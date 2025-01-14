Can I snack and still lose weight?

Trying to lose weight doesn’t mean giving up snacking altogether.

In fact, snacks can be a great way to manage hunger and prevent overeating during meals. Choosing the right snacks ensures you stay on track while enjoying the foods you love.

The key is portion control and choosing nutrient-dense options. Snacking helps curb hunger, reduces the likelihood of overeating at mealtime, and can make your diet more sustainable.

Restricting yourself entirely from treats often backfires, leading to binge eating later.

Healthy Nigerian Snack Ideas

1. Popcorn

Air-popped popcorn is a fiber-rich whole grain. Three cups contain just 110 calories, making it a great crunchy, salty alternative to chips.

2. Yoghurt with Fruit

Opt for plain yogurt and add fresh fruit for natural sweetness and fiber. This combo delivers protein, probiotics, and essential nutrients without the added sugars in flavored yogurts.

3. Oatmeal

A small bowl of oatmeal is filling, fiber-packed, and stabilizes blood sugar. It’s not just for breakfast—it’s a great snack too.

4. Cheeseballs

Yes, it's surprisingly diet-friendly. A 20g pack has only 110 calories and takes longer to eat, helping you feel full.

5. Kilishi

This spicy, protein-rich snack packs just 154 calories in 50g.

6. Kemps Crackers

A pack contains just 89 calories.

7. Fruits

Apples, oranges, bananas, and cucumbers are low-calorie, high-fiber options.

8. Zobo

A refreshing drink that’s natural and low-calorie.

9. Capri-Sun

A pouch has just 42 calories.

10. Tiger Nut Drink

It's nutrient-rich and delicious.

Make sure to grab any of these snacks while you're on a diet. The key is to plan your snacks so they meet your nutritional needs, helping you avoid getting too hungry.