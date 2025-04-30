If you’ve ever tried to eat right around your workouts, you probably know two things: You should be eating something before and after to fuel and recover properly. And secondly, buying “perfect” snacks can seriously burn a hole in your wallet if you’re not careful.

But here’s the good news; you don’t need to spend a fortune on fancy protein bars or exotic shakes. Numerous affordable, everyday options work just as well, if not better. Whether you’re hitting the gym, going for a run, or crushing a home workout to lose weight or build muscle, this guide breaks down real snacks you can grab without stretching your budget. Let’s dive right in.

Why Pre-Workout and Post-Workout Snacks Matter

Pre-workout snacks are like a warm-up for your muscles. They give you the energy you need to push harder, lift heavier, and last longer. Without proper fuel, you risk feeling sluggish halfway through your session. Post-workout snacks are all about recovery. After you train, your muscles are like sponges, they need protein to rebuild and carbs to refill the energy you just burned. Think of it like this:

Pre-workout = putting gas in the tank.

Post-workout = repairing the engine after a race.

Here are snack ideas that are affordable, easy to find, quick to make at home , and won’t leave you feeling heavy before your workout.

1. Banana with Peanut Butter

Quick carbs from the banana + healthy fats from the peanut butter = a balanced energy boost. Stick to 1 tablespoon of peanut butter to avoid feeling sluggish.

Take a look at this combination of banana and peanut butter in a jar. A nutrient-packed, ready-to-eat, peanut butter infused with real bananas, pawpaw and dates for a natural, delicious, and wholesome meal. Price: ₦2,300. Where To Buy: Shop Moppet Foods

2. Oatmeal with a Drizzle of Honey

Oats are a slow-digesting carbohydrate that provides steady energy. Honey provides a quick sugar boost. Use instant oats if you’re short on time. Microwave for 2 minutes, done.

Check out this Quaker Oats on Supermart. All you have to do is prepare it (it takes less than ten minutes to prepare) and add some honey. Price: ₦3,445. Where To Buy: Shop Supermart

3. Greek Yoghurt with Berries

Greek yoghurt offers protein, and berries add a light, energizing dose of carbs and antioxidants. Buy frozen berries, they’re cheaper and last longer. This Greek yoghurt costs ₦3,700.00 on FruityLife You also don’t have to worry about where to get berries because I found this fresh red strawberry at 24 Hours Market and it costs just ₦6,000.

4. Rice Cakes with Almond Butter

Light, crispy, easy to digest, perfect if you don't want anything too heavy sloshing around during cardio. This rice cake costs ₦2,500.00 on Organic Food. This almond butter costs ₦3,500.00 per 250kg on Skin Botanics

5. Apple Slices & Almonds

Apples give you quick-digesting carbs for energy, while almonds add healthy fats and protein to keep you going longer. It’s a simple combo that won’t weigh you down.

You can find apples anywhere, but if you’re a gym rat, you might need to stock up to save you the stress of buying in pieces, plus buying in bulk helps you save some money. This carton of fresh apples, consisting of 130 pieces, costs ₦85,000. on Fresh to Dommot . They also sell pieces at ₦725 per one.

6. Hard-Boiled Egg & Toast

Eggs are packed with protein and healthy fats, and whole-grain toast adds complex carbs. Together, they provide a steady energy release, great for morning workouts. Since you’ll need eggs every day or every other day, why not buy a whole crate? ​

Buying in bulk is the best way to access all your daily needs, especially on days when you’re low on cash. 24HoursMarket sells this crate for ₦7,500.

7. Greek Yoghurt with Granola

Greek yogurt offers protein, and granola adds carbs and crunch. This combo fuels your workout and keeps you satisfied. We already know Greek yoghurt costs ₦3,700.00 on FruityLife , we can get this 1kg of granola on CSIgroceries for ₦9,500.

Affordable Post-Workout Snack Ideas

Post-workout is when your body is basically screaming: "Feed me!"

The goal is simple: combine protein (for muscle repair) with carbs (to restore your energy stores). Here are wallet-friendly options that get the job done.

1. Low-Fat Chocolate Milk

Chocolate milk has the ideal carb-to-protein ratio (about 4:1) for recovery, according to an article on Bon Appétit . It helps replenish glycogen stores and repair muscles after a workout. The 50cl Viju chocolate milk drink costs just ₦200 on Supermart

2. Tuna Salad & Whole-Wheat Crackers

Tuna provides lean protein, and whole-wheat crackers offer complex carbs. This combo aids in building and repairing muscle after a workout and replenishes energy stores. You can order this Tuna Salad from TheSandwichShop for ₦7,000.

3. Cottage Cheese with Pineapple

Cottage cheese is rich in casein protein, which digests slowly, making it an ideal choice for muscle repair after a workout. Pineapple adds natural sugars and bromelain, an enzyme that may help reduce inflammation.

4. Protein Shake & Banana

A protein shake helps rebuild muscles, and a banana provides quick-digesting carbs and potassium to prevent cramps. Iyaloja sells a bunch of bananas for ₦2,500.

5. Scrambled Eggs & Sweet Potato

Eggs offer high-quality protein, while sweet potatoes provide complex carbohydrates and essential vitamins. Together, they support muscle recovery and replenish energy. To save yourself the stress of making an after-workout meal, you can just order this bowl of boiled potatoes and scrambled eggs from Loluscuisine for ₦6,500, excluding VAT.

Quick Rules for Picking a Good Snack

If you ever feel stuck on what to eat before or after a workout, just remember: Before a workout, focus on simple, quick carbs and a little protein and fat.

After a workout, focus on quality protein and moderate to high carbs. Extra tip:

If your workout is less than 45 minutes and not super intense, you may not even need a full snack, just a small piece of fruit might be enough.