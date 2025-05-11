Top Headphone Brands with Noteworthy Warranties

Buying a new pair of headphones can feel like a mini investment. Whether you’re buying premium noise-cancelling, sporty wireless earbuds for your gym sessions or just an everyday pair to catch up on podcasts, you want to know your money is well spent. We all check the sound quality, battery life, comfort, and how cool they look, but we often skip the warranty. Think about it. What happens if your pricey headphones stop working after six months? Or if one earbud mysteriously goes silent? This is where a solid warranty becomes your best friend. Some brands will ghost you, while others go the extra mile to make things right without giving you a headache. Here are headphone brands and products that stand by their products. We also list the kind of warranty each brand offers, how easy it is to claim, and what users say about their experience.

1. JLab Audio – Lifetime Assurance for Wired Products

JLab offers a limited lifetime warranty for all authentic wired earbuds and headphones and a two-year warranty for Bluetooth products. This warranty covers defects in materials and workmanship under normal use. If a manufacturing defect arises, JLab will repair, replace, or offer a store credit equivalent to the product's current value. It's essential to note that the warranty applies only to products purchased from authorised dealers and does not cover damages resulting from misuse or accidents.

Price: $79.99 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon

2. Koss Corporation: Decades of Trust

Koss stands behind their products with a limited warranty for items manufactured in North America. This warranty covers defects in materials and workmanship under everyday use by the original buyer. To claim the warranty, customers are expected to ship the defective product to Koss, and replacements are typically shipped within 72 hours of processing. However, the warranty does not cover damages caused by misuse, accidents, or unauthorised modifications.

Price: $40.05 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon

3. Apple (AirPods & Beats): Standard Coverage with Optional Extension

Apple provides a one-year limited warranty covering manufacturing defects for its AirPods and Beats products. For added protection, customers can opt for AppleCare+, which extends coverage to two years and includes up to two incidents of accidental damage every 12 months, each subject to a service fee.

Additionally, AppleCare+ offers 24/7 priority access to Apple experts via chat or phone. Price: ₦240,000 Where To Buy: Shop Slot

4. Jabra: Commitment Beyond Sales

Jabra offers a two-year warranty on its headphones, covering manufacturing defects. Even as it transitions away from consumer earbuds, Jabra has pledged to support existing products through its warranty, reflecting a strong commitment to customer satisfaction. It's important to note that the warranty does not cover damages resulting from misuse, accidents, or unauthorised modifications.

Price: $42.87 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon

5. Sennheiser: Professional Grade Assurance

Sennheiser provides a two-year warranty for their headphones, ensuring coverage against manufacturing defects under regular use. The warranty excludes consumable parts such as batteries, ear pads, and cables and damages resulting from misuse or unauthorised modifications.

Price: $229.95 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon

6. Sony: Standard Industry Coverage

Sony provides a one-year warranty for their headphones, covering manufacturing defects under normal use. Additionally, Sony offers promotions where customers can claim extra warranty coverage for selected models upon registration within a specified period after purchase. Price: ₦499,000 Where To Buy: Shop Just Fones

7. Bose: Premium Sound, Standard Warranty

Bose offers a one-year limited warranty on their headphones, covering defects in materials and workmanship under normal use. The warranty excludes damages resulting from misuse, accidents, or unauthorised modifications.

Price: ₦650,000 Where To Buy: Shop Just Fones

8. Shokz (formerly AfterShokz): Focused Protection

Shokz provides a two-year international warranty for its bone conduction headphones, covering manufacturing defects. If the charging case or one of the earbuds is defective, Shokz will replace the entire set during the warranty period. The warranty does not cover damages from misuse, accidents, or modifications. Price: $99.95 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon

9. Bang & Olufsen: Extended Coverage with Registration

Bang & Olufsen offers a two-year warranty , which can be extended to three years upon registering certain products through their companion app. This policy demonstrates the brand's commitment to customer satisfaction and product longevity. The warranty covers defects in materials and workmanship under normal use and excludes damages resulting from misuse, accidents, or unauthorised modifications. Price: $485.40 Where to Buy: Shop Amazon