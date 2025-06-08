Best 8 Locations to Set Up a POS for Maximum Profit

When it comes to setting up a POS (Point of Sale) business, location isn’t just important, it’s everything. The service itself is very straightforward with cash withdrawals, deposits, transfers, and sometimes even bill payments. But if you want consistent traffic and solid profits, you need to position yourself where people already need cash or move around frequently.

The right location can mean the difference between earning ₦5,000 a day and ₦50,000 a day. Here’s a breakdown of the best places to set up your POS business for maximum visibility and profit with relatable examples based on everyday Nigerian life.

1. By the Gate of an Estate

There’s a woman who runs a POS kiosk right at the Omole Estate Phase 1 estate gate. She’s built a small but mighty empire from that little corner. Her strategic location ensures that everyone coming in or out of the estate passes her. From when it’s early in the morning when workers are rushing out or evenings when people are returning home, she’s always busy.

The key advantage here is that estate gates are high-traffic zones. If you open early, you’ll catch the professionals who need quick cash for transport or lunch. If you stay open late, you’ll get the people returning from work or heading out for evening errands. And because estates are tightly knit communities, word spreads fast. Before long, people start saying, “Go to the POS lady at the gate,” and just like that, your customer base grows.

2. Markets

Markets are a goldmine, no pun intended. Most traditional markets in Nigeria remain very cash-based, so traders and customers alike are constantly seeking places to withdraw or send money. From someone who needs to pay for a bulk purchase or a trader who wants to deposit her earnings before heading home, a POS operator in a market will never be idle.

Just be sure you find a spot that’s visible and easy to access, especially during peak hours (morning till early afternoon). If you can, set up under a canopy or a small wooden structure for shelter. Markets like Tejuosho, Oshodi, Oke Arin, or even local neighbourhood markets have thousands of people trooping in daily. That’s money in motion and opportunity.

3. School Areas

Schools, especially higher institutions, are full of students who are constantly in need of cash for handouts, transportation, food, or even parties. If you can position your POS outlet near the gate of a university, polytechnic, or college of education, your business is likely to thrive.

Many students receive mobile transfers from their parents and need a place to cash out. You’ll also attract staff and food vendors who operate near campuses. Just be sure to keep your service charges student-friendly to build loyalty.

4. Churches and Mosques

Religious centres pull large crowds, particularly on Fridays and Sundays. People often come with cash needs for offering, tithes, or even donations. Others may want to withdraw transport fare after the service.

Set up a POS kiosk just outside a popular church or mosque, and make sure you’re visible when services begin and end. Over time, you’ll become the go-to person for those spontaneous cash needs. This is especially profitable during festive periods like Ramadan or Christmas, when religious activities peak.

5. Bars and Viewing Centres

Here’s one people often overlook. Bars attract both regulars and passers-by looking to unwind after a long day. Then there’s the crowd that floods in during football matches. People come in groups, order drinks, and spend money. And guess what? Sometimes, they need quick access to cash to pay bills or make spontaneous bets.

If you set up your POS beside or near a popular bar or viewing centre, you’re tapping into a night-time economy that’s often very cash-reliant. Just make sure you’re safe and have adequate lighting and maybe even a chair or two for customers waiting.

6. Betting Shops (e.g., Bet9ja Outlets)

If there’s one thing you can be sure of, it’s that someone at a Bet9ja shop always needs cash. These centres experience constant foot traffic, with people regularly depositing and withdrawing money depending on their wins or losses. Setting up a POS just outside a betting shop is almost a guaranteed customer stream. Keep your fees competitive, and you’ll become a staple in the betting community. Just be sure you’re positioned legally and securely.

7. Shopping Complexes

Shopping complexes house everything from boutiques to salons, grocery stores to tech hubs. And what do all these businesses need? A convenient way for their customers to pay or for themselves to make quick deposits or withdrawals. If you set up a POS kiosk at the entrance of a shopping complex or plaza, you’ll serve both the shop owners and their customers. It’s a win-win. Just make sure your network is clear, and you have fast, reliable service.

8. Any Location with High Foot Traffic

This one’s the most flexible. Think of bus stops, petrol stations, junctions, or even places close to government offices or motor parks. The more people pass through, the higher your chances of making sales. If you show up daily, open early, and stay visible, people will trust you. In Nigeria, familiarity often builds business. You need to understand human movement, cash needs, and timing. Where do people go most often? When are they most likely to need cash? What kind of people live or work in the area?