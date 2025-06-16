Which Nigerian Internet Provider Is Better Than Starlink?

Starlink entered with an impact when it launched in Nigeria. High-speed internet from space sounded like the ultimate solution for anyone tired of poor connectivity. However, while Starlink is an excellent option for some, it’s not always the best fit for everyone, especially when it costs upwards of ₦57,000 per month, requires steady electricity, and can experience slowdowns in bad weather. Luckily, several Nigerian internet providers offer reliable alternatives with unique advantages, depending on your needs and location. Here’s a closer look at some top options that might be better than Starlink, for the right person.

1. MTN Fibre X: Better for Consistent Speed on a Budget

If you're already an MTN user, Fibre X offers a familiar experience with even more stability. It maintains solid speeds regardless of weather; the best part is that installation is completely free. Technicians will come to your home to set everything up. Pros Steady speed in all conditions

Free installation

Affordable for the quality Cons No data rollover

Monthly subscription only

Shuts off without power Price plans: 50Mbps - ₦25,000

100Mbps - ₦45,000

150Mbps - ₦60,000 This is limited to certain areas in Nigeria. This is a strong Starlink alternative with predictable service for people who already live in MTN Fibre-covered areas and have reliable electricity. To find out if your area is covered, visit the MTN website here . Covered? Great. Find a suitable plan for your needs here.

2. Spectranet: Better for Power Outages and Flexibility

Spectranet is ideal if you're in a power-challenged area. Their routers have built-in backup batteries, so your connection stays live even when NEPA disappoints. They also let you roll over unused data and offer broadband and mobile data options. Pros Backup battery for power outages

Unused data rolls over

Dual subscription options

Dependable in bad weather

Installation is free Cons Slower speeds compared to others

Not truly unlimited Plans: Diamond (200GB) - ₦30,000

Platinum (325GB) - ₦35,000

BigData (400GB) - ₦45,000

MegaData (550GB) - ₦60,000 Spectranet is better than Starlink if you're in a spot with unstable electricity, can deal with average speed, or want a data plan that adapts to your usage habits. To access their plans, visit their website here .

3. ipNX: Better for Ultra-Fast Uncapped Internet

If you're a heavy internet user, streaming in 4K, gaming online, or working from home, ipNX’s FOS Xtreme service might be the upgrade you need. They offer speeds up to 1 Gbps, far beyond what most providers can promise. Pros Breakneck speeds

Uncapped data usage Cons No data rollover for home plans

No power backup

Installation isn’t free

May slow down with many users Price (excluding service fees): 20Mbps - ₦22,253

30Mbps - ₦29,475

60Mbps - ₦39,750

100Mbps - ₦53,925

150Mbps - ₦80,175

200Mbps - ₦106,425 If you’re in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, or Kano and have the budget, ipNX might outperform Starlink in speed and data freedom. Browse their options here .

4. Airtel Fibre: Better for Unlimited, Disruption-Free Browsing

Airtel ’s Fibre Service is one of the country's most affordable true unlimited internet options. Once you’re connected, it’s smooth sailing, with no data caps and no throttling, just steady browsing and streaming. Pros Unlimited data

Low risk of service disruption

Affordable monthly plans Cons Only available in select estates (50 in Lagos and Abuja)

Power-dependent

No broadband or mobile data activation

No rollover

Requires an installation fee Price: 20Mbps - ₦15,000

40Mbps - ₦20,000

60Mbps - ₦30,000

80Mbps - ₦50,000

(Installation costs ₦35,000) If you live in one of the supported estates, this is a smarter pick over Starlink, especially if you're looking for unlimited access at a lower price. Get something that works for you here . Contact customer support or visit the nearest Airtel physical store to find out if your area is covered.

5. FiberOne: Better for Balanced Speed and Cost

FiberOne hits a sweet spot between high speed and affordability. With speeds up to 500Mbps and truly unlimited browsing, it suits households or small offices with multiple devices connected all day. Pros Unlimited data

High speeds

Less prone to interference Cons Only in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Ilorin

Mixed reviews on customer service (with most leaning towards negative)

Paid installation with possible delays. Price (Lagos plans): 30Mbps - ₦16,914

65Mbps - ₦28,706

120Mbps - ₦44,003

160Mbps - ₦60,011

220Mbps - ₦84,687 For users in supported cities who want a faster experience without breaking the bank, FiberOne provides a practical alternative to Starlink’s premium pricing. Get what you need here .

So, Which One Is Better Than Starlink?