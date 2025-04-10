Natural or Relaxed Hair? I Asked 15 People What They Prefer

The natural vs. relaxed hair debate is basically the Jollof Wars of beauty. It’s one of those topics that will always get people talking. Some swear by their natural curls, loving the freedom and authenticity it gives them. Others can’t imagine dealing with shrinkage, tangles, and long wash days, so they stick with relaxed hair’s sleek, low-maintenance beauty. But beyond personal preference, I was curious: What do people actually prefer? Why do they make their choices? Have they ever switched between the two?



In-house, relaxed hair was marginally easier to work with than Hillary’s now-thick 4C afro. "Braided styles last longer, a slicked-back bun stays put without too much fuzz, and I don’t have to worry as much about humidity ruining the vibe,” She said. “But my afro? It’s fun, expressive, and surprisingly versatile. I enjoy styling it in buns or twists, even if it sometimes feels like lifting weights." I surveyed 15 women to hear directly from the people. There were no Twitter debates or salon gossip, just honest responses from those living the reality of natural or relaxed hair. The survey wasn’t massive—just 15 people—but the answers were insightful, honest, and kind of relatable. Let’s get into what they had to say!



Who Took the Survey?

Most of the women who responded were between 25 and 34 years old (93%). That’s an interesting age group because, by this time, most people have had time to experiment with their hair. They’ve probably been natural at some point, relaxed at some point, and figured out what works best for them. This means we’re not just hearing from teenagers who are still figuring it out; we’re talking about adults who have lived through both experiences and can give real opinions.

Here’s how the numbers broke down: 53.3% currently have relaxed hair

40% are natural

6.7% are transitioning or didn’t specify Natural hair has come a long way, with more people learning to care for their curls and proudly embracing them. The perception that relaxed hair is "easier" isn’t the only thing influencing people’s decisions anymore.

Do People Switch Between Natural and Relaxed Hair?

Now, this was interesting: 53.3% have switched between natural and relaxed hair at least once.

26.7% have switched multiple times.

13.3% have never changed their hair type. The majority of people have tried both natural and relaxed hair at some point. That means most of us aren’t choosing blindly; we’ve lived through both, weighed the pros and cons, and picked the option that works best for us. This also means that many people don’t see this as a “one or the other” situation. They switch depending on what works for them at different stages of life.

Why Do People Choose Natural or Relaxed Hair?

Convenience is king but not in the way people think. There’s a stereotype that natural hair is the "broke girl” option, like you only do it because you can’t afford salon visits. That’s just not true. From Hillary’s experience (and echoed in some survey responses), the costs of maintaining natural and relaxed hair pretty much balance out. Relaxing and touching up every few weeks costs money, as do deep conditioners, twist-outs, trims, and protective styling for natural hair. Either way, you're spending.



When I asked what influenced their decision the most, the responses were evenly split: 46.7% said convenience and manageability.

46.7% said personal preference. “I just couldn’t handle the pain that comes with managing natural hair,” One respondent noted. Which makes sense, right? Some people go with the easiest to manage (relaxed hair), while others feel a stronger connection to their natural state (natural hair). “I got tired of adding chemicals to my hair, so I embraced my natural self,” said another respondent.



Two very different perspectives, but both valid. For some, relaxing was too much work. For others, natural hair was too much work. It all boils down to what kind of “work” you’re willing to put into your hair.

How Hard Is It to Maintain Your Hair Type?

One of the biggest arguments in the natural vs. relaxed debate is maintenance. People either complain that natural hair is too much work or that relaxed hair damages too easily. So, how do people feel about their own hair type? 46.7% said their hair is easy and low maintenance.

Another 46.7% said it's somewhat manageable. This was surprising! It tells us that once you figure out how to care for your hair (natural or relaxed) properly, it's not as hard as people make it seem. Naturalistas who have mastered their wash-and-go routine find their hair easy. Relaxed hair lovers who maintain it well don't struggle either. It's all about learning what works for you.

Do People Feel Pressured to Change Their Hair?

95% of respondents said they have NEVER felt pressured to change their hair type. With all the debates around beauty standards, discrimination, and corporate expectations, you'd think most people have felt some pressure to fit into a particular hair box. But nope, almost everyone in this survey feels like they made their own choice. It's refreshing to see that, at least in this group, people feel free to wear their hair how they like without societal pressure weighing them down.

What’s the Best Hair Choice?