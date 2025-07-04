12 Old Nigerian Snacks That Deserve a Comeback (And Where to Find Them Now)

Some Nigerian snacks should never have left the shelves. They were cheap, sugary, and occasionally questionably textured, but they still had us in a chokehold. Now, even when you find them again, something feels off. Maybe the recipes have changed. Maybe our taste buds grew up. Either way, that nostalgic magic? It's not so easy to come by anymore. Regardless, for old time's sake, these snacks deserve a revival. Here's a list of 12 classic Nigerian snacks that should make a serious comeback, starting with a few forgotten gems you probably haven’t thought about in years.

1. Parago

Netromark

₦30 per piece This chewy, chocolate-like candy was the sweet we'd sneak and hide in our pockets for later. It was cheap, slow to finish, and satisfying in a weird, teeth-sticking way. You rarely see Parago around anymore, and if you do, it's usually not the same consistency. But for those who remember, it was the peak of our childhood.

2. Butterbread Biscuit

Who wouldn’t remember butterbread? This square biscuit with the red and orange packaging was the unofficial companion to Sunday school. It crumbled in your hands (and bag), but the sweetness always hit right. Today’s versions taste like distant cousins, same name, different vibe. I did find it after combing for houuurss, and guess what? It’s out of stock. Of course. Still, it was worth the mention.

3. Gin Gin

Chamuze

₦45 per piece I loved Gin Gin! That spicy-sweet ginger biscuit that doubled as a fake sore throat remedy. Gin Gin had that peppery aftertaste that sometimes cleared your sinuses. Its texture made it feel imported, even though it was made for our local taste buds. I doubt it’s as spicy as it used to be.

4. Speedy

Dolci Royal

₦2,150 (48 pieces) Speedy was the budget biscuit that didn’t pretend to be fancy. Dry? A bit. Sweet? Just enough with the right amount of chocolate. It didn’t try to be Digestive or Cabin, but it had loyal fans (like me) who appreciated it. Please bring it back for the people (no, not that one, the original one).

5. Burger Peanut

African Food Supermarket

$2.99 The fancy peanut in those days (I can’t believe I’m now qualified to say that). Original Peanut Burger was the go-to when you had ₦50 and needed something that felt like a snack but also like a meal. Some versions exist today, but they’re often too salty or overly sweet, not the balanced type we grew up loving.

6. Milkose Sweet

Supermart

₦695 I once said no to this. I can’t believe myself. This Nigerian childhood sweet was always wrapped in blue. It looked unassuming but always melted into caramel goodness. Some vendors still sell it in bulk, though it’s rare to find in supermarkets.

7. Chic Choc

Dolci Royals

₦3,100 per pack The OG sandwich biscuit that used to be ₦5. Chic Choc was the biscuit you brought out to impress your classmates. Its reappearances now feel like ghost sightings, brief and not the same.

8. Superstar Chewing Gum

Katongo Foods

₦2,500 Before Orbit and the likes took over, Superstar gum was king. It came in flavours like banana, mint, orange, and the legendary coffee. The flavour only lasted about five chews, but the wrapper alone made it worth it. You don’t see this much anymore, and it deserves a sweet, chewy recognition.

9. Choco Milo

Supermart

₦4,880 per pack Once the MVP of lunchbox snacks, Choco Milo came in that tiny green sachet and was never enough. You’d tear, pour, and let the cocoa mix stick to your gums like you hadn’t eaten all day. It’s been rebranded now, but ask anyone, it doesn’t slap like it used to.

10. Yale Bakers Biscuit (Rich Shortcake)

Kudynus

₦2000 per pack This was Yale’s answer to the cry for sweet biscuits. If you find the real deal today, count yourself lucky. The clones I’ve been seeing around don’t compare.

11. Yale Shapes Biscuit

All-in-one Store

₦60 per piece This one had a cult following among kids. Shapes like stars, squares, and circles were packed into this loud wrapper that looked like it was designed in Microsoft Paint. The biscuit itself was light and airy. It was more about the fun shapes than it was about the taste.

12. Wafer Stix