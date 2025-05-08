There are certain fragrances that the perfume side of TikTok likes to cheekily call “pantydroppers,” and honestly, they’re not entirely wrong. These colognes seem to linger in the air long after he’s walked past, and have women (myself included) turning around to ask, “Sorry, what are you wearing?” I remember the first time I smelled Ultra Male by Jean Paul Gaultier on someone. I actually stopped him to confirm the name. That’s the power of a truly irresistible scent.

So if you’re shopping for yourself or helping your man find something that’ll leave a long-lasting impression on you and everyone around him, here are seven men’s colognes that consistently make women swoon. They are seductive and addictive.

1. Khamrah Qahwa by Lattafa

As someone who always recommends Khamrah to people because I love how sweet and syrupy it smells, my love for it was taken up a notch when I smelt Khamrah Qahwa. And if you’ve ever experienced the warm, spiciness of the original Khamrah, then Khamrah Qahwa will take you to even deeper levels of decadence.

At first, it’s a heady cocktail of cinnamon, cardamom and ginger. It is intense, spicy, and almost aggressive. On the dry-down, it’s all smooth vanilla, tonka, and just the right amount of coffee. It has a certain richness and warmth that Khamrah doesn’t have. It also gives off a luxurious, Middle Eastern richness that’s incredibly addictive. Price: $27.61. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Notes: Cinnamon, Cardamom, Ginger, Praline, White Flowers, Vanilla, Coffee, Tonka Bean, Benzoin, Musk.

2. Club De Nuit Milestone by Armaf

This would be it if clean, breezy, sun-kissed skin had a scent. Club De Nuit Milestone opens with a mouthwatering watermelon and sea breeze combo that smells like fresh laundry and coastal air. It’s light, unassuming, and oddly comforting.

While others chase syrupy gourmands, this one keeps things crisp and cool. Women love it because it smells clean, but not boring. Price: $30.35. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Notes: Sea Notes, Red Fruits, Bergamot, Violet, White Woods, Sandalwood, Musk, Ambroxan, Vetiver.

3. Ultra Male by Jean Paul Gaultier

Ultra Male is a sweet, fruity bombshell of a fragrance that walks the tightrope between masculine and playful. The pear and vanilla combination is instantly recognisable because it is fruity without being juvenile, with a spiced edge that keeps it sexy.

I’ve smelt this across nightclubs, date nights, and even on a guy at a brunch, and every time, I’m drawn to it. There’s something addictive about that warm vanilla dry-down, which seems to cling to skin (and memory) for hours. Price: $103.21. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Notes: Pear, Lavender, Mint, Bergamot, Lemon, Cinnamon, Clary Sage, Caraway, Black Vanilla Husk, Amber, Patchouli, Cedar.

4. Jazz Club by Maison Margiela

I like the idea of tobacco and rum in a fragrance more than the reality, except in Jazz Club. It gets it just right. There’s vanilla, vetiver, and clary sage, wrapped around a soft tobacco note that isn’t sharp or bitter.

It smells like an old-world liquor shop with leather armchairs and low jazz humming in the background. It’s warm, masculine, but never overbearing. It’s perfect for a man who doesn’t need to shout to be noticed. Price: $79.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Notes: Pink Pepper, Neroli, Lemon, Rum, Vetiver, Clary Sage, Tobacco Leaf, Vanilla Bean, Styrax.

5. Dior Homme Intense

This scent is pure sensuality in a bottle with powdery iris, leather, a hint of rose, and an animalic undertone that makes it unforgettable. It’s strong, long-lasting, and very captivating. Price: $94.68. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Notes: Tuscan Iris, Italian Orange, Leather, Rose, Sandalwood, Ambrette, Oud, Cedar.

6. Black Leather by Fragrance World

Black Leather is a fragrance that gets snatched off shelves as quickly as it lands, which shows how loved it is. It has a creamy, spicy allure that starts with tuberose and pepper but mellows into warm vanilla and smoky vetiver.

What sets it apart is the black sesame in the base that adds an unexpected earthiness that gives the scent a mysterious edge. Use it when you wear a leather jacket, and you’re in a space with low lighting having late-night conversations. Price: ₦22,000. Where To Buy: Shop The Scent Store . Notes: Orange Blossom, Tuberose, Black Pepper, Patchouli, Vetiver, Vanilla Bean, Black Sesame.

7. Bade’e Al Oud Honor and Glory by Lattafa

This one caught me off guard in the best way. It opens with the juiciest pineapple brûlée note I’ve ever encountered: sweet, creamy, and slightly burnt. What follows is a spicy swirl of turmeric, cinnamon, and vanilla that feels rich, warm, and comfortingly gourmand.

It leans unisex but wears incredibly well on men, especially those who want to smell unique without being too “niche”. Price: ₦33,150 (from ₦37,000). Where To Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria . Notes: Pineapple Brûlée, Turmeric, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Benzoin, Vanilla, Cashmeran, Sandalwood, Moss.

From spiced coffees to smoky oud and sun-drenched sea notes, these are colognes that will get you stopped, complimented, or even stared at. If you’ve ever smelt one of these on someone and found yourself involuntarily leaning in, you’re not alone.