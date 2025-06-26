7 Must-Have Items to Survive Rainy Season in Nigeria

When the clouds roll in and the thunder roars, one thing is for sure: the rainy season in Nigeria is not for the faint of heart. It’s wet, unpredictable, and can turn a good day into a drippy mess if you're not ready for it. Whether you’re rushing to work, hopping on a keke, or simply walking into your street , being prepared for the rain is not a luxury; it’s a requirement.

From soaked shoes to wet gadgets, we've all had our fair share of rainy day disasters. But the truth is: when you have the right arsenal of goodies, you can turn the rainy season into a breeze. Here are 7 must-haves to get you through this rainy season.

1. Raincoat or Waterproof Jacket

A good raincoat or water-repellent jacket is your best protection from the rain. Opt for something lightweight, breathable, and preferably with a hood. The extra layer over your clothes can save you from arriving at the office looking like a soggy biscuit.

Lightweight Rain Coat

What's great is that raincoats come in fashionable cuts and vibrant colours these days, so you're not confined to appearing as though you took your grandmother's raincoat. Irrespective of whether you're walking, taking an okada, or traveling by BRT, this item is a no-brainer. Price: ₦4,500, Where To Buy: Shop Knoxx Equipment Limited

2. Rubber Boots or Waterproof Shoes

Wet shoes are the devil's invention.. That’s why rubber boots or water-resistant shoes are a necessity, especially if you live in flood-prone areas like Lagos Island, Port Harcourt, or Benin.

You don't need to go full farmer-style; there are now stylish, sleek rain boots and loafers made for city life. If rubber boots are too bulky, try waterproof shoes. Price: ₦4,000, Where To Buy Rubber Boots: Shop Knoxx Equipment Limited

3. Water-Resistant Bag or Backpack Cover

You've got your clothes taken care of, but what about your bag? Your laptop, phone, charger, and important documents aren't waterproof. A waterproof bag or rain cover for your backpack can save you a lot of frustration (and money).

Waterproof Dustproof Backpack Rain Cover

This is especially important for students, office workers, or anyone who carries their gadgets around. Look for bags that are made of PU leather, nylon, or tarpaulin. Bonus points if the zippers are sealed! Price: ₦3,880, Where To Buy: Shop Jumia

4. A Sturdy Umbrella

This is a no-brainer. A good, windproof umbrella is worth gold during the rainy season. Get small ones that will not occupy too much space in your handbag or backpack, and go for automatic pop-up ones for ease.

The secret is to have it with you wherever you go. You never know when the skies will decide to "open up." If you drive, keep one in your car. If you walk or take public transportation, get a foldable one that has a permanent home in your bag. Price: ₦13,000, Where To Buy: Shop Brollyhub

5. Hand Towel or Travel Wipes

This may seem small, but a hand towel or pack of wipes can be a game-changer on a rainy day. From drying your face, wiping your phone, cleaning your bag, or wiping raindrops off your documents, it’s one of those underrated essentials you’ll be glad to have on you.

Opt for a compact, quick-drying microfiber towel that won't weigh down your bag. Alternatively, bring a pack of antibacterial wipes, and you get bonus hygiene points.



Price: ₦6,000, Where To Buy Antibacterial Wipes: Shop Neatstore.ng

6. A Warm Sweater or Sweatshirt

The rainy season comes with feeling cold, particularly if you reside in places such as Jos, Abuja, or anywhere in the north. Even in the usually humid cities such as Lagos and Calabar, it also gets cold.

Hingees Crewneck Sweats Chocolate

A sweater or sweatshirt would keep those annoying chills, which lead to catarrh and coughs, away. Choose one that's easy to slip on over work attire or wear casually for weekend shopping. Price: ₦34,000, Where To Buy Rubber Boots: Shop Hingees

7. A Flask with Hot Water or Tea

One of the smartest things you can carry with you in the rainy season is a thermos of hot water or tea. Trust us, when you're wet and trembling, a sip or two of something hot can be like a hug.

Invest in a temperature-maintaining flask, one that will keep your drink warm for hours. It's especially handy for people who have long commutes or spend their days outdoors. Brew some ginger or lemongrass tea at home and keep it warm to ward off colds and keep you hydrated. Price: ₦40,500, Where To Buy: Shop Pleasant Places

The rainy season in Nigeria does not have to spell anarchy, wet garments, and a cold every other day. With just these 7 must-haves, you can confront every downpour with grace, warmth, and a whole lot of style.