7 Top Restaurants In Abuja

Abuja—our beloved capital city! Known for politics and big men, but let’s be honest, one thing Abuja does well is food. Whether you’re a certified foodie or just someone who enjoys a good meal, this city has something for every craving.

But with so many restaurants popping up, the real struggle is choosing where to eat. One minute, you’re in the mood for a simple meal, the next, you’re contemplating whether to spend on a five-star dining experience. It’s a battle between your stomach and your wallet!

So, to save you the headache (and help you avoid ordering jollof rice every time), here’s a guide to some of Abuja’s best dinner spots. Whether you want a fancy date night, a casual hangout, or just a plate of food that will make you close your eyes and sigh in satisfaction, we’ve got you covered.

BluCabana Restaurant & Café

BluCabana is one of those places that feels like an escape within the city. This restaurant is located in a quiet area of town and is maintained properly. Dinner or drinks at BluCabana, by the softly lit blue pool at night is a completely different experience from dining inside—there’s something about the water reflecting the lights that makes it feel more. The menu leans towards Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavors, with a few continental dishes mixed in.

What to Order

Tandoori Chicken Skewers – Tender pieces of chicken, marinated in yogurt and spices, grilled until slightly charred, and served on fresh flatbread with roasted vegetables.

Bianca Al Tartufo – Tagliatelle pasta in a rich, creamy white truffle sauce with sautéed mushrooms and parmesan. The truffle is noticeable but not overpowering, making it a good choice if you want something indulgent but not too heavy.

Menu Highlights:

Minestrone Soup: A healthy combination of celery, onions, carrots potatoes, green beans and zucchini in a rich vegetable broth

Zaatar Mankouche: Dough topped with ground thyme, roasted sesame seeds and sumac

Chicken Focaccia: Golden Focaccia Bread, Grilled Chicken Breast, Grilled Mix of Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers & Fresh Mushrooms on a layer of Pesto Sauce. Price Range: Meals typically range from ₦5,500 to ₦39,000.

BluCabana has something for everyone, whether you’re in the mood for Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, or just a good, comforting meal. The cozy atmosphere, with both indoor and outdoor seating, makes it a great spot to unwind.

The only downside? Parking can be a bit of a hassle when it gets busy. But honestly, after a swim, there’s nothing better than digging into their beef kebab—it just hits the spot.

Wakkis

If you're in the mood for some Indian flavours, Wakkis brings the authentic taste of India right to Abuja. The rustic wooden decor adds to its charm. Wakkis can be found at 171 Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Must-Have Meals:

Chicken Biryani: Boneless chicken and basmati rice cooked in traditional curry spices.

Tandoori Jhinga: Jumbo prawns marinated in fresh cream and spices.

Menu Highlights:

Kaathi roll – lamb: You'll be served shredded boneless lamb, grilled over charcoal, rolled in freshly baked naan with capsicum, fresh crunchy vegetables, chilli to taste and Indian spices.

Vegetable Jhal Frezi: This is mixed fresh vegetables, stir-fried, in a curry sauce. Price Range: ₦3,500 to ₦25,250.

The Charcoal Grill

The Charcoal Grill is worth a visit. I’ve been here a couple of times, and while the intimate indoor seating is great for quiet dinners, the rooftop outdoor area has its own appeal. Sitting up there, you get a view of the streets below, which adds to the experience, especially on cooler nights. The portions here are generous, which makes it feel like you’re getting your money’s worth.

What to Order:

Jamaican Jerk Chicken – Spiced and grilled, served with a side of fried plantains and rice.

Chimichurri Steak – A well-seasoned beef fillet, grilled and topped with a bright, garlicky chimichurri sauce.

Charcoal Supermix Platter – A sharing platter of grilled meats, including suya, chicken, and beef, with sides like jollof rice and sautéed vegetables. This is great if you want to sample a bit of everything.

The Charcoal Grill is the perfect mix of cozy and intimate, making it a great spot for a laid-back evening or a romantic dinner. The well-stocked bar is a nice bonus if you’re in the mood for post-dinner drinks.

The only catch? Seating can limited during peak days, so it’s best to make a reservation if you don’t want to risk missing out.

Shogan Restaurant

Not to be confused with the Emmy-winning show of a similar sounding name, Shogan offers a dining experience for those craving authentic Japanese cuisine. Located at No. 7 Lingu Crescent, Off Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, The Charcoal Grill offers a rustic dining experience.

Menu Highlights:

Beef Ramen – A bowl of slow-cooked beef, springy noodles, and rich broth, topped with green onions and a soft-boiled egg.

Shrimp on Toast – Crisp toast served with a shrimp and sesame seeds as toppings.

Shogan Volcano – A warm, gooey-centered chocolate cake served on a sizzling pan with a scoop of vanilla ice cream melting into it. Price Range: Dishes range from ₦5,400 to ₦21,000.

Cilantro Abuja

Cilantro Abuja is one of those restaurants that consistently delivers, which is probably why it ranks so high on Tripadvisor. Tucked away in Maitama, it’s the kind of spot that works for everything—date night, group dinners, or even a solo treat-yourself moment. Surrounded by greenery, Cilantro offers both indoor and outdoor seating.

Now, let’s talk about the food. Cilantro is all about rich, authentic Indian flavors, and they don’t hold back on spice and depth. The Lamb Roganjosh is a must-try—tender, slow-cooked lamb in a deeply spiced tomato-based sauce.

Service here is attentive without being overbearing, and the menu has a solid mix of classic Indian dishes alongside some continental options if you’re dining with someone who isn’t big on spice.

Prices are reasonable for the quality, and the portions won’t leave you feeling shortchanged. If you’re planning a visit, it’s best to call ahead—Cilantro gets busy, especially on weekends. You can find them at Plot 3703/3704, Sarius Palmetum, Maitama, Abuja, and reach them at +234 818 234 5670.

Dunes Express Cafe

Dunes is one of Abuja’s go-to spots. Located inside the Dunes Center in Maitama, it’s a refined space that feels upscale. The menu is a mix of international cuisines; the Fajita Platter is a great pick—tender chicken served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, avocado sauce, cheese, and your choice of chips or rice. The Escalopini Chicken is another, with breaded chicken breast layered with cheese and tartar sauce, served with a side of fries. Prices are on the higher side, but the quality, portion sizes, and overall experience make it worth it.

Dunes is at 44 Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Maitama, Abuja. For reservations or inquiries, you can reach them at +234 704 533 3337.

Yahuza Suya Spot

No list of Abuja's dining spots would be complete without mentioning a suya joint, and Yahuza stands out as one of the best in town. This popular spot has earned a dedicated following among locals, and we can confirm the hype is real.

When you arrive, you’re likely to be handed a small piece of paper with a number on it—this is part of the experience, as you wait for your order to be prepared fresh. It's not really a sit-down-and-dine kind of place; instead, it's perfect for grabbing something quick and satisfying to enjoy at home or with friends elsewhere. The menu at Yahuza is simple but solid, mainly focusing on suya.

What to Order

Classic Beef Suya – This is the go-to option, thinly sliced beef coated in yaji spice, grilled to perfection, and served with onions and cabbage. It's smoky, tender, and packed with flavor.

Chicken Suya – If you’re not in the mood for beef, this is a delicious alternative. It’s a bit milder but still juicy and well-seasoned.

Yahuza Suya Spot is the kind of place that delivers on flavor, without all the fuss. It’s ideal for those moments when you want to indulge in some great street food while skipping the traditional sit-down restaurant vibe.