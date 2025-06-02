The Best 7 Pressure Cookers for Soft, Perfect Beans and Moi Moi

When it comes to making moi moi, there’s a certain frustration and annoyance that comes with it that I dislike so much. It’s bad enough that cooking takes unnecessary time compared to the time you spend eating it, but you see moi moi, if you want to make your own moi moi at home, you have to make serious preparations ahead of time.

From picking the beans, washing and peeling them, blending them with pepper and onions, that’s only stage one. Stage two is where things get emotional. You have to portion the mix into banana leaves, plastic bowls, or aluminium tins, while hoping you’ve wrapped them tight enough so the batter doesn’t spill into the pot water or steam unevenly. It’s a delicate balance, and if you don’t wrap the leaves properly or you miscalculate the heat or cooking time, you might end up with half-done or soggy moi moi that no one wants to eat.

That’s why if you know you’re not cut out for all that stress, I highly recommend investing in a pressure cooker. This single tool can change your cooking game, not just for moi moi, but also for beans, stews, rice, and many other dishes.

What Is a Pressure Cooker and Why Is It So Useful?

A pressure cooker is a sealed pot that uses steam pressure to cook food faster than traditional methods. It works by trapping steam inside, which raises the internal pressure and increases the boiling point of water. This speeds up the cooking process and softens even the toughest ingredients in record time. With a pressure cooker, making soft beans no longer means two hours on the stove, and your moi-moi can be ready within 30 - 40 minutes, cooked evenly. Pressure cooking also retains more nutrients in food, uses less water, and saves energy.

Here Are the Best Pressure Cookers for Beans and Moi Moi:

1. Crown Star Master Chef Pressure Cooker Pot – 12L

If you cook in large batches for a family or for events, consider getting this 12-litre pressure cooker. Its capacity can take enough moi-moi bowls or bean porridge to feed a large number of people. It's best for big families and bulk cooking.

The gasket release mechanism ensures that any excess pressure is safely expelled, preventing the lid from flying off (we’ve all heard the horror stories). If you’re prepping moi-moi in tins or containers, this pot can hold several at once without overcrowding.

It also cooks food quickly and evenly, and its triple safety system gives you peace of mind, allowing you to worry less about your food burning. Even when you use it at full capacity, you still won’t need to worry about spills or accidents. Price: ₦34,503. Where To Buy: Shop Deluxe .

2. Veronica Pressure Pot – 5.5L

If you’re cooking for a smaller household and want something smaller but still solid, the Veronica 5.5L Pressure Pot is a great option. It combines function and safety in one sleek stainless-steel build, while ensuring your meals are evenly cooked. It’s particularly good at making meat tender and cooking beans quickly without them becoming mushy. It also has an energy-saving design that uses less heat which in turn saves gas and electricity.

Also, it has an easy-to-clean surface and a secure locking system that prevents pressure accidents. This pressure cooker is ideal for small to medium-sized households, reducing cooking time by up to 70%. Price: ₦35,999. Where To Buy: Shop Nanos Mart .

3. Pressure King Pro 12-in-1 Digital Pressure Cooker – 5L

This one is for the tech-savvy home cook. The digital controls and preset programs make it incredibly easy to operate. It’s best for people who want one pot that does it all. The Pressure King Pro is a 12-in-1 device that slow cooks, steams, reheats, and more.

It has a dedicated steam setting that works wonders for moi moi. With this pressure cooker, you can be assured of getting soft, evenly cooked moi moi in half the usual time. It also comes with a UK recipe book, audible alerts, and a keep-warm function so no one gets cold moi-moi. Isn’t that just brilliant? Price: ₦78,000. Where To Buy: Shop Konga .

4. Maxi Electric Pressure Cooker CS6005W – 6L

The Maxi Electric Pressure Cooker is a budget-friendly electric model with different features and one-touch presets. It’s got people who want a simple and effective pressure cooker. With its 9 one-touch programme settings and 24-hour preset timer, this electric cooker makes meal prep super easy. Just plug it in, set it, and let it do its thing.

Its 6-litre capacity is a good middle ground for small to medium households. With it, you can make soft beans or moi-moi that need consistent heat without constant monitoring. The interface isn’t as sleek as the Pressure King Pro, but it still gets the job done just fine. Price: ₦92,000. Where To Buy: Shop Zit.ng .

5. Sanford SF3252PC Aluminium Pressure Cooker – 3L

This is your budget-friendly, stovetop option that is small, sturdy, and straightforward. If you’re cooking for one or two people and don’t need anything fancy, this aluminium pot gets the job done.

Its anti-bulge bottom makes it ideal for induction cooking, and it’s equipped with additional safety features, including a dual safety valve and a gasket release system. It’s not electric, so you’ll need to babysit it a little more, but the simplicity makes it dependable for basics like beans, yam, or rice. When it comes to making moi moi, it works best when you do smaller batches due to its 3-litre capacity. Price: ₦64,000. Where To Buy: Shop Alaba Mart .

6. Avinas Intelligent Electric Pressure Cooker – 6L

Avinas lives up to its “intelligent” name because this cooker has a sleek digital panel, thick non-stick inner pot, and multiple functions that go far beyond just pressure cooking. It’s a rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, and even a slow cooker in one.

The digital display allows you to manually control time and temperature, which is great if you want to adjust settings for other foods. It’s also well insulated to keep your food warm for hours. It has a digital display, rust-resistant interior, thick non-stick pot, and a polished exterior. Price: ₦85,000. Where To Buy: Shop Konga .

7. Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker – 5.7L

This is the classic all-in-one American import that has taken over British kitchens for good reason. It’s best for kitchen multi-taskers and batch cookers. When it comes to making moi moi, it will give you restaurant-quality results. Even tricky recipes like moi moi with eggs or sardines turn out well. This 7-in-1 cooker is loved for its ease, speed, and versatility. You can use it for jollof rice, moi moi, beans, or a chicken stew, it will always give you consistent results every time.

With 14 built-in smart programmes and safety mechanisms, even beginners can use it with confidence. It’s also a yoghurt maker, steamer, and rice cooker, which means it practically replaces half your kitchen appliances. It’s pricey, yes, and the most expensive item on this list, but it is 100% worth the investment. Price: ₦264,000. Where To Buy: Shop Home Kits .