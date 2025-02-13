New MTN Vs. Airtel Data Plans: Which is Cheaper & Better?

Since the COVID-19 lockdown, we’ve all come to appreciate the popular tagline from Airtel’s award-winning 2016 TV commercial, ‘Data is Life’. However, keeping up with data costs still feels like an endless chore, and the recent 50% increase in MTN’s data plan prices certainly doesn’t help matters. This news may prompt you to consider switching to Airtel, the country’s second-largest network provider.

So, if you’re considering a network switch, here’s a comparison of the current data plans offered by both providers to help you decide which is best.

How to Know the Best Data Plan for You

Cost-Effectiveness : You do not want to overpay for the same amount of data you could’ve gotten elsewhere for less. The best data plan ensures you get the most out of every naira.

Lasting : Nobody enjoys frequent data purchases. So, it isn’t the right plan if it doesn’t keep you online longer while meeting your internet needs.

Network Reliability: Regardless of the amount, your chosen plan should offer you speed and coverage. Now that you know what to look for, let’s compare MTN and Airtel in terms of affordability, data volume, and overall value.

Note: I will be leaving out their postpaid data plans, given that most of us (Nigerian users) subscribe to their prepaid plans. Also, for the more extensive 5G router plans, we’ve compared both MTN & Airtel offers.

MTN Data Plans

According to Statista, MTN is arguably the biggest network provider in the Nigerian telecom industry. Most MTN users choose this provider for its broad coverage and generally reliable speed. But, in light of the recent tariff hike, what data plans does MTN offer users?

MTN Daily and Weekly Data Plans

MTN has these daily and weekly plans for users on a shoestring budget or those who only need data for a day or two: 100MB for ₦100 daily plan if all you want is light browsing and social media.

From 1GB for ₦350 to 3GB for ₦600 for daily internet access.

250MB for ₦200 and 350MB for ₦350 plans are suitable for casual use over a few days.

600MB for ₦500 (7 days), 750MB+₦500 for ₦500 (14 days), 1GB for ₦600, 1.5GB for ₦1000, 5GB for ₦1,500, and 7GB for ₦3000 plans if you don’t use data heavily but still wish to enjoy reliable internet between 7 to 14 days.

MTN Monthly Data Plans

If you prefer long-term options, any of these plans might work for you: 1.5GB for ₦1,200, 1.8GB for ₦1,500, and 5GB for ₦1,500 are modest plans that should last a month of light social media and browsing.

4.25GB for ₦3000, 8GB for ₦3000, 5.5GB for ₦3,500, and 15GB for ₦6,500 are better fits if you consume more content but still want to stick to a budget.

From 15GB for ₦3,500 to 120GB for ₦22,000 and 200GB for ₦50,000 are sweet spots for those streaming, downloading, and generally living their best online life. MTN also offers ‘2-3 Months Plans’ ranging from 90GB for ₦25,000 for 60 days to 480GB for ₦120,000 for 900 days. There are also ‘Family Packs’ with monthly plans as low as 20GB for ₦5,000 and high as 200GB for ₦30,000.

Pros and Cons of MTN Data Plans

Pros: I believe MTN’s network offers the broadest coverage, even in the most remote parts of the country. ‘Everywhere You Go’ for a reason.

Compared to other network providers, MTN’s network has fewer service outages. Cons: MTN data plans cost slightly more than other network providers for similar data volumes. This recent hike doesn’t help its case either.

You may witness slower browsing speeds after exhausting your high-speed data.

Airtel Data Plans

Airtel, Nigeria’s second-largest network provider according to Nairametrics ranking , is popular among users for balancing affordability, speed, and coverage. Here are the plans Airtel offers its users:

Airtel Daily and Weekly Data Plans

If you want a good blend of volume and cost, Airtel’s short-term data plans offer a sweet spot: 100MB for ₦100 daily plan for ultra-light internet users who only need to check WhatsApp or emails.

200MB for ₦200 (3 Days), 350MB for ₦350 (7 Days), and 500MB for ₦750 (7 Days) give you a bit more data if you need access for a couple of days.

1GB for ₦350 (Daily) and 2GB for ₦500 (Daily) are options for a day of moderate internet usage.

1GB for ₦500 (7 Days) and 5GB for ₦1,500 (7 Days) are good choices for casual weekly use.

Airtel Monthly Data Plans

Airtel monthly plans present several options, especially for users seeking higher speeds: 1.2GB for ₦1,000, 1.5GB for ₦1,200, and 3GB for ₦1,500 are generous plans for moderate monthly usage.

4.5GB for ₦2,000 and 6GB for ₦2,500 are perfect if you stream music and videos and engage on social media.

10GB for ₦3,000, 15GB for ₦4,000, and 18GB for ₦5,000 are fantastic deals for heavy data users on a budget.

23GB for ₦6,000, 30GB for ₦8,000, 40GB for ₦10,000, 75GB for ₦15,000, and 120GB for ₦20,000 are Airtel big plans for users living their best online life.

Airtel also offers personalized data plans under the ‘My Offer’ and ‘My Area’ sections based on your most frequently chosen plans. These plans cost significantly less than their volume equivalent in the regular ‘Data Plans.’ There are also ‘Family Plans’ for you and your folks to enjoy.

Pros and Cons of Airtel Data Plans

Pros: Airtel network users enjoy impressive 4G speeds, even in busy areas.

A wide range of options suit every budget, user size, and need.

Airtel’s network also offers decent coverage across Nigeria Cons: Airtel users occasionally complain of network congestion and slower speeds during peak periods.

Comparing New MTN Vs. Airtel Data Plans Side-by-Side