camera system again — not with a major hardware overhaul, but with software-driven improvements powered by AI. Here’s what the leaks say: Continued use of a 48MP main camera sensor

A new periscope-style telephoto lens (possibly with 6x optical zoom)

Better low-light photography and Night Mode

On-device AI image processing for faster photo editing If true, these updates will benefit creators, travellers, and everyday users who rely on their phones for social media and content creation.

A19 Pro Chip: More Power, Less Heat

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature Apple’s new A19 Pro chip, possibly built on a 2nm process. According to multiple insider reports, this chip could deliver: Improved power efficiency

Faster app launch times

Smoother performance under load

Better AI integration for photo editing, Siri, and personalization The A19 Pro might also introduce new GPU capabilities, potentially making the iPhone 17 Pro one of the best phones for mobile gaming and heavy multitasking.

Software: iOS 19 and the Push for AI

With iOS 19 expected to launch alongside the iPhone 17 series, Apple is reportedly focusing on personalization and intelligent automation. Rumoured iOS 19 features include: Smarter on-device Siri with real-time context awareness

New customization options for widgets and home screen layout

Updated privacy tools and app permissions

AI suggestions for tasks, typing, and search

StandBy Mode 2.0 with smarter always-on display features This tight integration between hardware and software could give iPhone 17 Pro users a more adaptive and personalized experience.

Charging and Battery Life

While exact battery capacity hasn’t leaked yet, analysts believe Apple will improve battery performance by: Using more efficient display tech

Optimizing background tasks via iOS 19

Integrating smarter thermal management with the A19 Pro chip Faster charging is also expected. Leaks suggest the iPhone 17 Pro could support up to 35W charging via USB-C, a step up from the previous 27W.

What We Can Confirm and What We Can’t

Confirmed: Apple is expected to announce new iPhones, new Airpods, Apple watch updates and the likes in September 2025

iPhone 17 Pro will likely include iOS 19

Ongoing focus on titanium materials and AI software features Not Confirmed: Final specs, pricing, and availability

Camera hardware changes

Display brightness or new colour options

Apple typically keeps details under wraps until launch day, so while leaks give us a rough idea, nothing is guaranteed until it’s official. The iPhone 17 Pro might bring a blend of refined hardware and smarter software, focusing heavily on AI and efficiency. While nothing is officially confirmed yet, the rumors point to improvements in design, camera features, performance, and personalization tools via iOS 19.