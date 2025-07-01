What Nigerian Guys Share With Their Roommates (And What They Don’t)

Living with roommates is always fun until someone “borrows” your charger, and it disappears forever. In a perfect world, sharing would be easy. But this is Nigeria, and everyone has that one item they gatekeep like their life depends on it. We asked a few Nigerian guys living with roommates what they’re happy to share, what’s completely off-limits, and the random stuff that’s mysteriously vanished. Their answers? Funny, familiar, and a little too real. If you're thinking of moving in with someone, this is your unofficial guide to roommate rules—from food politics to the sacredness of a towel.

1. Dave, the Nigerian Roommate Who Will Share Anything, Except His Potatoes

Lives alone now, but once lived with three people for over a year Dave is generous, but up to a point. He shared milk, eggs, spices, cooked food, and basic provisions. But once you touch his potatoes? You’ve crossed a line. “It’s my favourite thing, so it’s never enough,” he says. He let his roommates use his perfume for personal care, but everything else? Off-limits. “You can’t use my towel. Or my roll-on. Are we mad?” One time, someone borrowed his electric iron and conveniently forgot to return it. Gadget-wise, he was cool with sharing his speaker and power bank, but kept his phone and laptop chargers to himself. You know what? Potato gatekeeping makes sense when you consider how fast roommates can finish your food, especially when it’s your favourite.

2. Timotheus, the Skincare-Sharing Roommate Who Draws the Line at Towels

Lives with over 3 friends, for less than 6 months Still new to the shared space life, Timotheus plays it safe. He’s okay with people dipping into the food spices and sharing meals, but things like milk and eggs? That’s personal. He’s surprisingly cool about people using his skincare and perfume, but he draws the line at towels and hair products. His biggest L so far? A roommate borrowed his cup and never brought it back. A cup. Of all things. The gadget rules are firm: Bluetooth speaker, yes. Phone charger, laptop charger, power bank, no. Honestly, the same.

3. Tobena, the Nigerian Roommate Who Shares Towels but Not His Chargers

Lives with 3+ friends, for 6 months to 1 year This guy is a walking contradiction. He shares towels (??), but won’t let you near his perfume or skincare. He’s also big on food-sharing: milk and spices are fair game, but eggs? Never. Like others, Tobena is very particular about chargers. Still, if there’s music to be played, his speaker is up for grabs.

4. Joe, the Peaceful Roommate Who Even Shares His Chargers

Lives with random flatmates (3+), for 6 months to 1 year Joe is probably every roommate’s dream. He shares everything. Food, body cream, perfume, skincare; he doesn’t mind. Except for hair products and towels. One time, someone “borrowed” his belt and never gave it back till today. What makes Joe different? He even shares his phone and laptop chargers. That level of peace is rare in Nigeria.

5. Jeff, the Garri-Loving Roommate Who Doesn’t Joke With His Stuff

Lives with 3 random flatmates Jeff follows the unspoken roommate code: share spices and food you cook together, but don’t touch his milk, eggs, or garri. “ My garri...cuz it's life ”, he says. He’s also in the “do not touch” club regarding body lotion, skincare, towels, basically anything that touches his body. The only personal item he’ll let slide is perfume. Gadget-wise, it’s a hard no to chargers and power banks, but the speaker? Fair game.

What Do Nigerian Guys Share?