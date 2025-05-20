On 9 September 2024, Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max during its “Wonderlust” event on. Pre-orders began on 13 September, and the phones became available worldwide starting 20 September 2024.

Rukayat , our resident Apple product lover, earlier reviewed the iPhone 16 , praising its exceptional camera layout and battery capacity, noting that the “one thing Apple nailed…is (its) battery life.” This is music to the ears of iPhone users, as the average iPhone user often carries a power bank .”

These new models bring on-device AI that drafts messages, sorts photos, and summarises content without needing the cloud. They also offer features you won’t find on other flagships, like the new Camera Control button on the side, which gives you one-touch access to zoom and capture.

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max pack Apple’s new A18 Pro chip, which means apps launch instantly 15 % faster than last year’s model while consuming battery power more gently. There is also zero stutter when you bounce between a dozen tabs.

But does this mean they are equal? Of course not. There’s a big difference between the two models. Using users’ reviews and test runs, we’ll compare both models based on price, build quality, battery life, display, performance, and more so you can pick the phone that fits your lifestyle.

Here's where you can shop the iPhone 16



Shop the iPhone 16 Pro Price : ₦2,099,000. Where to Buy: Shop iStore . (256 GB)

Price : ₦2,415,000. Where to Buy: Shop PC Place Nigeria (512 GB)

Price: 1,544,375. Where to Buy: Shop Apple Store NG ( 1TB)

iPhone 16 Pro Max Price : ₦2,399,000. Where to Buy: Shop iStore . (256GB)

Price : ₦2,645,000. Where to Buy: PC Place Nigeria (512 GB)

Price : ₦3,199,000. Where to Buy : Shop iStore . (1 TB)

Price: $1,097.50. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon . (Refurbished, 256GB)

Camera & Photography

Both the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max boast the same triple-lens setup: 48 MP main, 48 MP ultrawide, and 12 MP telephoto, plus a LiDAR scanner. So, you’ll get equally sharp, vibrant shots and smooth 4K/120 fps video on either model.

Thanks to the 12 MP front camera, selfies come out identical, too. Low-light performance, zoom clarity, and image stabilisation perfectly match both sizes. The handy Camera Control button on the side lets you jump straight into photo or video mode without digging through menus. The bottom line: The Pro Max does not have a camera advantage, choose based on the screen size and battery life that suit you.

Read Also: The 10 Best Camera Phones You Can Buy Right Now

Battery Life & Charging

In Tom’s Guide’s 5G web-surfing test, the iPhone 16 Pro Max lasted an astonishing 18 h 6m, over four hours more than its predecessor, and beat almost every flagship out there.

The iPhone 16 Pro still delivers around 14 hours under the same conditions, which is excellent for its size. Both phones support up to 20W wired charging and 15W MagSafe, refilling to 50 % in about 30 minutes.

Connectivity

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max let you surf web pages and stream videos on super-fast 5G or Wi-Fi 7. Thanks to the latest Bluetooth 5.3 support, your Bluetooth headphones, watch, or car stereo pair instantly and stay rock-solid. With precise GPS, both phones know exactly where you are and can even chat via satellite when you’re off the grid. Bottom line: They’re neck-and-neck in everyday connectivity, and the ability to send messages via satellite gives both an edge when you wander off-road.

Display & Sound Quality

You’ll notice the screens on both phones pop, Colours are vibrant, blacks look deep, and even under bright sunlight, they stay bright enough to see every detail. The iPhone 16 Pro Max’s bigger display draws you into videos and games, but the iPhone 16 Pro still feels plenty roomy and is much easier to handle one-handed.

As for sound, both models pack surprisingly loud, crystal-clear speakers that make watching clips or jumping on a FaceTime call seamless and delightful, just don’t expect booming bass; for that, you’ll still want a Bluetooth speaker or a good pair of headphones .

Read Also: The Best Bluetooth Speakers for Powerful Indoor Sound.

Build Quality & Design

From the first touch, you’ll notice how solid both phones feel; thanks to a bright stainless-steel frame and Apple’s toughest smartphone glass up front, which is twice as resistant to breaks as any other phone cover.

Even if you toss your phone in a bag with keys or drop it on a hard floor, Apple’s Ceramic Shield has been tested to be twice as tough as any rival glass, so there’s less to worry about when life gets rough.

Flip the phones over, and the matte glass back doesn’t just look great, it actively fights off fingerprints, so you won’t have to wipe smudges away constantly. Both models carry an IP68 rating, meaning they’ll survive being submerged up to six metres deep for half an hour.

Size-wise, the iPhone 16 Pro Max gives you a noticeably larger “stage” for watching shows and playing games, but it does add a bit more heft to your hand and pocket. The iPhone 16 Pro is more compact and feels more natural when used one-handed.

Performance & Multitasking

Apps open instantly, and you can switch between tasks, too; everything keeps up with you. You could be trimming a video, diving into graphics-heavy games, or hopping between a dozen browser tabs; there’s zero lag or hiccups. Real-world testing showed that even when both phones were pushed to their limits, during marathon gaming sessions, they kept gameplay smooth from start to finish.

Software Updates & Support

Shipped with iOS 18, both iPhone 16 Pro models will enjoy at least six years of major iOS updates and security patches —Apple’s best-in-class policy. Quarterly security fixes and feature updates (like AI-powered Summarise in Mail) arrive month-to-month, keeping your device secure and fresh longer than most Android rivals.