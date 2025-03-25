Our Favourite Peanut Butter, According To The Pulse Picks Team

Let’s be honest. Peanut butter is one of those things that just makes life better. It’s okay if you disagree with me. Whether you’re spreading it on bread, dipping your spoon straight into the jar (we listen; we won’t judge), or using it to upgrade your oatmeal, you must love it. And it’s okay if you don’t love or are allergic to it.

Many people prefer smooth peanut butter, but these butters come in all textures, and some brands even offer chocolate, fruit, or spiced peanut butter to cater to diverse buyer preferences. So, in the spirit of good food journalism, I asked the Pulse Picks team about their favourite peanut butter brands. The responses? Interesting, funny, very passionate and split firmly into two camps. Let’s break it down!

Nutzy: The People’s Favourite?

Price: ₦3,560. Where to Buy: Shop Supermart. One thing I quickly realized is that Nutzy Peanut Butter has a loyal fan base. It’s crazy! People love it for different reasons, but the main ones seem to be affordability, availability, and taste.

Excel – Sticking to What He Knows

If Excel had a motto, it would be, “Why fix what’s not broken?” His peanut butter of choice? Nutzy Extra Crunchy. Why does he love it?



His loyalty runs deep, not because he’s sampled all the peanut butter on the supermarket shelves, but because, well, why fix what’s not broken? He loves Nutzy because it is thick (no runny nonsense here), crunchy (because smooth is basically peanut paste), and, most importantly, it does exactly what he needs it to do: sit firmly on his bread like a well-behaved spread.

Gloria – The Peanut Butter Adventurer (Sort Of)

Gloria is also on Team Nutzy, but for slightly different reasons. For her, it’s all about the taste (obviously), the easy spread (no need for a morning arm workout), and the much-needed break from the butter and mayonnaise routine. With Nutzy’s creamy smooth, chocolate, and spicy jars, she’s got options. Variety is the spice of life (and sometimes, so is peanut butter).

Ezinne – The Budget Queen Who Wants More

Ezinne is all about getting the best deal, and Nutzy fits the budget. She particularly loves it because: It’s affordable – She’s not about to spend a fortune on peanut butter.

Loves the Chilli variant. Yes, Nutzy has a spicy peanut butter version, and Ezinne swears by it. Who knew peanut butter could be spicy? Nutzy, you do this one! But she would prefer Nutella peanut butter – if money weren’t an issue. In her words, “It’s richer and just tastes better.” But for now, Nutzy wins on price.

Olamide – The Peanut Butter Purist

Olamide is a Nutzy loyalist through and through; no experiments, no second guesses. Why mess with a good thing? It’s always available, so there’s no uncertainty at the supermarket. It pairs perfectly with bread (because what’s better than a classic PB sandwich?), and it’s easy on the wallet. But the real reason? He’s just not about that “try something new” life, especially when Nutzy has never let him down.

Skippy Peanut Butter– A Choice Foreign Brand

Price: ₦8,470. Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.

Hillary – A Skippy Loyalist (With a Side of Nutzy Love)

Now, here’s where things get interesting. She likes peanuts, always has, and always will. And because she’s a bit adventurous in the food department, she’s tried a range of peanut butters. She likes to cook with them, put them in shakes and smoothies, and admits to dedicating a jar just for snacking.



Though she likes and buys Nutzy Peanut Butter, Hillary isn’t riding the Nutzy train as hard as the others; instead, she prefers the classic Skippy Peanut Butter in creamy smooth. The taste is full-bodied and she appreciates the slight saltiness to it. At room temperature, it doesn’t separate and remains very spreadable at room temperature. It works well when she has to make peanut butter noodles. But there’s a problem; It’s expensive for a monthly purchase. So, while Skippy is her first love (and occasional buy), Nutzy won her over by making all their jars in 227 grams. This way she gets to buy one of each flavour.

Salem – The Foreign Brand Enthusiast

Salem is all about Skippy peanut butter for three main reasons: It’s smoother – No rough, chunky business here.

It tastes different and really nice – She swears Skippy has a unique taste.

She prefers foreign brands – No shame in liking the international stuff. But of course, there’s a downside; She thinks it’s expensive and not always available. So, what does she do when Skippy is out of reach? She settles for Nutzy. Why? Isn’t it obvious? The reason others go for it is it’s available and it’s cheaper!

Odunmorayo – The Die-Hard Skippy Fan

Some people are flexible with peanut butter brands. Odunmorayo is NOT one of those people.

She loves Skippy because it’s easy to spread and she refuses to buy any other brand. And here’s the kicker: If she can’t find Skippy, she just won’t eat peanut butter at all. It’s Skippy or nothing.

Grace – Team Nutzy (But with a Nutella Dream)

Grace buys Nutzy for one simple reason: it’s always available. But if we’re being honest, her heart belongs to Nutella any day, any time! (even if it’s not exactly peanut butter) Her reason: Nutella tastes amazing

The texture is elite – Smooth, creamy, light, and thick. But it’s expensive, So, like Ezinne, she sticks with Nutzy because it’s the best affordable option.

Which Peanut Butter Wins?

At the end of the day, peanut butter is personal. Some people love it crunchy, some love it smooth, and some (like Ezinne) want it spicy! But one thing’s for sure; as long as it’s peanut butter, you really can’t go wrong. After all these peanut butter confessions, one thing is clear. Nutzy is the people’s choice. Why? It’s affordable, easy to find, and comes in smooth, crunchy, and even chilli-flavoured for the adventurous.

But does that mean Nutzy is the best? Not necessarily. If you’re all about premium taste and texture, brands like Skippy and Nutella peanut butter win in that department. The problem? They’re pricey. So here’s the deal, according to what I gathered: If you’re on a budget; Nutzy is your best buddy.

If you want the creamiest, smoothest peanut butter experience → Skippy is the one.

If you want peanut butter that feels like a luxury treat → Nutella peanut butter is calling your name.