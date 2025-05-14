Top 6 Instagram-Worthy Spots You Need to See

That feeling when you enter a venue and the aesthetics are explosive. Such places blow your mind with their sheer visual appeal. It could be their thorough attention to detail and display of a specific theme, a calm and serene aura from the interior, or a display that stands out. Lagos is brimming with these kinds of places. You step in, and all you can think of is taking a picture for your Instagram page. From hidden gems to popular spots, serving local and international dishes , here's a list of such places where you can get this explosive feeling and more.

1. Cilantro Lagos

Location: Ikeja (26 Isaac John Street, Ikeja, Lagos) and Victoria Island (7 Musa Yar'Adua Street, Victoria Island, Lagos).

Cilantro Lagos is known for being an Indian/Asian restaurant that serves the aesthetics. It is a fine dining establishment with a large space utilised in sections and decorated to taste.

Beyond the aesthetics, the food options here are also extensive. Cilantro serves a variety of dishes, from delicious curries and aromatic biryanis to crisp tandoori. Pricing: Dishes range from ₦8,000 to ₦85,000 for the Cilantro signature platter. Dishes such as Schezwan fried rice, lamb biryani, Goan fish curry, and malai kofta (mashed vegetable dumplings) are also on the menu. Based on their policy, pictures taken here should be controlled so that other guests aren't slighted.

2. See Lagos

Location: 36B Wole Ariyo Street, Lekki Phase 1. Contact: 08153324888

Imagine dining while being surrounded by books and soft pillows beside you. That is the vibe See Lagos has. The aesthetics are modern and cosy, and the gently lit ambience is perfect for conversations. There are not many more ideal locations for a dinner date.

The menu has a French infusion, from herbed chicken balls (Boullettes De Poulet) to NIÇIOSE (Skinned potatoes, farm eggs, tuna, green lettuce, lemon, and black pepper dressing). Dinner dish prices generally range from as low as ₦10,000 to ₦92,000 (for the See Deluxe platter suitable for four to five persons). You can take as many pictures here as long as you get food.

Read Also: The Best Restaurants For International Cuisine in Lagos

3. Art Twenty One

Location: Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

Located inside Eko Hotels and Suites, Art Twenty One is a space and platform dedicated to contemporary art and design in Lagos. Founded in April 2013 by Caline Chagoury Moudaber, this expansive 600 sqm gallery was created with a clear mission—to contribute to Lagos's flourishing art and design scene while helping to present the city’s stature on the global art stage. This gallery regularly hosts exhibitions, which give the space a fresh look, making each visit to the gallery unique.

For Instagram, they have sitting benches that can be used to take pictures. Based on my experience at this venue, I recommend using the bench with your phone’s camera in ultrawide mode to capture a wide view of the gallery. Also, try to get the ceiling in your picture. There is also a booth filled with balloons, making it another wonderful spot for pictures. You can take pictures around the gallery while the balloon booth allows entry for fifteen minutes.

Read Also: The Best Art Galleries In Lagos

4. J Randle Centre

Location: Onikan Roundabout, Lagos Island, Lagos 102273, Lagos.

This location is about exploring history, but the experience is rich with the pieces. There are numerous places to take pictures and a wide range of objects to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the photographs. Entry for adults costs ₦5,000, while children under 10 can visit for free. There is also a club for kids where they can learn Yoruba. There are no picture restrictions here.

5. Ebony Life Place

Location: 1637 Adetokunbo Ademola, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This hotel resort is a favourite for people looking for places to take Instagrammable pictures. The reception area has been featured in many Instagram posts, from celebrities to influencers to Instagram baddies. You can tell it is visually appealing.

There is also a cinema, a boutique hotel, and an array of restaurants: Turaka, Jinja, and Pizza Garden. All these places in Ebony Life Place are well-decorated and would be ideal for your next Instagram post. Quick pictures can be taken at the entrance, and the other establishments like the cinema and Turaka are also picture-friendly.

6. Art Cafe

Location: 282 Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island.

Art Cafe, a French-inspired café, offers an artistic setting, free Wi-Fi , and a soothing ambiance, making it an ideal location for picture-loving individuals. The coffee shop and bar have received many positive reviews for their delicious food , drinks, coffee, and exceptional customer service.

There are no picture restrictions here.