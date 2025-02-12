COSRX Snail Mucin Essence vs Hada Labo Premium Lotion: Which Is Better?

If you’re a skincare enthusiast, you’ve probably found yourself in a TikTok rabbit hole trying to decide between the COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence and the Hada Labo Gokujyun Premium Lotion.

I believe you’ll agree with me when I say that the COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence single-handedly popularised snail mucin as an ingredient in skincare because before the popularity boom of the essence, I don’t think the world knew all the amazing benefits snail mucin had for the skin.

Mucin is another terminology for the mucus that snails produce. Yes, I mean that slimy liquid that snails produce which helps them move around. I know it sounds a bit crazy, but snail mucin contains a long list of nutrients that are incredibly beneficial to the skin, like hyaluronic acid, elastin, collagen, allantoin, enzymes, copper peptides and many more.

Moving on… one is packed with 96% snail mucin, while the other has seven types of hyaluronic acid, which sounds like a hydration overload (but in a good way). I haven’t personally tried either because my skin is still recovering from its last existential crisis (and I’m currently on rosacea medication). Still, I did what any responsible beauty writer would do: I surveyed 14 women who have used these products and gathered their insights. So, if you’ve been hovering over the ‘Add to Cart’ button, wondering which essence to bless your skin with, let’s break it down.

Which Product Is More Popular?

Let's address the popularity contest before we get into the nitty-gritty of hydration levels and skin-barrier miracles. 100% of respondents had heard of COSRX Snail Mucin Essence, while only 63.4% knew about Hada Labo Premium Lotion. Clearly, COSRX has that influencer-backed, K-Beauty darling reputation, while Hada Labo remains a quiet overachiever in the J-Beauty aisle. From the get-go, it seems COSRX is the Beyoncé of this duo. It is more mainstream, more adored, and harder to dethrone. But does popularity translate to performance? Let’s find out.

Hydration: Which Product Delivers?

What’s an essence if it doesn’t drench your skin in moisture. Both essences promise deep hydration, but which one actually delivers? When asked how their skin felt after using each essence: COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence : 71.4% of respondents found it worked better for their skin concerns. Some said their skin felt “hydrated and plump”, “refreshed and smooth”, and “so soft and supple”. And, in some cases, with improved skin barrier function. One respondent even noted it made acne treatments work better.



Hada Labo Gokujyun Premium Lotion: While some claimed it provided even better hydration than COSRX, it didn’t have the same general appeal. Others were less impressed, describing the effects as “more of a spur-of-the-moment thing”, and one person outright stated “my skin was still very much dry.” Ouch. But regarding ratings, the Hada Labo Lotion was ranked 9/10 by one user, while COSRX Snail Mucin scored a solid 10 from another. COSRX edges out Hada Labo in the general consensus, but not by a landslide.

How Quickly Do They Absorb?

Nobody enjoys waiting ages for an essence to sink in, so I asked respondents how long these products took to absorb. Most said both essences absorbed within 2-3 minutes, with a few reporting an almost instant dry-down.

However, one patient soul said it took 10-15 minutes, which is basically a whole skincare routine in itself. This round was honestly a tie. Both products seem to melt into the skin at a reasonable speed (unless you’re the 15-minute person, my thoughts are with you).

Did They Play Well with Others?

One of the best things about a good essence is its ability to make the rest of your skincare work better. So, did these two products help other skincare ingredients penetrate more effectively? COSRX Snail Mucin had the upper hand here, with users reporting that it helped improve their skin barrier and it made other products work better.

One person even mentioned that it made acne treatments easier to use.

Some users said both products had this effect, while others weren’t sure. Looks like the snails take this round.

Any Side Effects and Unexpected Reactions?

A skincare product can be 99% perfect, but if it causes rashes, breakouts, or an unexplained third eye, it’s an immediate nope. COSRX : Only one person reported experiencing rashes the first time they used it, but the irritation disappeared with continued use.

Hada Labo: No reported side effects. It’s basically that quiet, reliable friend who never disappoints. So, while COSRX is still safe for most people, if your skin is fussy, you might want to patch-test first.

Which One Would They Buy Again?

Knowing if you’ll repurchase a product after using it is the true test of its worth: Would you spend your hard-earned cash on it again? 85.7% of respondents said they’d repurchase COSRX Snail Mucin.

Hada Labo? Not so much. That’s a pretty strong vote in favour of the snails.

The Price versus Value Debate

Both products sit in the ₦13,000 - ₦20,000 range, so neither is exactly pocket change. But which one feels like a better deal? COSRX Snail Mucin Essence : 8 people found it somewhat reasonable, 4 found it somewhat expensive, and only 1 person called it very reasonable.

Hada Labo Premium Lotion: 9 people found it very reasonable, 2 found it somewhat reasonable, and 2 still thought it was somewhat expensive. On a general satisfaction scale, COSRX got 3.93/5, while Hada Labo landed at 2.71/5. This suggests that even though Hada Labo is a solid hydrator, COSRX left a stronger impression on users in terms of overall performance and effectiveness.

Which Should You Buy?

If we were handing out trophies, here’s how it would go: Best Overall Performance: COSRX Snail Mucin Essence (hydration, long-term results, skin barrier repair).

Best Budget-Friendly Option: Hada Labo Premium Lotion (cheaper and more widely seen as “reasonable”).

Best for Sensitive Skin: Hada Labo Premium Lotion (fragrance-free, alcohol-free, no irritation reported).

Best for Hydration That Lasts: COSRX Snail Mucin Essence (people kept repurchasing it for a reason).

The Verdict: Who Wins?

If we go by numbers, COSRX Snail Mucin Essence is the clear winner, at least according to the survey. More people preferred it, felt it worked better, and were willing to repurchase.

It doesn’t mean Hada Labo is a bad product, in fact, some users still swear by its deep hydration, and it might be a better choice if you’re not a fan of snail-based skincare or if your skin is easily irritated.

My Final Thoughts