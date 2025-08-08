5 Places to Swap Your Phones for New Ones in Lagos

Swapping your phone isn’t a new idea, but finding a legit place to do it in Lagos without drama? That’s where many people get stuck. Maybe you’ve been meaning to upgrade, but the fear of getting underpaid or scammed keeps holding you back.

The good news is that there are now reliable, established phone swap options in Lagos that offer clear pricing, verified processes, and safe in-store transactions. If you’ve been eyeing the latest iPhone or a budget-friendly Android , these five spots make it easier (and smarter) to trade in your old device without stress.

1. Samsung Store Nigeria

Samsung’s official stores across Lagos offer one of the most structured swap processes. You bring your old phone, Samsung or any other major brand, and after a quick inspection, its value is deducted from the price of your new Samsung device . No receipt? That’s fine, as long as the phone works and you have a valid ID.

You can even swap two phones for one, and the process usually takes less than 10 minutes. The trade-in also applies to Samsung accessories. Locations include Lekki, Surulere, Tejuosho, Ikorodu, and Festac. It’s the best option for Samsung loyalists who want an official, straight-to-the-point swap.

Visit their website

2. Tokka Hub

Tokka Hub offers flexible phone trade-ins even if you’ve misplaced your receipt, too. A sworn affidavit can work as proof of ownership, and the team inspects your phone to determine its current value. They accept multiple brands, and phones with cosmetic issues may still be eligible.

You’ll need a valid ID and, if you're swapping an Apple or Samsung device, your login credentials (entered by you on-site). It’s a solid choice for people with slightly older phones or less common models. Those looking to swap non-mainstream brands or who need flexible proof of ownership options can go with this. Visit their website.

3. SLOT x Matrix Trade-In

SLOT partnered with Matrix to power its phone swap service. Once a Matrix rep inspects your phone at select SLOT locations, you're offered a value. Agree to the terms, and you get a voucher you can immediately spend in the store. The process is fast, but only phones in good working condition will qualify. Supported brands include Apple, Samsung, Infinix, Tecno, Oppo, Huawei , Vivo, and Xiaomi.

It is available in places like Lekki Phase 2, Surulere, Festac, Apapa, Ikotun, Yaba, Saka Tinubu, and more. Those who visit Slot frequently for their phone and phone accessories, who want to swap popular phone brands, and those who want instant in-store vouchers would find this option suitable. Visit their website.

4. Pointek Nigeria

Pointek doesn’t just let you swap your phone for a new one; they also offer a “cash out” option if you’d rather walk away with money. You bring your old phone, they inspect and value it, and then you choose: put it toward a new phone or collect the cash equivalent.

Their phone swap program is straightforward and available at their Ikeja outlets (Simbiat Abiola Road and Ikeja City Mall). Cash-back options and flexible trade-ins give it more leverage depending on your needs. Visit their website

5. iStore Nigeria

The iStore trade-in program is ideal for those invested in the Apple ecosystem. Bring your iPhone, MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch, or even Android phones and Windows laptops for evaluation. You’ll get a quote, then either apply the value toward a new device or use it to offset part of the cost.

Everything is done in-store for security and peace of mind. Perfect for iPhone users who want to upgrade to a new iPhone without paying the full amount upfront.

Visit their website

Accessories to Buy After Swapping Your Phone

Once you’ve got your shiny new phone, the next step is making sure it’s protected, charged, and accessorised to match your needs. Here are a few smart buys:

1. Phone Cases

Getting a new phone means you’ll likely need a new case. iPrints lets you customise your own phone cases for as low as ₦3,500, which is ideal if you’re going for style and protection.

2. Phone Chargers

If your Samsung charger is old or incompatible with your new device, consider investing in a Samsung Wireless Charger Duo. It lets you charge your phone and accessories like earbuds simultaneously without the cable clutter. You can get it for ₦55,000 on Just Fones

3. Apple Accessories

Just swapped into the Apple ecosystem? You can get official accessories like AirPods with a charging case from Apple Premium Store Nigeria for around ₦240,000. Worth it if you want seamless syncing and better call quality.