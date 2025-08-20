Our diet consists of so many different food items that provide us with the nutrients we need to function. You might have heard of the “rule of eating colourful food,” which means loading your plate with fruits and vegetables of different colours.

Why? Because every colour often represents a different set of nutrients from the antioxidants in red tomatoes to the vitamin C in green peppers. A colourful diet isn’t only Instagram-worthy , it’s also a simple way to make sure you’re getting a variety of vitamins , minerals, and fibre. One part of our diet that many of us often overlook, yet desperately need, is fibre. High-fibre foods are more than just “good for digestion.”

According to the Association of UK Dietitians , dietary fibre is the part of plants that you eat but which doesn’t get digested in your small intestine. Instead, it travels to your large intestine, where it’s broken down (fermented) by bacteria, fuelling your gut health. Fibre can be categorised in different ways: soluble, insoluble, resistant starch, and prebiotics. Soluble fibre (found in oats and apples) dissolves in water, forming a gel that helps control cholesterol and blood sugar. Insoluble fibre (found in nuts and wheat bran) adds bulk to your stool and keeps your digestive system moving smoothly.

Resistant starch (in bananas and potatoes) feeds the “good bacteria” in your gut. Prebiotics (like onions and garlic) act as a fertiliser for your gut microbiome. In short, fibre keeps your body running like a well-oiled machine. Adults are encouraged to get around 30g of dietary fibre a day, while children need between 15–25g depending on their age.

The truth, however, is that most people don’t get anywhere near this amount, which could explain why you’re constantly feeling sluggish, bloated, or simply drained. So, if you’re tired all the time, here are seven high-fibre foods that can help restore your energy and keep you going.

1. Oats

Oats are a type of whole grain often eaten as porridge, overnight oats, or baked into flapjacks. They’re affordable, filling, and packed with beta-glucan fibre, which helps lower cholesterol and steady blood sugar.

That’s why a bowl of oats in the morning keeps you full until lunchtime rather than leaving you craving snacks. You can have oats with some fruit and chia seeds, and you’ve got yourself a fibre-packed breakfast.

2. Apples

A fruit most of us grew up with, apples are one of the easiest ways to sneak fibre into your diet. Their skin contains insoluble fibre, which helps digestion, while the inside contains soluble fibre that stabilises blood sugar.

Apples are naturally sweet, portable enough to be carried around, and can be enjoyed raw, baked, or blended. An apple is nature’s energy bar.

3. Lentils

Lentils are small, lens-shaped legumes (like beans or peas) that come in different colours: green, brown, red, or black. They don’t look like much at first glance, but they contain fibre, especially soluble fibre, which helps control cholesterol.

On top of that, they’re protein-rich, which makes them good enough for vegetarians or anyone who wants a filling, hearty meal without meat. Lentil soups, curries, and salads are affordable, nutritious, and satisfying. Price: 9,000. Shop: Supermart .

4. Avocados

Known for their creamy texture, avocados are technically a fruit but are often eaten like a vegetable. They’re loaded with both soluble and insoluble fibre, with healthy fats that keep your brain sharp and your heart happy.

Adding avocado to toast or blending it into smoothies can make meals more satisfying and help to keep your energy levels stable.

5. Carrots

Carrots are crunchy root vegetables that can be eaten raw, roasted, steamed, or blended into soups and juices. They’re high in insoluble fibre, which helps keep digestion regular, but they also contain some soluble fibre, meaning they provide a steady release of energy.

They’re rich in beta-carotene, which the body turns into vitamin A (retinol). Read more on retinol-rich foods to add to your plate for healthier, firmer skin .

6. Nuts

Nuts (like almonds, walnuts, and cashews) are technically seeds encased in hard shells. They’re crunchy, satisfying, and contain insoluble fibre along with protein and healthy fats.

Just a handful can keep hunger at bay between meals. Due to them being calorie-dense, it’s best to enjoy them in moderation, but they’re brilliant for an on-the-go snack. Price: 3,860. Shop: Supermart .

7. Bananas

Bananas are one of the most popular fruits worldwide. Soft, sweet, and easy to peel, they’re not only rich in potassium (good for muscle and heart health) but also in resistant starch, a type of fibre that feeds the “good bacteria” in your gut.

Slightly green bananas have more resistant starch, while ripe ones have more natural sugars for quick energy. Either way, they’re a sweet snack that supports digestion and reduces tiredness. You can eat a banana with some peanut butter , and you’ve got yourself a filling snack. Price: 2,400. Shop: Bamiraa .

If you often feel exhausted, it might not just be stress or lack of sleep because your diet could be playing a role. By simply adding more high-fibre foods into your meals, you can support your gut, improve digestion, balance your energy levels, and even reduce your risk of long-term illnesses like heart disease and type 2 diabetes.