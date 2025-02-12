The Best Restaurants for Dinner in Lagos

As the sun dips low over our Lagos, a different side of the city awakens. With Lagos being home to people of all tribes and races, the food here is diverse. Dinner is an even bigger deal. I have spent many evenings exploring Lagos restaurants (which seem to pop up quickly, but we can say demand is high) for romantic dates, friendship hangouts, or various celebrations.

If you are clueless about where to have your next dinner, I have curated a list that, to my knowledge, features the best that night dining offers in Lagos.

Yellow Chilli

Yellow Chilli is a place that instantly feels like home, maybe not in the setup but definitely in the food. The menu reads like a love letter to Nigerian cuisine. With starters like Pepper soup to Ugba and mains like their jollof rice fiesta or fried rice fiesta, the menu is originally Nigerian. The menu also has a good representation of the main tribes in the country, so there’s definitely something for everyone.

The ambience is a good balance of cozy and contemporary. Yellow Chilli is one of those rare spots that invite you to linger long after your plate is empty. Pricing here is comfortable for most evenings out, with most dishes running roughly between ₦8,500 and ₦18,000, making it a go-to for both casual nights and small celebrations.

Yellow Chilli has spots on both the mainland and island. On the mainland, you can find them at 35 Joel Ogunnaike Street, GRA Ikeja, Lagos (give them a ring at 08141130890).



On the island, they’re located at 27 Oju-olobun Close, off Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos (contact them at 08133934758).

Shiro Lagos

For those evenings when you crave something a little different, Shiro Lagos provides a dining experience that bridges the gap between traditional and modern Asian cuisines. Located in Victoria Island, Shiro’s decor has a minimalist display of Japanese elegance. At Shiro , the menu is a carefully curated selection of Asian-inspired dishes. From sushi options to curries and noodles. There are also various options for vegetarians and a station for teppanyaki and omakase.

Prices here tend to be on the higher side, which also shows in the quality of each dish, with dishes ranging from around ₦8,000 to ₦60,000. It’s an ideal spot when you’re in the mood to treat yourself. You’ll find Shiro at Plot No 3 & 4, Victoria Island Oniru Estate, Lagos. For reservations, just give them a call at 08186298888.

Nok by Alara

Located in Victoria Island (12A Akin Olugbade St ) , Nok by Alara is a contemporary african restaurant, and the culinary extension of Reni Folawiyo’s concept to celebrate African lifestyles. The dishes offered here are a spin on the classics near and dear to Africans. The Senegalese dibi, Fish Liboke, and Ethiopian Lentil stews are must haves. There are two dining areas here. The garden, which is an outdoor setting, provides the best of grilled foods, with a bar that was painted by renowned multidisciplinary visual artist Victor Ehikhamenor. The inner dining space is very contemporary with artworks from around Africa on display.

Pricing here starts from ₦4,000 for the Milk roll bread to as high as ₦85,000 for the Nok grill platter. At Nok by Alara , emphasis is placed on locally sourced ingredients, and you can tell that every component is chosen with care.

See Lagos

Imagine dining while being surrounded by books and soft pillows beside you. That is the vibe See Lagos has. The aesthetics are modern and very cozy. The gently lit ambience is perfect for conversations, I can't think of a more perfect place for a dinner date. It has a 2b lounge and a cafe. The menu has a french infusion. From Herbed Chicken Balls (Boullettes De Poulet) to NIÇIOSE (Skinned potatoes, farm eggs, tuna, green lettuce, lemon and black pepper dressing).

Dinner dish prices generally range from as low as ₦10,000 to ₦92,000 (for the See Deluxe platter that is suitable for four to five persons). Location: 36B Wole Ariyo Street, Lekki Phase 1. Contact: 08153324888.

La Veranda

Italian lovers, this one’s for y’all. La Veranda , located at The BlowFish Hotel in Lagos, offers a cozy and stylish atmosphere. The restaurant is decorated with modern furniture and artistic touches, including mirrors that add to the welcoming vibe. Its “la fresco terrace” is the perfect spot for a relaxed meal with friends.

The Italian menu at La Veranda focuses on fresh and organic ingredients, making each dish healthy, flavorful, and beautifully presented. It’s the ideal place for anyone looking for tasty food in a comfortable, elegant setting. Must haves include Rigatoni Siciliana and the Gnocchi Sorrentina. Desserts, too, are a highlight, with the Tiramisu being a favorite of mine. Prices here typically range from ₦9,500 to ₦57,000 per dish. Location: 17 Oju Olobun Street, off Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP

R.S.V.P. is a New American restaurant and bar located in Victoria Island, Lagos. This restaurant is inspired by the prohibition era restaurants and bars in Manhattan NYC. RSVP has a Poolside that is located behind the restaurant. This poolside is an open outdoor bar and lounge that offers diners a more casual experience that focuses on music and entertainment.

This place is located at 9 Eletu Ogabi St, Victoria Island, Lagos (you can call them at 0818 616 6666). You've got to try the smoked salmon on fried rice and the edamame dumplings – they're amazing. Dishes range from ₦13,000 to ₦94,000, so it's a bit on the pricey side.

On peak nights, it gets pretty lively; so definitely make a reservation to avoid waiting. Some of their dishes can be super experimental, which is great if you're into trying new things, but might be hit or miss depending on your taste.

I’ve learned that the best restaurants here are not defined solely by their menus or their prices, but by the little details that make you feel welcome: a friendly smile from the waiter, the aroma of spices gently mingling in the air, or even the way the lights are dimmed just so, inviting you to slow down and enjoy the night.