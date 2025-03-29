The first time I dyed my hair was in 2017. I was inexperienced—not only in the actual process of dyeing (I did it at home) but also in choosing a colour that would suit me. I burned my hair because I hadn’t followed the instructions properly. The final result was neither entirely good nor bad. You know when something looks good in person but not in a picture or vice versa? That is the best way to describe what I got.

I call that experience my growing pains. This lesson set me on a journey of exploration, helping me understand what colours and techniques work best for my hair.

Understanding Your Skin Tone

Before diving into the world of dye, it helps to understand our skin’s undertones—whether they lean warm, cool, or neutral. For many of us, the right hair colour enhances our melanin. The trick is to choose shades that complement our skin’s natural glow rather than wash it out. I learned that when the right colour is selected, it highlights the natural radiance and improves our overall look.

For example, warmer tones can bring a sense of natural warmth to the skin, while cooler shades can create an appealing contrast. Experimenting with various colours, from deep chocolate browns to hints of red or even unconventional shades, is part of the fun.

Classic Shades

For dyeing beginners, it is advisable to start with classic shades. By this, I mean colours that are closer to our skin tones. Browns, blacks, and espresso tones (mahogany) are clear examples of this. I found that a deep, glossy brown is a lovely choice—it improves the natural shine of our hair.



These colours are forgiving, and with how well they blend with our natural tones, the worries of the outcome going wrong are minimal.

Alfre Woodard with Mocha Brown I experimented with a couple of these classic options over the years. Each time, I discovered that the beauty of these shades lies in their simplicity. A natural dark brown or a refined black can serve as a solid foundation.

Zendaya on Sunkissed Brown From there, you can experiment with subtle highlights or lowlights that add texture without overwhelming your natural beauty.

Bold Choices

While classic colours provide a safe option, there’s something truly special about taking a leap of faith and trying something bold, i say, go big or go home. Once you’re comfortable with the basics, you might consider shades that are a bit more daring—like pale pink, purple, or even silvery gray. Think of it as you going against being mundane, you are sure to get second looks (or even more).

Highlights and Lowlights

One of the most interesting lessons I learned on my hair dye journey was the impact of highlights and lowlights. Adding light or dark streaks can be better than committing to one uniform colour. It is like you having one step in and another out, being on the fence isn’t always bad (especially in this situation). The highlights can brighten your face while the lowlights make the look look better.

It’s not always about a dramatic change; sometimes a few well-placed accents can make your hair look alive. When I first experimented with highlights, I was amazed at how a few strands could change my entire look. For example, a caramel highlight on a dark brown base can give your hair a sun-kissed appearance. It’s a technique that lets you have the best of both worlds.

DIY Hair Dye: Lessons from my Growing Pains

Looking back at my early attempts, the biggest takeaway was the importance of following instructions carefully and being patient with the process. DIY hair dye is a journey in itself. On my first trial, I washed my hair first before applying on my hair that wasn’t thoroughly dried. The burn, that is all I will say.

Before you even think about applying colour, make sure you understand your hair’s current condition and what it might need afterward. A strand test is always a must—it saved me from a couple of potential disasters later on.

It’s easy to be overwhelmed by the vast array of products available, but starting with a few trusted brands and simple techniques can make the experience more manageable. I now spend time researching not only the best colours for dark skin but also the proper methods to keep my hair healthy post-dye.

This includes using nourishing shampoos and conditioners, avoiding excessive heat styling, and regular deep conditioning treatments.

Caring for Your Dyed Hair

Once you’ve found a colour that suits you, the next step is maintaining its beauty. Dyeing your hair is not a one-time event—it’s a commitment to a new look requiring extra care. I’ve learned that the right hair care routine can make a significant difference. Sulfate-free shampoos, hydrating conditioners, and periodic treatments are essential in keeping the colour looking fresh and your hair feeling soft.

Every new shade is an opportunity to experiment. While my first attempt in 2017 might have been a disaster, it didn’t deter me from trying again. This is my soft way of saying you may not get what you want immediately, especially if you opt to do it yourself.