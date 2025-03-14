The-Cheapest-Data-Subscription-Plans-in-Nigeria-Right-Now

We all need reliable and affordable data subscription plans—from YouTube and Netflix video streamers to remote workers, business operators, and ’ the netizens .’ However, with the new data plan rates , finding the most cost-effective option based on your budget and internet needs has become trickier. But not anymore!

Here are the cheapest data subscription plans offered by Nigeria’s three largest telecom providers: MTN , Glo , and Airtel, according to options you find when you dial *312#

Cheapest MTN Data Subscription Plans

MTN stands out in Nigeria’s telecom scene for its vast network coverage and fast data, making it a top pick for many. But for affordability, what are the cheapest MTN data subscription plans for Nigerians in 2025?

Cheapest MTN Daily and Weekly Data Subscription Plans

MTN offers affordable daily and weekly data plans, perfect for those on a tight budget or who need data only occasionally. For casual social media use and browsing, they’ve got a 75MB daily plan for ₦75 and a 120MB daily plan for ₦100.

If you’re doing more, like streaming or downloading, there’s a 1GB daily plan at ₦350.

Need something for a couple of days? Check out the 250MB for ₦200, 350MB for ₦350, 2GB for ₦750, 2.5GB for ₦900, and 3.2GB for ₦1,000 options.

For a week of lighter usage, they offer a 500MB plan for ₦500 and a 1GB plan for ₦800.

Cheapest MTN Monthly Data Subscription Plans

The cheapest MTN monthly data options include: 1.5GB for ₦1,200, great for social media and basic browsing.

1.8GB for ₦1,500, ideal for moderate online use.

5.5GB for ₦3,500, 8GB for ₦4,500, and 11GB for ₦5,000, perfect for streaming and heavy downloading.

Cheapest GLO Data Subscription Plans

Glo is known as the "Grandmaster of Data" for good reason—they offer the biggest data plans at the cheapest prices. If you’re looking for a network that gives you lots of data without drilling a hole in your pocket, Glo’s your best bet, offering a bunch of cheap data deals.

Cheapest GLO Daily and Weekly Data Subscription Plans

Glo offers a range of affordable daily and weekly data plans, including: 50MB for ₦50: This daily plan is perfect for checking emails and basic web browsing.

150MB for ₦100: This daily plan is ideal for light social media use.

1GB for ₦200 and 1.8GB for ₦500: A budget-friendly plan for heavier data usage.

7GB for ₦1,500: This weekly plan offers enough data for heavy users.

Cheapest GLO Monthly Data Subscription Plans

Glo offers several cheap monthly data plans to suit different needs: Light users can get 1.9GB + 2GB (3.9GB) for ₦1,000

Those who stream music and videos can opt for 3.5GB + 4GB (7.5GB) at ₦1,500

Heavy users who stream and download a lot can enjoy 20GB + 4GB (24GB) for ₦5,000

Cheapest Airtel Data Subscription Plans

Airtel, another major Nigerian telecom provider, offers affordable data plans while maintaining speed and coverage. If you’re on a budget but still need reliable internet, Airtel is a great option.

Cheapest Airtel Daily and Weekly Data Subscription Plans

Airtel offers a range of short-term data plans for different needs: Light users: 100MB for a ₦100 daily plan is perfect for checking emails or WhatsApp.

Slightly higher usage: 200MB for ₦200, 300MB for ₦300, and 500MB for ₦500 provide more data for those who need access for more than a single day.

Binge daily use: 1GB for ₦500, 1.5GB for ₦600, 2GB for ₦750, 3GB for ₦1000, and 5GB for ₦1500 are ideal for a day of binge internet activity.

Casual weekly use: 500MB for ₦500, 1GB for ₦800, and 18GB for ₦5000 are good options for casual weekly use, similar to MTN’s offering.

Cheapest Airtel Monthly Data Subscription Plans

Airtel offers several monthly data plans, which are great if you need fast internet. You can get 3GB of data for ₦1,000 if you’re a moderate internet user.

For those who stream music and videos or engage on social media, there’s a 6GB plan for ₦1,500.

If you’re a heavy data user on a budget, the 10GB plan for ₦3,000 is a fantastic deal.

MTN vs Glo vs Airtel: Who Has The Cheapest Data Subscription Plans

Having analysed each provider's affordable plans, here’s a comparison to decide which is the cheapest overall.

Which Network Offers the Cheapest Data Subscription Plans?