Since the Nigerian Communications Commission issued licenses to more Internet Service Providers (ISPs) , there’s been increased competition in the internet market. Now, ISPs are pushing to outdo each other with unlimited data plans offering faster speeds, better prices, and wider access.

Whether you work remotely and need fast internet, watch tons of Netflix in HD, or play games and need a stable connection, there are several unlimited data plans and providers to choose from.

Here, we break down the best seven unlimited data plans in Nigeria from Starlink, Fiberone, Airtel Router, etc. We’ll look at their cost, speed rules, and who each plan is best for. This article will help you pick a plan that lets you use data without constantly getting throttled or having to buy more.

How Do “Unlimited” Data Plans Work in Nigeria Today?

In Nigeria today, “unlimited” data plans don’t always mean completely unrestricted internet access.

These plans typically have a Fair Usage Threshold (FUP), meaning your internet speed will be significantly reduced once you exceed a predetermined data limit for the month or week. Some providers may allow you to purchase additional data to regain full speed. Additionally, some “unlimited” plans have speed tiers, meaning that you start at a specific maximum speed and are then dropped to a lower speed once you exceed the FUP. Some plans may also have different speeds for daytime and nighttime use.

Understanding these nuances before choosing a plan is important to ensure it meets your needs.

1. FibreOne

FibreOne, Nigeria's leading fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) Internet service provider , is transforming last-mile Internet connectivity. It offers high-quality, truly unlimited Internet services to homes and offices at affordable prices.

Unlike many Internet service providers that impose a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) on unlimited plans, FibreOne allows unrestricted usage. Currently serving Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt, and Ilorin, FibreOne offers the following unlimited data plans based on location:

Residential and SME/Business plans for Lagos users.

Abuja and Port Harcourt users share similar Residential and SME/Business plans.

Residential and Business plans for Ilorin users

2. Starlink Internet

The Nigerian Communications Commission approved Elon Musk's Starlink , which launched in January. This gives Nigerians more internet options. Starlink offers unlimited data plans for individuals and businesses. While the prices are listed in Naira, subscriptions are still in dollars, making it a somewhat expensive option.

The Personal plans include an unlimited Residential plan for households at fixed locations for ₦38,000 monthly and a Roaming plan , which isn’t available for Nigerians. The Residential plan requires a one-time hardware cost of ₦590,000. The Business Plan offers high-speed internet for businesses starting from ₦159,000 with a one-time hardware cost of ₦2,291,250. Starlink provides a 30-day trial with a full refund policy if you’re unsatisfied.

3. AIRTEL 5G Router

Airtel Nigeria , a leading mobile network operator in Nigeria, offers unlimited internet plans that rival those of major ISPs. Following its 5G launch, Airtel introduced speed-based unlimited data plans earlier this year, further solidifying its position in the market.

There’s a first payment of ₦50,000 connection fee that comes with a free unlimited bundle for 30 days. After that, the unlimited plans start from ₦20,000 monthly with a speed rate of 20 Mbps.

4. Tizeti

Tizeti , also known as wifi.com.ng , is an internet service provider that offers unlimited internet with no data or time caps to residential and business customers. Currently available in Lagos, Ogun, and Port Harcourt, Tizeti is working on expanding its network to cover all of Nigeria.

The ISP offers various unlimited plans, all with no data cap, no usage threshold, and no limit on the number of connected devices. Some of their residential plans include: Residential Unlimited: This plan costs ₦12,500 for 30 days of unlimited data and requires a one-time setup fee of ₦57,000.

Residential Pro: This plan costs ₦75,000 and provides 6 months of unlimited data. It also requires a one-time setup fee of ₦57,000.

Residential Yearly: This plan offers a full year of unlimited data for ₦150,000 and a one-time setup fee of ₦57,000.

Turbo Connect: This ₦60,000 per month plan includes unlimited data with speeds up to 150 Mbps and a one-time setup fee of ₦135,000.

5. Spectranet

Spectranet boasts the highest subscriber count among Nigerian ISPs and is renowned for its fast speeds. It is also one of the few ISPs that provide unlimited data plans and has coverage in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, and Port Harcourt. Their unlimited plans include: Unlimited Gold Plan: Priced at ₦18,999 per month, this plan offers unlimited access for one month. It comes with a 125 GB Fair Usage Policy (FUP), after which the download speed is reduced to 512 kbps.

Unlimited Diamond Plan: This plan costs ₦20,000 per month and provides a speed of 4 Mbps. Like the Gold Plan, it has an FUP of 200 GB, and the speed drops to 512 kbps post-FUP.

Unlimited Platinum Plan: For ₦26,000 per month, this plan gives users a speed of 6 Mbps and an FUP of 300 GB. After exceeding the FUP limit, the download speed is throttled down to 1 Mbps.

6. MTN Fibre Broadband

MTN Fibre Broadband provides users with unlimited data plans and high-quality service, even over long distances. The technology supports multiple users and has additional benefits such as a free router, installation, and dedicated customer support.

MTN Fibre Broadband offers unlimited data plans with varying speeds, ranging from 50Mbps to 150Mbps. Prices for these plans range from ₦25,000 to ₦240,000, depending on the chosen speed.

7. Smile Nigeria

Smile Nigeria, a prominent 4G LTE broadband provider with coverage in major Nigerian cities, offers various unlimited data plans to cater to diverse consumer needs. UnlimitedLite: This plan, priced at ₦18,500 per month, provides 60GB of data FUP at speeds up to 8 Mbps.

UnlimitedEssential: For ₦27,700 per month, users get 150GB of data FUP at speeds up to 8 Mbps.

Freedom 3Mbps: This plan costs ₦38,500 per month and offers continuous connectivity with 200GB of data FUP at speeds up to 3Mbps.

Freedom 6Mbps: This plan, priced at ₦46,500 per month, provides nonstop data FUP with 300GB at speeds up to 6Mbps.

Freedom BestEffort: For ₦61,500 per month, this plan offers uninterrupted connectivity with 1TB of data FUP and speeds up to 21 Mbps.