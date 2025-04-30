The Best 11 Long-Lasting Bath & Body Works Body Mists Under ₦25,000

When it comes to perfumes, body mists, and body sprays, you honestly have to be lucky enough to hit the jackpot to find the ones that actually have staying power. You’d think perfumes, sitting proudly at the top of the fragrance pyramid, would automatically last the longest, but that’s not always the case. And while body mists often get a bad rap for lasting no longer than a quick ten minutes, there are hidden gems that hold their own all day and even into the next.

Bath & Body Works is the American fragrance giant that’s pretty much leading the pack when it comes to signature fragrance mists, scented lotions, 3-wick candles, home fragrances and everything in between. Since their launch in 1990, they’ve mastered the art of seasonal releases (with some scents like “Under the Christmas Tree” and “Cookie Butter”), generating endless hype year after year.

Now, if you’ve been on the hunt for a long-lasting body mist that won’t break the bank, you’re in luck. Let’s get straight into the best Bath & Body Works body mists under ₦25,000 that smell absolutely divine and will last all day.

1. Into The Night

This one could easily pass for a high-end perfume because it’s that good. It has notes of warm amber, rich woods, and a sensual floral swirl. Although you might not pick up much of the advertised mocha, it doesn’t even matter. Into The Night is sexy, sultry and so intoxicating that grammar rules go right out of the window for me whenever you wear it.

On clothes, it clings for literal days. It’s a femme fatale’s dream for layering with bolder perfumes like Lattafa’s Nebras or Lancôme’s La Vie Est Belle. With over 55,000 Amazon reviews, you just know you’re getting a beautiful fragrance that is loved and approved by many. Price: $13.25. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Notes: Black raspberry, crystal amber, jasmine, musk, mocha, rose, patchouli.

2. You’re The One

For the strongest Bath & Body Works mist, look no further. “You’re The One” is sweet, syrupy and addictive, thanks to the strawberry syrup note paired with soft rose and woods. It’s strong enough to rival some designer perfumes—and honestly, it performs better than a few I’ve tried. It could be a little cloying or nauseating on hot days, but in general, it’s a perfect cosy fragrance for any season. Price: $14. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Notes: Rose, strawberry syrup, woodsy notes.

3. Fresh Coconut and Cotton

A surprising favourite! Fresh Coconut and Cotton is clean, airy, and quietly powerful. This mist has the kind of staying power you rarely see with cotton-based scents, as it lasts well over 10 hours.

It smells like a beach house stocked with clean linen and a hint of coconut baking in the sun. If you’re looking for a clean scent that doesn't overwhelm with sweetness, this is your best option. Price: $49. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Notes: Coconut, cotton flower, sea notes.

4. Dark Kiss

If you love Britney Spears’ “Midnight Fantasy”, you’ll adore this. “Dark Kiss” is a lush, fruity, musky dream that’s perfect for night outs or fancy dinners.

A couple of sprays and an expensive perfume-like aura’ll surround you. It’s one of those mists that don’t need layering because it’s already a full-bodied fragrance on its own. Price: $14.25. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Notes: Plum, raspberry, black vanilla husk, incense, musk, rose, bergamot.

5. Chasing Fireflies

This one smells like fresh woods, grassy meadows, soft jasmine. Chasing Fireflies leans clean, slightly sweet and woodsy, and somehow manages to be both comforting and a little mysterious.

It lasts impressively long for a body mist, and if you love Jimmy Choo’s I Want Choo Forever, you’ll spot the similarity instantly. Price: $27.86. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Notes: Jasmine, woodsy notes, pear.

6. Champagne Apple and Honey

Fresh, juicy apples with a fizzy twist. Champagne Apple and Honey is crisp, sweet and smells delicious. It starts fruity and dries down into a warm, honeyed champagne scent that smells super cozy. If you want a playful, bright mist that’s not overly sugary, this is a perfect everyday choice. Price: $22.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Notes: Apple, champagne, honey, woodsy notes.

7. Pink Suede

Soft, pretty and surprisingly tenacious. “Pink Suede” combines fluffy peonies and cotton flowers with a fruity pop of red berries, creating a mist that’s incredibly long-lasting, especially on clothes. It’s gentle enough for casual wear, but still has that “I smell amazing without trying too hard” energy. Price: $19.95. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Notes: Cotton flower, peony, red berries.

8. Cozy Vanilla Bourbon

“Cozy Vanilla Bourbon” brings syrupy caramel, rich bourbon vanilla, and ripe fruits together in a boozy, sweet concoction that you won’t be able to get enough of. It’s also perfect for layering with heavier perfumes like Lattafa’s Khamrah, but just as delicious on its own. Price: ₦22,500. Where To Buy: Shop Kiisas Perfumes . Notes: Vanilla, bourbon vanilla, fruits.

9. Luminous

If you love Lancôme’s La Vie Est Belle, this is the affordable dupe you’ve been waiting for. “Luminous” is rich, playful, and decadently sweet with praline and amber, but also manages to smell sophisticated enough for a black-tie event.

It’s one of Bath & Body Works’ most “perfumey” body mists and it’s great for feeling expensive without actually spending much. Price: ₦18,500. Where To Buy: Shop Selfcare Naija Essentials . Notes: Amber, praline, iris, blackcurrant.

10. Sensual Amber

Rich and mature, “Sensual Amber” starts off fresh and floral but quickly melts into a sweet, warm, slightly boozy amber.

It’s the perfect cold-weather fragrance: cosy, luxurious, and complex. It’s comforting but still sophisticated and I can imagine a rich Nigerian aunty wearing this every day. Price: ₦22,500. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia . Notes: Amber, sandalwood, wild berries, orange blossom, lotus petals.

11. Pure Wonder

If you love fresh, airy, clean scents, you’ll love “Pure Wonder”. It smells icy, fizzy and sweet, like a sparkling soft drink on a cold winter’s day.

It’s light but very noticeable, and one of the best feminine “your skin but better” scents Bath & Body Works has in its arsenal. Price: ₦21,565 (from ₦22,700). Where To Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria . Notes: Star jasmine, white amber, ice, rose.

If you’ve been sceptical about body mists because of their reputation for weak staying power, Bath & Body Works will definitely change your mind. These picks not only smell heavenly but also perform remarkably well, with some even outlasting more expensive perfumes.