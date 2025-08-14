A good budget Android phone today means more than just affordability; it needs to perform, capture memories well, and last all day. At around ₦150,000, the Itel S24 promises just that. With its standout 108MP camera, 90Hz display, and manageable size, it's one of the most compelling contenders under ₦200k. But how does it measure up against rivals within the same price range, like the Redmi 14C, Infinix Note 12, Tecno Camon 19 Pro, Redmi Note 11, and Infinix Zero X Pro? I put them head-to-head to help you decide.

1. Design & Build — Practical, Not Fragile

The itel S24 offers a lightweight feel (192 g) and slim profile (~8.3 mm thickness) with a matte back panel that keeps fingerprints at bay. The plastic frame doesn’t look or feel cheap, and the side-mounted fingerprint sensor doubles as a power button, very convenient. Redmi 14C presents a more glossy, glass-like aesthetic, but at the expense of grip. The Infinix Note 12, with its AMOLED display, feels sleeker but slightly heavier. The Tecno Camon 19 Pro stands out in design with its elevated camera island and polished finish, making it feel more premium.

S24 holds its own with an ergonomic yet durable feel, ideal for everyday use without worrying about accidental drops.

2. Display — Smooth, but Not the Brightest

The S24’s 6.6-inch IPS display offers HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It's smooth for scrolling, and colours are balanced, but brightness tops out around 480 nits, which can struggle under direct sunshine. The Redmi 14C improves on that with a 120Hz panel and higher brightness (~600 nits), making outdoor visibility and animations sharper. For AMOLED quality, the Infinix Note 12 (FHD+ OLED) and Redmi Note 11 shine with deeper blacks and vivid colours (despite 60–90Hz), giving a more cinematic viewing experience. The Tecno Camon 19 Pro also uses IPS, but its higher refresh rate helps replicate smoother visuals. If you value smoothness over visual pop, the S24 is fine, but AMOLED or brighter LCD panels in rivals can feel more pleasing, particularly for indoor media consumption.

3. Performance & Everyday Use

The itel S24 ships with a MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra processor, up to 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage, with memory fusion technology improving multitasking. In daily use, WhatsApp chats, Instagram, and light gaming, it’s responsive and reliable. Redmi 14C (Helio G81 Ultra) and Infinix Note 12 or Tecno Camon 19 Pro (Helio G96) perform slightly better in multitasking and heavier app use. Redmi Note 11, with Snapdragon 680, delivers more efficient performance and solid everyday power. For basic to moderate usage, the S24 is more than capable. Heavy game players or multitaskers might prefer G96 or Snapdragon 680-powered options.

4. Camera — The S24’s Breakout Talent

This is where the itel S24 truly shines: it features a 108MP Samsung HM6 sensor, rare in this price segment. In daylight, photos are sharp, with good detail and clarity. The 8MP selfie camera is adequate under good lighting. Redmi 14C uses a 50MP main and 13MP selfie cam, good for everyday photos but less detailed. Tecno Camon 19 Pro, with its 64MP + telephoto combo and a higher-res 32MP selfie shooter, offers more versatility, but at a significantly higher price. The S24 lacks telephoto or ultrawide lenses, which the Camon 19 Pro offers. If your focus is still-image detail (especially outdoors), the S24’s 108MP sensor is the best bet under ₦200k.

5. Battery Life & Charging — Steady, Not Swift

The S24’s 5,000 mAh battery consistently lasts a full day of moderate use. Its 18W charging is reliable, filling 50% in about 40 minutes. By comparison: Redmi 14C is similar, with its slightly larger battery and the same charging speed .

Infinix Note 12 & Tecno Camon 19 Pro offer 33W charging, halving the recharge time.

Infinix Zero X Pro goes even further with 45W fast charging.

Infinix Note 12 VIP (from forum insights) boasts a blistering 120W option, charging to 100% in ~22 minutes. If you can wait, the S24’s battery performance is solid. For those who need rapid top-ups, faster-charging rivals may be worth the premium.

6. Software Experience — Lean vs Feature-Rich

The itel S24 runs Android 13 with itel’s UI, which leans towards minimalism, and that transparency makes it user-friendly. Redmi 14C uses Android 14 with HyperOS , offering robust customisation options but also some pre-installed bloat. Infinix and Tecno devices, using XOS / HiOS, are feature-loaded and include extras like AI assistants, quick-share tools, and custom galleries, some of which are useful, while others may feel like clutter. If you prefer clean navigation and fewer distractions, the S24 is well-suited. Power users may appreciate the extra utility of richer skins.

7. Connectivity and Extras

The itel S24 supports 4G, dual SIM, side fingerprint, and the standard sensors expected at this tier. The Redmi 14C includes a higher-res selfie cam and a higher refresh rate display, but no NFC. Notably, the Redmi 14C does not list NFC, unlike some peers like the Redmi Note 11. The S24 covers the basics well. If you use NFC or stereo sound, check your chosen rival's specs.

8. Price & Value — What You Get for Your Money

Model Approx. Price Highlights itel S24 ₦120,000 Best-camera 108MP, clean UI Redmi 14C ₦162,600 Smoother 120Hz screen, snappy feel Infinix Note 12 ₦195,000 AMOLED, 33W charging, stylish display Tecno Camon 19 Pro ₦200,000 Versatile cameras, sharper day shots Redmi Note 11 ₦141k–₦163k AMOLED, balanced performance Infinix Zero X Pro ₦181,300 Fast 45W charging, zoom lens

9. Who Should Choose the itel S24?

Go for the itel S24 if you: Want a 108MP camera experience on a ₦150k budget.

Prefer a lightweight phone with clean software.

Need a reliable everyday phone that doesn’t overspend on frivolous extras. You may prefer rivals if you: Value AMOLED display quality and brightness.

Require fast charging for power-hungry schedules.

Want multi-lens photography or stronger gaming performance.