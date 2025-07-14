7 Reasons Baking Soda is a Must-Have In Your Home

Like hydrogen peroxide, baking soda (Sodium Bicarbonate) is a do-it-all powder everyone should have at home. Ever had one of those days where you’re scrubbing a stubborn burnt pot bottom, battling funky fridge smells, or dealing with an unexpected kitchen disaster, only to wish you had a simple, affordable fix? That’s where baking soda comes in. Baking soda is a huge problem-solver, from cleaning and deodorising to soothing skin and even putting out small fires. The best part? It is cheap, all-natural, and probably already in your cupboard, waiting to be discovered as the true hero it is. Aside from cooking, here are 7 practical reasons this everyday ingredient is a must-have.

1. Super Deodoriser – Fridge, Shoes, Carpets

Nigerian fridges work hard, storing everything from fresh fish to leftover egusi. To get rid of that sour scent that greets you every time you open your fridge, pour some baking soda into an open container and let it sit in the back of the refrigerator. It absorbs lingering smells within 24–48 hours. Remember to replace it every 3 months for a fresh-smelling fridge and add a few drops of lemon or orange peel for a fresh scent. For those sweaty shoes, dust the insides lightly with baking soda before bedtime to neutralise odours quickly. Also, dust the surface of carpets lightly with some baking soda.

2. Quick Fix for Skin—Insect Bites, Sunburn, Rashes

There’s nothing more irritating than a mosquito bite. Mix a teaspoon of baking soda with a few drops of water to form a paste, apply to the bite, and the itching calms down within minutes. If you spent too long under the sun, a lukewarm baking soda bath soothes red, inflamed skin. Pro Tip: Add coconut oil for extra moisturising.

3. Affordable Healthcare Solutions: Heartburn and Mouthwash

Heartburn can strike unexpectedly after a spicy meal. According to the Mayo Clinic , baking soda can relieve heartburn, sour stomach, and acid indigestion. Here’s how to prepare baking soda for stomach upset and heartburn: Dissolve half a teaspoon of baking soda in a glass of water for an instant antacid. For a quick breath refresher , swirl a teaspoon in warm water, rinse, and spit for a DIY mouthwash that freshens breath and fights bacteria.

4. Laundry Booster – Whiten Clothes, Fight Odour

Your clothes can fade over time, get stained, or have sweat patches. Add half a cup of baking soda to your water while washing: it brightens colours, lifts stubborn odours, and softens fabrics, all without bleach. It’s a simple laundry brightener that helps keep your clothes looking brand new.

5. Kitchen Helper – Clean Veggies, Scrub Pots & Tenderise Meat

We've all ruined at least one pot of jollof rice or beans. Instead of scrubbing for hours, mix baking soda, hot water, and vinegar and let it soak overnight. The burnt residue lifts off like magic. Pro Tip: Make a paste with baking soda and salt for extra stubborn stains. Before chopping peppers, soak them in a bowl of water with a teaspoon of baking soda to wash residues away quickly and easily. And for tender meat, include a pinch of baking soda in your meat marinade to unlock juicier, softer bites.

6. Emergency Fire Safety—Grease Fire Extinguisher

Baking soda can be your first responder when there is a minor fire hazard. Scoop a handful and throw it over the fire; the carbon dioxide released kills the flames immediately. Keep a small box by your stove for a swift way to prevent a small spark from becoming a kitchen disaster.

7. Bonus Hacks: Personal Care & Home Uses

Natural deodorant: Mix baking soda and coconut oil in equal parts to make a simple underarm paste.

Drain unclogger: Pour half a cup down the sink, followed by hot water to clear minor blockages.

Foot soak: Dissolve two tablespoons in warm water to soften tired feet.

Whitens Teeth: A pinch of baking soda on your toothbrush twice a week gently removes stains. Don’t overuse it. It isn’t very pleasant.

Where to Buy Baking Soda in Nigeria

1. Arm & Hammer Pure Baking Soda (454 g)

Widely available and highly reliable, this pack delivers consistent quality. Its fine grain dissolves easily in solutions for cleaning or health uses. It is a trusted, all-purpose household staple, perfect for scratch-free cleaning, neutralising stubborn kitchen and fridge odours, and even removing tough laundry stains. Price: ₦4,620. Where to Buy: Shop Supermart .

2. Elsie Organics Baking Soda (Sodium Bicarbonate)

The Elsie Organics Baking Soda (Sodium Bicarbonate) is a smooth, pH‑balancing powder mainly used for DIY beauty like bath bombs, natural deodorants, and teeth‑whitening, as well as practical household tasks like cleaning, laundry, and neutralising odours in Nigerian homes. Price Range: ₦2,700-₦5,000. Where to Buy: Shop Elsie Organics .