Never put eggs in the refrigerator - This is why

While it’s customary in many households to store eggs in the fridge, some experts argue that keeping eggs at room temperature may be the better choice.

Eggs are a staple in many kitchens, often used for breakfast, baking, and cooking. However, one of the most common debates surrounding eggs is whether or not they should be stored in the refrigerator.

These are some reasons why you should never put eggs in the refrigerator:

1. Eggs Are Naturally Protected

Eggs have a natural protective coating on their shells that helps keep out bacteria and moisture. In many countries, eggs are often sold with this protective coating intact. In colder climates, refrigeration can interfere with this natural barrier, potentially making eggs more susceptible to contamination when they are brought back to room temperature.

In countries like the United States, where eggs are washed before sale to prevent salmonella, refrigeration is recommended to reduce the risk of bacterial growth. However, in other parts of the world where eggs are not washed, they can remain safe and fresh without refrigeration.

2. Maintains Freshness for Longer

Eggs are best stored at room temperature, ideally in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Storing them in the fridge can cause condensation on the shell, which can lead to a breakdown of the protective coating. This can make the eggs age faster and spoil sooner. When kept at room temperature, eggs maintain their freshness for a longer period.

At room temperature, eggs can last about 3-4 weeks, and even up to 5 weeks, depending on how fresh they were when purchased. This is typically longer than refrigerated eggs, which can sometimes absorb unwanted odors from other foods in the fridge.

3. Preserves Egg Flavor

When eggs are refrigerated, their flavor can sometimes change. Cold temperatures affect the fats in the egg yolk, leading to a slightly different taste and texture. Room temperature eggs have a richer, more consistent flavor, which is particularly important for recipes that rely on the egg’s natural taste, such as scrambled eggs, omelets, or baked goods.

4. Improves Baking Results

When it comes to baking, using eggs at room temperature is often recommended. Cold eggs can cause the batter to stiffen or seize up, which can impact the texture of your cake or other baked goods. Room temperature eggs allow for smoother, more even mixing and help create a better rise. For cakes, muffins, and cookies, eggs that are brought to room temperature yield fluffier, more delicate textures.

When Should You Refrigerate Eggs?

While room temperature is ideal for most egg storage, refrigeration is still necessary in certain circumstances. In particular, if you live in a hot and humid environment, or if your eggs have already been washed or processed, refrigeration may be the best way to keep eggs fresh and safe. Additionally, if you plan to keep eggs for a prolonged period, refrigeration is a good idea to prevent spoilage.