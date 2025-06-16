Which Nigerian Internet Provider Is Better Than Starlink?

Starlink entered with an impact when it launched in Nigeria. High-speed internet from space sounded like the ultimate solution for anyone tired of poor connectivity. However, while Starlink is an excellent option for some, it’s not always the best fit for everyone, especially when it costs upwards of ₦57,000 per month, requires steady electricity, and can experience slowdowns in bad weather.
Luckily, several Nigerian internet providers offer reliable alternatives with unique advantages, depending on your needs and location. Here’s a closer look at some top options that might be better than Starlink, for the right person.
Read Also: We Checked If Airtel’s Nokia Router Is the Cheapest Unlimited Option—Here’s What We Think
1. MTN Fibre X: Better for Consistent Speed on a Budget
If you're already an MTN user, Fibre X offers a familiar experience with even more stability. It maintains solid speeds regardless of weather; the best part is that installation is completely free. Technicians will come to your home to set everything up.
Pros
Steady speed in all conditions
Free installation
Affordable for the quality
Cons
No data rollover
Monthly subscription only
Shuts off without power
Price plans:
50Mbps - ₦25,000
100Mbps - ₦45,000
150Mbps - ₦60,000
This is limited to certain areas in Nigeria. This is a strong Starlink alternative with predictable service for people who already live in MTN Fibre-covered areas and have reliable electricity. To find out if your area is covered, visit the MTN website here.
Covered? Great. Find a suitable plan for your needs here.
2. Spectranet: Better for Power Outages and Flexibility
Spectranet is ideal if you're in a power-challenged area. Their routers have built-in backup batteries, so your connection stays live even when NEPA disappoints. They also let you roll over unused data and offer broadband and mobile data options.
Pros
Backup battery for power outages
Unused data rolls over
Dual subscription options
Dependable in bad weather
Installation is free
Cons
Slower speeds compared to others
Not truly unlimited
Plans:
Diamond (200GB) - ₦30,000
Platinum (325GB) - ₦35,000
BigData (400GB) - ₦45,000
MegaData (550GB) - ₦60,000
Spectranet is better than Starlink if you're in a spot with unstable electricity, can deal with average speed, or want a data plan that adapts to your usage habits.
To access their plans, visit their website here.
3. ipNX: Better for Ultra-Fast Uncapped Internet
If you're a heavy internet user, streaming in 4K, gaming online, or working from home, ipNX’s FOS Xtreme service might be the upgrade you need. They offer speeds up to 1 Gbps, far beyond what most providers can promise.
Pros
Breakneck speeds
Uncapped data usage
Cons
No data rollover for home plans
No power backup
Installation isn’t free
May slow down with many users
Price (excluding service fees):
20Mbps - ₦22,253
30Mbps - ₦29,475
60Mbps - ₦39,750
100Mbps - ₦53,925
150Mbps - ₦80,175
200Mbps - ₦106,425
If you’re in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, or Kano and have the budget, ipNX might outperform Starlink in speed and data freedom. Browse their options here.
4. Airtel Fibre: Better for Unlimited, Disruption-Free Browsing
Airtel’s Fibre Service is one of the country's most affordable true unlimited internet options. Once you’re connected, it’s smooth sailing, with no data caps and no throttling, just steady browsing and streaming.
Pros
Unlimited data
Low risk of service disruption
Affordable monthly plans
Cons
Only available in select estates (50 in Lagos and Abuja)
Power-dependent
No broadband or mobile data activation
No rollover
Requires an installation fee
Price:
20Mbps - ₦15,000
40Mbps - ₦20,000
60Mbps - ₦30,000
80Mbps - ₦50,000
(Installation costs ₦35,000)
If you live in one of the supported estates, this is a smarter pick over Starlink, especially if you're looking for unlimited access at a lower price. Get something that works for you here. Contact customer support or visit the nearest Airtel physical store to find out if your area is covered.
5. FiberOne: Better for Balanced Speed and Cost
FiberOne hits a sweet spot between high speed and affordability. With speeds up to 500Mbps and truly unlimited browsing, it suits households or small offices with multiple devices connected all day.
Pros
Unlimited data
High speeds
Less prone to interference
Cons
Only in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Ilorin
Mixed reviews on customer service (with most leaning towards negative)
Paid installation with possible delays.
Price (Lagos plans):
30Mbps - ₦16,914
65Mbps - ₦28,706
120Mbps - ₦44,003
160Mbps - ₦60,011
220Mbps - ₦84,687
For users in supported cities who want a faster experience without breaking the bank, FiberOne provides a practical alternative to Starlink’s premium pricing. Get what you need here.
So, Which One Is Better Than Starlink?
It depends on what you need. Starlink offers coverage in remote areas. However, if you live in a serviced estate or major city with more reliable power, you want better value or service tailored to your lifestyle. Some Nigerian providers may give you a better run for your money.
Before jumping on the Starlink train, check if these providers are available in your area. You might find a smarter, cheaper, or more reliable internet option in your neighbourhood.