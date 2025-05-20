Many people suffer from mouth odour, from morning breath to garlic-breath embarrassment. Brushing and flossing work , but mouthwash gives your oral routine a quick, strong fix, especially when you need all-day freshness and confidence.

What Causes Mouth Odour?

Bad breath is usually caused by a combination of various reasons, including: Bacteria Build-Up: Your mouth has bacteria that feed on leftover food, creating smelly substances.

Not brushing or flossing enough can cause a buildup of bacteria.

Saliva has a cleaning action on debris. If your mouth is dry, it stimulates the bacteria that produce odour.

Garlic, onions, coffee, and alcohol are known for causing odours.

Medical conditions like sinus infections, diabetes, and gastrointestinal disease can also contribute.

How Mouthwash Helps With Bad Breath

Using a mouthwash promotes the work done by your toothpaste and floss by targeting areas they cannot reach. Here's why: Kills Bacteria: Antibacterial agents like chlorhexidine and cetylpyridinium chloride target the source of the problem.

Freshens Breath : Minty flavours mask bad breath odor, making you feel fresh.

Reduces Plaque: Some kinds target plaque and gingivitis, promoting long-term gum health.

Mouthwash penetrates crevices between and beneath gums that brushes cannot.

If you’re wondering which mouthwashes are worth your money, we’ve put together some of the best available options. But first, let’s examine why you might have mouth odour and what ingredients to look out for.

1. Corsodyl Fresh Mint Mouthwash

The number one for serious gum care. Chlorhexidine digluconate fights against bleeding gums, mouth ulcers, and red gums, the silent causes of chronic bad breath. It is known to kill gum disease bacteria within 30 seconds, and is suitable for surgery recovery. The Corsodyl Fresh Mint Mouthwash should be used for 2–4 weeks for intensive treatment. Price: ₦16,400, Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.ng

2. Listerine Mouthwash Cool Mint

A timeless classic, Listerine Cool Mint kills germs, freshens breath, and guards your mouth for a full 24 hours. It contains an antimicrobial formula that is clinically approved, and its minty burst of freshness keeps your mouth smelling good all day. Price: ₦10,515, Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.ng

3. Oral-B Pro-Expert Mouthwash

Oral-B Pro-Expert Elixir Protection Professional is a daily oral hygiene care that protects against bad breath and helps prevent cavities. Reaching hardly accessible areas, this mouthwash helps eliminate millions of bacteria without the sting of alcohol.

It can reduce the bacteria that cause gingivitis and bad breath, helping prevent and reduce plaque and fight bad breath. Its mint flavor leaves a pleasant sensation of freshness and cleanliness in the mouth, and it can protect against plaque, gum, and bad breath for 24 hours. Price: ₦6,080 Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.ng

4. Healthpoint Anti-Bacterial Mouthwash

When oral bacteria build up in the mouth, it can cause bad breath, plaque, and may lead to gum problems. Healthpoint Antibacterial Peppermint Mouthwash is specially formulated with substances to kill the oral bacteria that can cause damage to your teeth and gums. It also has added fluoride to help prevent tooth decay Price: ₦5,645, Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.ng

5. XOC Activated Charcoal Whitening Mouthwash

XOC mouthwash isn’t just about whitening; it's also designed to combat bad breath, fight cavity-causing bacteria, and promote healthy gums. The activated charcoal acts like a magnet, attracting and binding to impurities, leaving your mouth clean and tasting fresh after every use. Infused with a refreshing mint flavor, each swig delivers an invigorating burst that freshens your breath while you cleanse your mouth. Price: ₦4,060, Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.ng

6. Euthymol Mouthwash Original

Renowned for its strong, pungent taste, Euthymol puts your gums in top condition and your mouth ultra clean. It contains Vitamin E for gum health and gets into difficult gum crevices. A cult classic amongst those who enjoy an intense clean. Price: ₦6,500, Where to Buy: Shop Prime Grocers

7. Listerine Teeth & Gum Defence Mouthwash

Listerine Teeth and Gum Defence goes beyond standard mouthwashes. With its unique blend of active ingredients, this product freshens breath and tackles the root causes of dental hygiene problems. It effectively reduces plaque buildup and helps to strengthen enamel, making it an essential addition to your daily oral care routine.

The carefully crafted formula contains essential oils known for their antibacterial properties, which work diligently to eliminate harmful bacteria that can lead to gum disease. Regular use of Listerine Teeth and Gum Defence can help prevent gingivitis, ensuring your gums remain healthy and inflammation-free. The mouthwash provides a deep clean and penetrates hard-to-reach areas, giving you comprehensive protection that brushing alone may not achieve. Price: ₦10,455, Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.ng

Tips for Using Mouthwash Effectively

To get the best out of your mouthwash: Use twice daily, ideally after brushing and flossing.

Rinse for 30–60 seconds!

Don't eat or drink for at least 30 minutes to allow the ingredients to work.

Don't rinse with water immediately; it dilutes the active ingredients.

For intense treatment, mouthwashes like Corsodyl should not be used long-term without dental advice.

Mouthwash isn’t a quick fix; it’s more like the ally you need in your fight against bad breath. From budget-friendly choices to dental clinic-approved remedies, there’s a solution for you.