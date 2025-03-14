When it comes to selecting a fragrance that’s as multifaceted as a woman in the 21st century, Lattafa’s collection of perfumes for women provides a veritable playground. Lattafa is a Middle Eastern brand that creates perfumes that rival their high-end designer counterparts.

The good part is that Lattafa doesn’t make “Oud” its end-all or be-all. It truly has a diverse range of fragrances with sophisticated scent notes.

From sumptuous vanilla concoctions to alluring floral bouquets, there’s a scent to suit every mood, every outfit (yes, because we sometimes use select perfumes together with certain outfit combinations), and every occasion.

I did my research and curated a list of nine Lattafa perfumes that are top-notch performers, will suit the tastes of different women with unique personalities, and are all under the ₦50,000 mark.

1. Rave Now

If a fragrance could wear a tiara, Rave Now would! It has a rose-almond scent that reminds me of a princess at a royal ball. It’s often compared to cult classics like Burberry Her and Her Elixir de Parfum, though it’s more of a sophisticated cousin than an exact twin.

Upon spraying it, expect a brief burst of alcohol (a mere 10 seconds, mind you), before getting into the actual scent. Rave Now is an ultra-feminine mix of red fruits, vanilla, and marshmallows, with a powdery, floral dry-down. If you fancy sweet, pink-fluffy, Arabian musks, Rave Now is well worth a try. Just be prepared for the occasional headache if you do not like overly sugary scents. Price: ₦30,000. Where To Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria. Key Notes: Red fruits, orange, jasmine, lily of the valley, marshmallow, musk, vanilla, moss.

READ ALSO: Turn Heads With These 6 Sexy Perfumes For Women

2. Eclaire

Eclaire is a perfume for vanilla-obsessed women. The name itself is a French word for an “oblong pastry that is filled with whipped cream or custard.” If smelling like a creamy, caramel-drizzled pastry sounds like what you would like, then Eclaire is your fragrance soulmate.

This milky, sweet, and delicious scent is a dupe for Bianco Latte. It’s a long-lasting vanilla caramel bomb that earns endless compliments. However, it may be too much for everyday wear (unless you enjoy people leaning in for unwanted sniffs). It’s perfect for date nights or an evening out with the girls. Price: ₦47,200. Where to Buy: Shop My Perfume Shop. Key Notes: Vanilla, caramel, milk, sugar, honey, white blossom, praline, musk.

3. Angham

True to its name (Angham means “melodies”), this fragrance plays a soft symphony on your skin. Angham is super sweet, but not in a saccharine, dessert-like manner. Instead, it has a warm, gentle sweetness that is very approachable. It has a beautifully balanced mix of praline, lavender, and vanilla.

While it doesn’t have beast-mode longevity (expect around 5 - 6 hours), it’s an elegant, easy-to-wear scent that makes you smell effortlessly lovely. It also lasts much longer on clothes. Angham is a fragrance for the sweet, feminine, and pretty woman. Price: ₦44,999. Where To Buy: Shop Fragrances.com . Key Notes: Ginger, mandarin orange, pink pepper, cocoa, lavender, praline, amber, musk, vanilla.

4. Nebras

Nebras is Billie Eilish’s “Eilish” perfume in a parallel universe; only that it is longer-lasting and more affordable. With its tart berry opening, a rich vanilla-cacao heart, and a soft, comforting vanilla dry-down, this perfume is a hug in a bottle. The only polarising factor is that it has a minty opening.

Some love it, some don’t, but give it a few minutes, and you’ll be enveloped in the sweet, creamy goodness of chocolate, vanilla, and white florals. It has a lasting power that comfortably exceeds six hours and it is perfect for both daywear and a sophisticated evening out. Price: ₦39,000. Where To Buy: Shop Fragrance Wholesale . Key Notes: Red berries, mandarin orange, cocoa, vanilla, rose, sugar, tonka bean, amber, musk.

5. Bade’e Al Oud Apple Sublime

A dupe for Kayali Eden Apple, Lattafa perfected the balance of sweet and fresh with this perfume. The dominant lychee note gives it a juicy, candy-like scent, while vanilla and moss don’t let stray too far and become too cloying. Bade’e Al Oud Apple Sublime is an uncomplicated, straight up juicy sweet and fruity perfume.

It’s the sort of fragrance that can effortlessly transition from a day at the office to an evening rendezvous. If you're a fan of fruity fragrances, this is an uplifting, fun, and flirty perfume that lasts for hours. Price: ₦33,000. Where To Buy: Shop Muna Cosmetics . Key Notes: Apple, lychee, rose, plum, jasmine, vanilla, moss, patchouli.

6. Bade’e Al Oud Oud Amethyst

Oud Amethyst combines the classic, timeless essence of rose with the exotic nature of oud. The opening is a sugary pink pepper and bergamot mix, but the oud soon steals the show by giving the perfume a rich, slightly smoky depth.

I imagine a mysterious bombshell of a woman who barely has an online presence wearing this perfume. Price: ₦33,000. Where To Buy: Shop Muna Cosmetics . Key Notes: Pink pepper, bergamot, Turkish rose, Bulgarian rose, jasmine, oud, amber, vanilla.

7. Mayar Cherry Intense

Aside from vanilla being a well-loved fragrance note, cherry has been slowly gaining popularity and creating its own fan base. Which is why it’s no surprise that Lattafa hopped on this cherry bandwagon and created this deep, dark, and fruity perfume.

Mayar Cherry Intense is for anyone who can’t resist the allure of a sweet, intriguing, dark fragrance. It has an interesting combination of sweet cherry and cocoa. The opening is all chocolate-cherry jam, but as it settles, you’ll start to perceive the base notes of vanilla, patchouli, and amber better. But the cherry note stays all through. This is a sexy fragrance better suited for evening wear or when you want to channel your inner femme fatale. Though it may only linger for 3 to 4 hours on the skin, its presence on clothing can last for days. Price: ₦32,000. Where To Buy: Shop Perfumes For Less . Key Notes: Strawberry, bergamot, cherry jam, cacao, amber, vanilla, patchouli.

8. Khamrah

Picture a bakery overflowing with cinnamon rolls, nutmeg-dusted pastries, and warm vanilla treats…that’s Khamrah in a bottle. Its spicy-sweet gourmand profile makes it one of those perfumes that feels rich, indulgent, and comforting all at once.

Khamrah embodies the “rich aunty” energy well. It’s a perfume for the kind of woman who always smells divine, has an enviable wardrobe, and never forgets to slip you a little cash. It also has a remarkable staying power of 8 to 10 hours. Price: ₦41,500. Where To Buy: Shop Perfumes For Less . Key Notes: Cinnamon, nutmeg, praline, date, tuberose, amber wood, vanilla.

9. Fakhar Rose

Last but by no means least, Fakhar Rose is one of the most exquisite white floral fragrances ever crafted. It is a masterpiece for those who adore heady white florals with some fruitiness. Due to its powdery nature, this is not your typical tuberose-heavy scent that people tag as a “grandma” scent. Fakhar Rose is more sophisticated, modern, and ultra-feminine.

The orange blossom, jasmine, and patchouli also give it a luxurious, office-friendly vibe, while the honey sweetness in the dry-down keeps it from being too floral. And let’s not forget the beast-mode longevity and sillage - just a few sprays, and you’ll turn heads all day. Price: ₦30,900. Where To Buy: Shop My Perfume Shop . Key Notes: Orange blossom, tuberose, jasmine, patchouli, vetiver.

Lattafa has masterfully curated a collection of fragrances that caters to every facet of femininity. They have fruity fragrances for girly girls, vanilla fragrances for gourmand lovers, and rose fragrances for elegant, ultra-feminine women.