Top Wireless Chargers for iPhone, Samsung & More in 2025

Wireless charging has come a long way from being slow and unreliable to a fast, convenient, and even stylish way to power up your devices. Whether you’re tired of dealing with twisted wires or cables, looking for a unique bedside charger, or just need something that can handle multiple gadgets at once, there’s a wireless charger out there for you. But with so many options available, how do you pick the best one? We’ve compiled a list of the best wireless chargers so far in 2025, for your different needs and preferences. If you’re an Apple loyalist, an Android power user, or just someone who hates clutter, this list has something for you.

What to Look for in a Wireless Charger

Before we proceed, we need to understand the basics. Not all wireless chargers are the same, and picking the right one depends on a few key factors: Charging Speed: Some chargers deliver the standard 5W charge, while others support fast charging at 15W, 30W, or even 40W. If you have a flagship phone , you’ll want a charger that supports fast charging.

Compatibility : It’s important to note that not all wireless chargers work with every device. While Qi charging is the universal standard, some chargers are optimized for MagSafe (Apple) or Samsung Fast Wireless Charging.

Design & Build: Do you want a flat pad for a minimal setup? Or a stand so you can see notifications while charging? Some even have multiple spots for charging an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once.

Extras: Things like built-in cooling fans, travel-friendly designs, or an included power adapter can make or break a deal. That said, let’s get into it.

1. Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station – Best for Apple Users

If you’re an Apple ecosystem person (iPhone, AirPods , Apple Watch ), the Anker MagGo 3-in-1 charger is a no-brainer.This sleek station charges your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once, with fast 15W Qi2 wireless charging for your iPhone and a dedicated fast-charging pad for your Apple Watch.

The middle pad offers a 5W charge for your AirPods, and can also charge another iPhone (though at a slower speed). The foldable design makes it incredibly portable, folding down to just 2.36 x 2.36 x 1.4 inches, perfect for travel or keeping your space tidy.

One user notes that "...the foldable design means I don’t have to carry three separate chargers anymore. Worth every penny!”. Price: ₦ 228, 447. Where To Buy: Shop Ubuy

2. Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 – Premium Choice for MagSafe Lovers

Belkin is an Apple-certified brand, and the Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 is one of the best MagSafe chargers around. It supports 15W fast charging, has an adjustable Apple Watch stand , and even charges AirPods. This device is great for its 15W MagSafe charging for iPhones, adjustable Apple Watch stand (great for Nightstand mode) and elegant design that blends into any space

With Qi2 support, it ensures wider device compatibility, especially for iPhones, and allows the phone plate to rotate up to 90 degrees for your preferred viewing angle. Made from at least 75% post-consumer recycled plastic, it’s an eco-friendly choice. Price: ₦600,000 Where To Buy: Shop BelleStoreInc.

3. Anker Wireless Charging Stand – Fastest Wireless Charger

You need speed? The Anker Wireless Charger is one of the fastest wireless chargers on the market, capable of charging from 0 to 50% in just 18 minutes (on supported devices). It is super-fast wireless charging, stand design for easy viewing while charging and with a Built-in cooling system to prevent overheating Price: ₦25,000. Where To Buy: Shop SWOT

4. Samsung Wireless Charger Duo – Best for Samsung Users

If you’re a Samsung Galaxy user, the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo is an official Samsung product that delivers 15W fast charging for Galaxy devices and can charge a second device at the same time. Why you should buy: 5W fast charging for Samsung phones

Two charging spots (great for phone + earbuds or smartwatch)

Compact design Price: ₦55,000 Where To Buy: Shop JustFones.

5. Nomad Base Station Apple Watch Edition – Best for Style & Functionality

The Nomad Base Station Apple Watch Edition is a fantastic pick if you’re looking for a premium wireless charger that looks as good as it performs. It’s designed to wirelessly charge an iPhone, Apple Watch , and AirPods in one elegant package. Its Premium leather and aluminum design, multiple device charging (great for Apple users), and soft padding that prevents scratches are enough reasons to buy one. Price: ₦156,756 Where To Buy: Shop Ubuy

Not Sure Which To Get?