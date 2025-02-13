Valentine’s Day is often seen as a time for couples, but who says singles can’t have just as much fun? It’s a day of love, and self-love is a type of love. Whether you’re happily single or waiting for the right person, 14 February is a great opportunity to treat yourself, spend time with loved ones, or embrace your independence.

While Valentine’s Day celebrations often include flashy gifts and romantic dates, it’s easy to feel left out if you’re single. But instead of focusing on what you don’t have, why not flip the script and make the day all about YOU?

Here are exciting, fulfilling, and fun ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day as a Single Pringle and turn it into a day of joy, self-care, and adventure!

Self-Care

Nothing screams self-love like a day of relaxation and pampering. Since you’re not spending money on a partner, why not spoil yourself instead? Pamper yourself this Valentine’s Day with a little self-care. Treat yourself to a spa day, whether at a luxury spa for a massage, facial, or body treatment, or by creating a relaxing experience at home with scented candles, face masks, and soothing music.

If you’d rather stay in, have a chill day at home binge-watching Nollywood classics, Netflix series, or K-dramas, playing video games, or getting lost in a good book. You can also indulge in a new skincare routine by finally buying that fancy moisturizer or serum you’ve been eyeing.

Pro tip: Many Nigerian spas and salons offer Valentine’s Day discounts, so take advantage of the deals and pamper yourself like royalty!

Stay With Me is a deeply emotional story that follows Yejide and Akin, a couple struggling with infertility in a society where having children is seen as a woman’s primary duty. Desperate, Yejide tries everything under the sun. From medical consultations to spiritual pilgrimages. But when her in-laws insist on bringing in a second wife, her marriage spirals into a web of jealousy, secrets, and betrayal. This novel will break your heart and piece it back together. Price: ₦7,500. Where To Buy: Shop Roving Heights .

Go on a Solo Date

Who says you need a partner to enjoy a romantic dinner or a fun outing? Go all out—order your favourite meal, sip on a cocktail, and enjoy the ambience with no distractions, just good food and vibes. The Wheatbaker is hosting a Singles Buffet Dinner. Get your ticket and have a great time.

Spoil Yourself with A Gift

While couples exchange gifts, you will also gift yourself because there is nothing greater than self-love. This is the time to buy yourself something special; Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to shop guilt-free and treat yourself. Treat yourself this Valentine’s Day with a thoughtful gift that brings joy and confidence. A new fragrance can elevate your presence because smelling good is always a flex.

The Emir Factory Edition Ultra Citrus EDP is a fresh and aromatic blend featuring bergamot, verbena, lemon, neroli, petitgrain, lavender, vetiver, ambergris, and tonka. While it’s designed for men, it’s also excellent for women who want to use it to layer their scents. Price: ₦34,999 (28% off from ₦48,999). Where to Buy: Shop Fragrances.com.ng

A sleek wristwatch, statement jewellery, sneakers, or a trendy outfit that makes you feel your best. Invest in a book or an online course for a more enriching gift, ensuring that when love finally finds you, it meets you: well-educated, rich, and financially stable.

Hang Out with Other Single Friends

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be a solo affair. If you have single friends, why not turn Valentine’s Day into a fun group celebration? You can meet up at a bar or lounge and have a meal, some drinks and dance. You could all go channel your inner Beyonce or Kendrick Lamar at Karaoke. You could get together for a potluck and share meals.

Give Back

Valentine’s Day isn’t just about receiving love—it’s also about giving. One of the most fulfilling ways to celebrate is by spreading kindness in simple yet meaningful ways. Visit an orphanage or charity home and donate food, clothes, or money to those in need.

Brighten someone’s day by sending anonymous Valentine’s cards or gifts to friends. Show appreciation for the people who make life easier by tipping your favourite vendor, barber, hairstylist, Keke driver, or security guard. Small acts of kindness go a long way.

You can also volunteer at an NGO or help someone in need, making this day a celebration of love in its purest form.

Since you’re not caught up in relationship drama, why not use Valentine’s Day to step out of your comfort zone and try something new? Take a dance class—whether it’s salsa or a fun TikTok challenge—it’s a great way to let loose. Learn a new recipe, such as how to make Banga soup, Afang soup, or even homemade pizza, because food is constant while people come and go.

Get Adventurous

Try an extreme sport; there's surfing, kayaking, jet skiing, or even roller skating for an adrenaline rush. (And no, you won’t find love there, but you might just find God. Kidding!)