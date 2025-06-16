Pulse logo
Starlink Is Great, But These Providers Might Be Better (and Cheaper)

16 June 2025 at 19:30
Looking for a better internet option than Starlink in Nigeria? Compare top providers like MTN, Airtel, and Spectranet by speed and value.
Which Nigerian Internet Provider Is Better Than Starlink?
Starlink entered with an impact when it launched in Nigeria. High-speed internet from space sounded like the ultimate solution for anyone tired of poor connectivity. However, while Starlink is an excellent option for some, it’s not always the best fit for everyone, especially when it costs upwards of ₦57,000 per month, requires steady electricity, and can experience slowdowns in bad weather.

Luckily, several Nigerian internet providers offer reliable alternatives with unique advantages, depending on your needs and location. Here’s a closer look at some top options that might be better than Starlink, for the right person.

1. MTN Fibre X: Better for Consistent Speed on a Budget

Starlink Is Great, But These Providers Might Be Better (and Cheaper)
If you're already an MTN user, Fibre X offers a familiar experience with even more stability. It maintains solid speeds regardless of weather; the best part is that installation is completely free. Technicians will come to your home to set everything up.

Pros

  • Steady speed in all conditions

  • Free installation

  • Affordable for the quality

Cons

  • No data rollover

  • Monthly subscription only

  • Shuts off without power

Price plans:

  • 50Mbps -  ₦25,000

  • 100Mbps -  ₦45,000

  • 150Mbps -  ₦60,000

This is limited to certain areas in Nigeria. This is a strong Starlink alternative with predictable service for people who already live in MTN Fibre-covered areas and have reliable electricity. To find out if your area is covered, visit the MTN website here

Covered? Great. Find a suitable plan for your needs here.

2. Spectranet: Better for Power Outages and Flexibility

Starlink Is Great, But These Providers Might Be Better (and Cheaper)

Spectranet is ideal if you're in a power-challenged area. Their routers have built-in backup batteries, so your connection stays live even when NEPA disappoints. They also let you roll over unused data and offer broadband and mobile data options.

Pros

  • Backup battery for power outages

  • Unused data rolls over

  • Dual subscription options

  • Dependable in bad weather

  • Installation is free

Cons

  • Slower speeds compared to others

  • Not truly unlimited

Plans:

  • Diamond (200GB) -  ₦30,000

  • Platinum (325GB) -  ₦35,000

  • BigData (400GB) -  ₦45,000

  • MegaData (550GB) -  ₦60,000

Spectranet is better than Starlink if you're in a spot with unstable electricity, can deal with average speed, or want a data plan that adapts to your usage habits.

To access their plans, visit their website here.

3. ipNX: Better for Ultra-Fast Uncapped Internet

Starlink Is Great, But These Providers Might Be Better (and Cheaper)

If you're a heavy internet user, streaming in 4K, gaming online, or working from home, ipNX’s FOS Xtreme service might be the upgrade you need. They offer speeds up to 1 Gbps, far beyond what most providers can promise.

Pros

  • Breakneck speeds

  • Uncapped data usage

Cons

  • No data rollover for home plans

  • No power backup

  • Installation isn’t free

  • May slow down with many users

Price (excluding service fees):

  • 20Mbps -  ₦22,253

  • 30Mbps -  ₦29,475

  • 60Mbps -  ₦39,750

  • 100Mbps -  ₦53,925

  • 150Mbps -  ₦80,175

  • 200Mbps -  ₦106,425

If you’re in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, or Kano and have the budget, ipNX might outperform Starlink in speed and data freedom. Browse their options here.

4. Airtel Fibre: Better for Unlimited, Disruption-Free Browsing

Starlink Is Great, But These Providers Might Be Better (and Cheaper)

Airtel’s Fibre Service is one of the country's most affordable true unlimited internet options. Once you’re connected, it’s smooth sailing, with no data caps and no throttling, just steady browsing and streaming.

Pros

  • Unlimited data

  • Low risk of service disruption

  • Affordable monthly plans

Cons

  • Only available in select estates (50 in Lagos and Abuja)

  • Power-dependent

  • No broadband or mobile data activation

  • No rollover

  • Requires an installation fee

Price:

  • 20Mbps -  ₦15,000

  • 40Mbps -  ₦20,000

  • 60Mbps -  ₦30,000

  • 80Mbps - ₦50,000
    (Installation costs ₦35,000)

If you live in one of the supported estates, this is a smarter pick over Starlink, especially if you're looking for unlimited access at a lower price. Get something that works for you here. Contact customer support or visit the nearest Airtel physical store to find out if your area is covered.

5. FiberOne: Better for Balanced Speed and Cost

Starlink Is Great, But These Providers Might Be Better (and Cheaper)

FiberOne hits a sweet spot between high speed and affordability. With speeds up to 500Mbps and truly unlimited browsing, it suits households or small offices with multiple devices connected all day.

Pros

  • Unlimited data

  • High speeds

  • Less prone to interference

Cons

  • Only in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Ilorin

  • Mixed reviews on customer service (with most leaning towards negative)

  • Paid installation with possible delays.

Price (Lagos plans):

  • 30Mbps - ₦16,914

  • 65Mbps - ₦28,706

  • 120Mbps - ₦44,003

  • 160Mbps - ₦60,011

  • 220Mbps - ₦84,687

For users in supported cities who want a faster experience without breaking the bank, FiberOne provides a practical alternative to Starlink’s premium pricing. Get what you need here.

So, Which One Is Better Than Starlink?

It depends on what you need. Starlink offers coverage in remote areas. However, if you live in a serviced estate or major city with more reliable power, you want better value or service tailored to your lifestyle. Some Nigerian providers may give you a better run for your money.

Before jumping on the Starlink train, check if these providers are available in your area. You might find a smarter, cheaper, or more reliable internet option in your neighbourhood.

