If you’ve ever looked at your tiny kitchen and thought it was too small, too simple, or just not "you,” then this is the makeover article you didn't know you needed. Meet Salem, our social media content creator at Pulse Picks, who transformed a modest, seemingly non-functional kitchen into a stylish and highly functional cooking space. With some vision, a little shopping , and an abundance of heart, Salem demonstrates that you don’t necessarily need a large kitchen or a large budget to achieve your culinary dream situation.

Whether you’re residing in a Lagos flat with corner nooks or you’ve been putting off a kitchen redesign due to cost, you’ll find some inspiration in this article, along with useful tips you can use for your makeover.

The Beginning: From Cooped to Creative

At first glance, Salem's kitchen is small, with barely any counter space and a design that does not necessarily encourage creativity. Yet, as a food content creator, Salem needed a creative space that was both functional and aesthetically pleasing for shooting recipes, creating content, and cooking comfortably.

What sparked the transformation? Having to accomplish more with less. "I'm a food content creator, and I wanted to make the best out of the small space," Salem explains. "Small can be powerful when managed properly.” That mantra served as the inspiration for a complete overhaul.

Vision, Budget, and the Power of Starting Small

Remodelling a kitchen can be intimidating, especially when you start adding up appliance, decorating, and functional tool expenses. But Salem didn’t overspend. Instead, the approach was deliberate: she started with what’s first essential. Number one on the shopping list? A decent knife set . "I just wanted to be able to chop things well," Salem says. It’s a simple, practical start that any kitchen, big or small, can welcome.

You don’t have to go out and buy it all at once. Salem’s advice for those on a budget? “Start small. Have a vision. You don’t have to buy the most costly first.". Price: ₦67,800, Where To Buy: Shop Kitchessence .



This sleek 8-piece stainless steel knife set brings chef-level vibes to any kitchen. The ultra-sharp blades and ergonomic handles make chopping, slicing, and dicing feel effortless, whether you’re meal-prepping or entertaining.

Functional Pieces With Flair

You know those little things that make your space work better? For Salem, it came in the form of a plate rack organiser. Not just any rack, this one had a stunning brown, woody finish that added an earthy element to the kitchen. It did not simply hold dishes; it lifted the energy of the entire room.

“I bought many things, but particularly a plate rack organiser made a big difference,” Salem shares. When working with limited space, it’s essential to choose items that serve both function and form.

Price: ₦40,000, Where to Buy: Shop Bamboocraft

Where to Shop on a Budget: Salem’s Go-To Spot

Most of Salem’s upgrade pieces were from Gorodom, besides Balogun Market in Eko. Known for its vast array of affordable household essentials, Gorodom is worth taking the time to shop for quality items. Whether it's cookware, organisers, or decor pieces, local stores at Gorodom market may excite you with what they have and their character.

Upgrades That Bring a Wow Factor

Salem's upgrades were small but made a big impact. Among the initial changes to the visuals was the introduction of some additional lighting to light up the entire kitchen. A fresh coat of beige off-white paint later appeared, giving it a warm and inviting undertone. The colour selection allowed the room to feel even larger and calmer, perfect for meal preparation and creating content.

The walls followed. Instead of expensive tiles, Salem used sticky wallpaper with a modern tile design at the counter space. It was inexpensive, fashionable, and easy to hang, perfect for renters or those who want to avoid permanent remodeling.

Small But Mighty Appliances

There were a few essentials that streamlined Salem’s cooking process, making it quicker. At the top of the list? An air fryer . "It saves time cooking and vegetable oil," Salem explains. Not only did it make healthy meals possible in a flash, but it also proved to be a go-to for creating tomato purée, something that any Nigerian kitchen would welcome.

Small kitchen? No stress. The MAXI Air Fryer is compact but powerful, with a 4L capacity that’s perfect for everyday meals. It's 3D airflow system cooks your food evenly (and quickly!), while the LED display makes it super easy to use. At 1500W, it brings the heat—without hogging all the counter space.



Price: ₦55,000. Where to Buy: Shop FOUANI

Cooking, Content & Comfort

One of the best returns on Salem's kitchen renovation isn't how it looks, it's the lifestyle change that followed. With a more practical layout, Salem spends more time in the kitchen experimenting with recipes, capturing unique content, and simply enjoying the cooking process. It's no longer a workspace. It's a space for joy, creativity, and self-expression.

The Luxe Touch: The Most Expensive Piece

Every kitchen has its splurge item. In Salem’s kitchen, a pink granite pot set is a showstopper that adds both functionality and beauty to the cooking area. It could be the most expensive item in the kitchen, but it's something she sees every day, reminding her that it's worth splurging because quality is worth it.

The Heart of the Kitchen: A Place for Plating

When asked for her favourite part of the kitchen, Salem doesn't bat an eyelash. "The counter table," she says. "That's where I plate my cooked food and shoot it." It’s not just a functional space, it's a place for her food to take center stage. And even if creating content isn’t your passion, having a dedicated counter area to prepare and serve food can add a professional and enjoyable feel to your kitchen.

Salem’s experience is a reminder that kitchen renovations don’t have to be grand or expensive to achieve their desired effect. If you are working with a tight space and budget, remember these crucial tips: Create a mental image of how you envision the space to feel.

Start with the essential items that you use daily.

Shop locally and look for affordable markets like Gorodom.

Change the mood with lighting and colour without undertaking a significant renovation.

Select pieces that are dual-purpose in both form and function.