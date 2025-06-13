If you live in Nigeria, you already know the internet ‘wahala’ is no joke. No matter what you’re trying to do, be it uploading a file, streaming your favourite Netflix show, or joining a Zoom call for remote work, poor connectivity often ruins the experience. That’s why the arrival of 5G internet in Nigeria felt like a lasting solution. When Airtel launched the Nokia Airtel 5G Router, people got excited. It promised fast, unlimited internet, finally, a real solution to Nigeria’s internet woes. However, the question remains: Is the Nokia Airtel 5G Router truly the most affordable option for unlimited internet in Nigeria? Let’s break it down in this detailed Airtel 5G router review.

What Exactly Is the Nokia Airtel 5G Router?

The Nokia Airtel 5G Router, officially called the Nokia Fastmile 5G Router, is Airtel’s flagship device designed to deliver its new 5G network to homes and offices across Nigeria. Here’s what makes this 5G router stand out: 5G Speed: Real, high-speed internet, far beyond 3G or 4G networks.

Multi-device Support: Stream Netflix, attend Zoom meetings, and play games online, all at once.

Plug & Play Setup: easy to set up.

SIM Flexibility: Works with Airtel, MTN, and Glo SIM cards, rare for Nigerian routers. This makes the Nokia Airtel 5G Router one of the most versatile 5G routers Nigeria has seen.

What’s in the Box & Setup Experience?

Inside the box, you get: The Nokia Airtel 5G Router (sleek, modern design)

Power cable (requires constant power supply)

LAN port for wired connections

Setup is straightforward: Insert your SIM card Plug the router into power Wait for the device to boot up Connect your devices to the WiFi

Note: The router has no internal battery, so in case of a Power outage, your internet will go off unless you have backup power like a power bank or an inverter.

How Fast Is the Nokia Airtel 5G Router?

If you live in an area with solid Airtel 5G coverage, the speed is impressive. Streaming HD videos on YouTube or Netflix is smooth with no buffering. Online gaming is lag-free, ideal for popular games like Call of Duty Mobile and FIFA. Zoom calls and uploads feel seamless. Even indoors, the signal strength is strong enough, meaning no need for awkwardly placing your phone near windows anymore.

How Much Does the Nokia Airtel 5G Router Cost?

Talking about the price. Here’s the breakdown: Router price: ₦70,000 (one-time)

Monthly Unlimited Plans: Router Unlimited 20 Mbps — ₦30,000 Router Unlimited 60 Mbps — ₦50,000

Is Nokia Airtel 5G Router the Cheapest Unlimited Internet in Nigeria?

How does this Airtel 5G router compare with competitors like MTN FibreX and Spectranet? Here’s a quick comparison for a 30-days plan:

What This Means:

For portability and flexibility: The Nokia Airtel 5G Router is unbeatable. Use multiple SIMs and move it easily.

For fastest and cheap pricing fibre speeds: MTN FibreX offers blazing fibre connections, great if you’re stationary. However, it is only available in a few states and selected areas per state. Check here to see if you area has coverage before purchasing

For budget-friendly plans: Spectranet’s plans are cheaper but come with speed caps and FUP which tends to stutter at some point. Overall, the Nokia Airtel 5G Router balances speed, portability, and network flexibility, making it one of the best 5G routers Nigeria offers if you live in a 5G area.

Pros and Cons of the Nokia Airtel 5G Router

Pros: Fast, reliable 5G internet speeds, especially with the 60 Mbps plan

Truly unlimited data with fair usage policy caveat

Easy setup and portable

Great for families, remote workers, content creators, and small businesses Cons: ₦70,000 upfront cost for the router may be steep for some

No internal battery — constant power supply required

Fair Usage Policy can throttle heavy users

Should You Buy the Nokia Airtel 5G Router?